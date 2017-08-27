BuzzFeed News

These Photos Show The Brutal Aftermath Of Hurricane Harvey

Extensive flooding and damage is seen as of Sunday morning after the hurricane made landfall on Saturday

By Kate Bubacz

Last updated on August 28, 2017, at 4:38 p.m. ET

Posted on August 27, 2017, at 12:27 p.m. ET

People walk through the flooded waters of Telephone Road in Houston on Aug. 27, 2017.
Thomas B. Shea / AFP / Getty Images

Houston Police SWAT officer Daryl Hudeck carries Catherine Pham and her 13-month-old son Aiden after rescuing them from their home surrounded by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston.
David J. Phillip / AP

In this handout provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, the Signet Enterprise is sinking as helicopter aircrews were launched to assist the people in distress aboard the vessels near Port Aransas, Texas in response to Hurricane Harvey, August. 26, 2017.
Handout / Getty Images

The downtown Houston skyline and flooded highway 288 are seen August 27, 2017 as the city battles with tropical storm Harvey and resulting floods.
Thomas B. Shea / AFP / Getty Images

People walk along Bayou Place as they view Houston&#x27;s flooded theatre district August 27, 2017 as the city battles with tropical storm Harvey and resulting floods.
Thomas B. Shea / AFP / Getty Images

Rescue crews search for people in distress after Hurricane Harvey caused heavy flooding in Houston, Texas on August 27, 2017.
Mark Ralston / AFP / Getty Images

A Jetski is used to help people evacuate homes after the area was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 27, 2017 in Houston, Texas.
Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Volunteers load people into a collector&#x27;s vintage military truck to evacuate them from flood waters from Hurricane Harvey in Dickinson, Texas August 27, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Rick Wilking / Reuters

Flood victims gather for food at a shelter in the George R. Brown Convention Center during the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey on August 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan Smialowski (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images

Interstate highway 45 is submerged from the effects of Hurricane Harvey seen during widespread flooding in Houston, Texas, August 27, 2017.
Richard Carson / Reuters

An abandoned vehicle is covered by flood waters on Interstate 610 after Hurricane Harvey inundated the Texas Gulf coast with rain in Houston on Aug. 27, 2017
Nick Oxford / Reuters

Andrew White (left) helps a neighbor down a street after rescuing her from her home in his boat in the upscale River Oaks neighborhood after it was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on Aug. 27, 2017 in Houston.
Scott Olson / Getty Images

Two people walk down a flooded section of Interstate 610 in floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston.
David J. Phillip / Associated Press

Lisa Rehr embraces her 4-year old son Maximus as they await to be evacuated after losing their home to Hurricane Harvey in Rockport, Texas, Aug. 26, 2017.
Adrees Latif / Reuters

A graveyard is seen as it floods during the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey August 27, 2017 in Pearland, Texas.
Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images

An abandoned Hummer is covered in floodwaters on Interstate 610 after Hurricane Harvey inundated the Texas Gulf coast with rain, in Houston, Aug. 27, 2017.
Nick Oxford / Reuters

People are rescued from flood waters from Hurricane Harvey on an air boat in Dickinson, Texas, Aug. 27, 2017.
Rick Wilking / Reuters

People walk through flooded streets during the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey Aug. 27, 2017 in Houston.
Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images

Vincente Navas (left) and Alma Barrientos stand outside their home in the Cottage Grove neighborhood which has been inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on Aug. 27, 2017 in Houston.
Scott Olson / Getty Images

People on a porch watch as rain from Hurricane Harvey inundates the Cottage Grove neighborhood on Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston.
Scott Olson / Getty Images

A member of the Texas Task Force 2 search and rescue team works through a destroyed apartment complex trying to find anyone that still may be in there after Hurricane Harvey passed through on Aug. 27, 2017, in Rockport, Texas.
Joe Raedle / Getty Images

A gauge shows the depth of water a an underpass on Interstate 10 in Houston, which has been inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on Aug. 27, 2017.
Scott Olson / Getty Images

A stranded motorist escapes floodwaters on Interstate 225 in Houston after Hurricane Harvey inundated the Texas Gulf coast with rain causing mass flooding, Aug. 27, 2017.
Nick Oxford / Reuters

Sterling Broughton is moved from a rescue boat onto a kayak after flood waters from Hurricane Harvey rose in Dickenson, Texas, Aug. 27, 2017.
Rick Wilking / Reuters

A member of the Texas Task Force 2 search and rescue team works through a destroyed apartment complex trying to find anyone that still may be in the apartment complex after Hurricane Harvey passed through on Aug. 27, 2017 in Rockport, Texas.
Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Local resident Kathy Neihaet walks through her damaged neighborhood after Hurricane Harvey hit Port Aransas, Texas, on Aug. 27, 2017.
Mark Ralston / AFP / Getty Images

Texas National Guard soldiers aid residents in heavily flooded areas from the storms of Hurricane Harvey in Houston, on Aug. 27, 2017.
Handout / Reuters

Evacuation residence from the Meyerland area wait for further evacuation on an I-610 overpass during the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey Aug. 27, 2017 in Houston.
Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images

Flood victims look for clothing at a shelter in the George R. Brown Convention Center during the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey on August 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas.
Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images

Flood victims look for clothing at a shelter in the George R. Brown Convention Center during the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey on August 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas.


Water flows down Interstate 10 which has been inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 27, 2017 in Houston, Texas.
Scott Olson / Getty Images

Water flows down Interstate 10 which has been inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 27, 2017 in Houston, Texas.


If you've been impacted by the storm in Texas or have a tip about rescue, relief, government, or aid efforts, call the BuzzFeed News tipline at (646) 589-8598. Find us on Signal, email, SecureDrop, and more here.

