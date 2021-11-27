7 Photo Stories To Challenge Your View Of The World

Hopefully you are full of delicious food and basking in the glow of good times spent with people you love. This week, we looked at the poignant ways that older adults are surviving the pandemic in a beautiful visual essay by Rachel Wizniewski — a fair warning, it's a feelings rollercoaster. At the opposite end of life, but equally poignant, we spoke with Karen Marshall about her long-coming photo book about friendship among women. And Liam Woods brings us back to the present with colorful portraits of his friends for Them.



We are officially in the final slide toward the end of the year, and Time Magazine is leading the charge with their list of the best photos of the year. This has been an especially tough year for La Palma in the Canary Islands, which is now partially buried in volcanic ash — The Atlantic has a sobering roundup of photos from the slow-moving disaster. We spoke with Matt Black about his indelible photos of poverty in America and the photo book that he produced on the subject.

Finally, a new exhibition that is now online challenges the narratives around Native American life, and is well worth a look.

