A Photographer Captured The Intimate And Intense Experience Of Giving Birth At Home

What are some of the misconceptions that people have when they come to you for the first time?

BOBIER: The absolute worst one is I've had people sit in my office and ask if I do cesareans at

home. Our society has been conditioned to think that a cesarean is just another way to get a baby out, rather than to think it is major abdominal surgery.

We provide a lot of support to our clients and a lot of education. All the way along the time that we spend with them, clients are given options and information and are encouraged to get information from other sources so they make decisions about their care.

Once the baby is born, are you also staying around for aftercare?

HOLSHOE: We really regard that very first hour after the baby's born as pretty sacred. Our initial goal obviously is to make sure that mom's not bleeding too much, that the baby's breathing well on their own, and they're very stable. And then to make sure that the baby can start feeding and have as much skin-to-skin time and uninterrupted time between mother and baby as possible. Once the baby has nursed well, we'll do a full newborn exam and check the baby over from head to toe and assess how mom is doing, see if she needs any repair, if she needs any sutures for a perineal laceration.

We have a pretty good rate of women not needing any repair, which I think is a big, really big difference between medicalized birth. I think women being at home and not having the adrenaline of, and pressure of, feeling the need to push their baby out as quickly as possible really allows that to be a lot more normal, so it's not very common that I need to suture.

We end up staying about two to three hours after the baby's been born, and then by that point, everybody's usually ready for sleep. We tuck mom in her bed, and we head home, but we're still really on call for that first week. We come back and see the baby at 24 hours of age, and we provide all three parts of newborn screening that are conducted in the state of Michigan.

We come back three to five days after the birth again and check in at their home, and then follow up postpartum care in our office at two weeks and six weeks postpartum. But moms know, especially for feeding issues, if they're having difficulty or any concerns about how their recovery is or how the baby's doing, that they can call us in between those visits.