Powerful Photos Show People Protesting The Leaked Draft Opinion On Abortion

The overturning of Roe would undo a half-century of guaranteed access to safe abortions in the US.

By
Kate Bubacz
BuzzFeed News Photo Director

People around the country gathered in protest of a recently leaked draft opinion from the US Supreme Court, which would overturn the federal precedent for abortion access. The opinion, written by Justice Samuel Alito, detailed the conservative majority view that Roe v. Wade is unconstitutional. The overturning of Roe would undo a half-century of guaranteed access to safe abortions in the US, and millions of people across the country could lose access to abortion care overnight.

At this time, the ruling is not official, and nothing has changed for abortion rights. The final ruling from the court is expected later this summer. The leak of a draft opinion from the famously secretive court is unprecedented, and it is unclear what impact the leak, or the protests themselves, will have on the final ruling.

Jacquelyn Martin / AP

Lia Marie Flora Johnson of Leesburg, Virginia, wears red handprints to represent violence against women, while joining demonstrators in protest outside of the US Supreme Court, May 3, 2022, in Washington.

Stringer / Reuters

Abortion rights campaigners march through downtown after demonstrating outside the US Federal Courthouse in Tucson, Arizona, on May 3, 2022, after the Roe v. Wade draft opinion leak.

Medianews Group / MediaNews Group via Getty Images

Demonstrators protest outside of the US Courthouse over the leaked draft opinion that suggests the Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, in Los Angeles, May 3, 2022.

Bryan R. Smith / AFP via Getty Images

People protest in reaction to the leak of the Supreme Court draft abortion ruling on May 3, 2022, in New York.

Stringer / Reuters

Abortion rights campaigners demonstrate outside of the US Federal Courthouse in Tucson, Arizona, on May 3, 2022.

Brian Snyder / Reuters

Jeanne Chow and her daughter Isabella Casado hug during a protest in support of abortion rights after the Roe v. Wade opinion leak in Boston on May 3, 2022.

Helen H. Richardson / Denver Post via Getty Images

Hundreds of people turned out to take part in a rally outside the Colorado Capitol to protest the leaked draft opinion on May 3, 2022, in Denver.

Jacquelyn Martin / AP

Rachel Dixon leads a call-and-response as a group of demonstrators protests on the street between the Supreme Court and the US Capitol, May 3, 2022, in Washington, DC.

Rick Bowmer / AP

People attend an abortion rights rally at the Utah Capitol on May 3, 2022, in Salt Lake City.

Alyssa Pointer / Reuters

A protester holds a wire hanger while participating in a pro–abortion rights march and rally held in Atlanta on May 3, 2022.

Yana Paskova / Reuters

People protest after the Roe v. Wade opinion leak in New York City, May 3, 2022.

Brian Snyder / Reuters

Meghan McCoy takes part in a protest in support of abortion rights in Boston on May 3, 2022.

Alex Brandon / AP

Ring Young, 24, demonstrates outside of the Supreme Court on May 3, 2022, in Washington, DC.

John Rudoff / Reuters

People carry signs, wear slogans, and rally to express outrage at the Federal Courthouse in Portland, Oregon, after the Roe v. Wade draft opinion leak on May 3, 2022.

Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Abortion rights demonstrators and anti-abortion protesters outside the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, May 3, 2022.

David Ryder / Getty Images

Demonstrators react during a rally in support of abortion rights on May 3, 2022, in Seattle.

Alex Brandon / AP

Demonstrators protest outside the US Supreme Court, May 3, 2022, in Washington, DC.

Ringo H.w. Chiu / AP

Demonstrators march down the streets after protesting outside of the US Courthouse in response to the Roe v. Wade opinion leak, in Los Angeles, March 3, 2022.

Jacquelyn Martin / AP

Demonstrators hold coat hangers up in the air as they protest outside the US Supreme Court, May 3, 2022, at dusk in Washington, DC.

Alex Brandon / AP

Demonstrators protest in front of the US Capitol, across the street from the Supreme Court on May 3, 2022, in Washington, DC.





