 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

These Photos Show How The Oldest State Park In California Has Been Destroyed By Fire

Trending

These Photos Show How The Oldest State Park In California Has Been Destroyed By Fire

Big Basin Park, which was founded in 1902, has been wiped out by the CZU wildfire.

By Kate Bubacz

Picture of Kate Bubacz Kate Bubacz BuzzFeed News Photo Director

Posted on August 21, 2020, at 5:40 p.m. ET

California is having a tough time with a heat wave, rolling blackouts, and wildfires (not to mention the pandemic) all converging in an unholy alliance. There are over 500 fires blazing across the state, with the Bay Area is hit especially hard.

The CZU Lightning Complex Fire is part of series of wildfires in Northern California that combined have burned more than 770,000 acres and blamed for five deaths. The CZU fire alone has burned 55,000 acres as of Friday and was 0% contained after being sparked by lightning on Aug. 17.

Big Basin Redwoods State Park, which was founded in 1902 and is the oldest park in California, has been hit particularly hard. Park structures and nearby houses have been destroyed, and some of the redwoods were damaged. Rangers have also had difficulty accessing parts of the park to assess other damage due to continued fire risk, Chris Spohrer, the local district superintendent for state parks, told the Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Here's a look at some of the damage to the historic from the past few days.

Stephen Lam / Reuters

Firefighter Anthony Quiroz carries a hose as he defends a home during the CZU Lightning Complex Fire in Boulder Creek on Aug. 21, 2020.

Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP

A forest burns as the CZU fire advances on Aug. 20, 2020.

Shmuel Thler / AP

A tree explodes in flame northwest of Santa Cruz on Aug. 19, as the CZU fire rages.

Bloomberg / Getty Images

A property burns during the CZU fire Aug. 20.

Medianews Group / Getty Images

The bathrooms at the Big Basin Redwoods State Park headquarters are seen burned on Aug. 20.

Medianews Group / Getty Images

A tree called "The Statue of Responsibility" sustains some damage from the CZU fire.

Medianews Group / Getty Images

A burned sign that reads "Big Basin Redwoods State Park" is seen burned in the blaze.

Medianews Group / Getty Images

A redwood tree burns near Big Basin Redwoods State Park headquarters on Aug. 20.

Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP

A firefighter hoses down hot spots caused by the CZU fire.

Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP

A home burns as the CZU fire passes by in Ben Lomond.

Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP

Peter Koleckar reacts after seeing multiple home burned by the CZU fire in his neighborhood in Bonny Doon, California.

Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP

A fire-damaged home is seen in Bonny Doon.

Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP

A charred tricycle is left behind in a fire-ravaged home in Bonny Doon.

Medianews Group / Getty Images

Redwood trees sustain damage at the Blooms Creek Campground in Boulder Creek, California.

Medianews Group / Getty Images

Pay phones are seen burned and melted by the CZU fire at the Big Basin Redwoods State Park Headquarters.

Medianews Group / Getty Images

A barricade notifying visitors that the parking lot is full sits outside of Big Basin Redwoods State Park.

Medianews Group / Getty Images

A fire continues to burn near some charred vehicles in side the park.

Bloomberg / Getty Images

Firefighters with Roseburg Engine 11 out of Eugene, Oregon, survey a property threatened by the CZU fire in Santa Cruz County.

Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

The remains of a house destroyed the CZU fire can be seen on Aug. 20 in Felton.

Medianews Group / Getty Images

A structure and car near the Big Basin Redwoods State Park headquarters can be seen burned in Boulder Creek.

Medianews Group / Getty Images

Burned trees line Highway 236 in Boulder Creek on Aug. 20.






ADVERTISEMENT