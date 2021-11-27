 Skip To Content
7 Photo Stories To Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Kate Bubacz

Picture of Kate Bubacz Kate Bubacz BuzzFeed News Photo Director

Posted on November 27, 2021, at 1:24 p.m. ET

Hopefully you are full of delicious food and basking in the glow of good times spent with people you love. This week, we looked at the poignant ways that older adults are surviving the pandemic in a beautiful visual essay by Rachel Wizniewski — a fair warning, it's a feelings rollercoaster. At the opposite end of life, but equally poignant, we spoke with Karen Marshall about her long-coming photo book about friendship among women. And Liam Woods brings us back to the present with colorful portraits of his friends for Them.

We are officially in the final slide toward the end of the year, and Time Magazine is leading the charge with their list of the best photos of the year. This has been an especially tough year for La Palma in the Canary Islands, which is now partially buried in volcanic ash — The Atlantic has a sobering roundup of photos from the slow-moving disaster. We spoke with Matt Black about his indelible photos of poverty in America and the photo book that he produced on the subject.

Finally, a new exhibition that is now online challenges the narratives around Native American life, and is well worth a look.

Sign up for our photo newsletter JPG for a sneak peek into the world of influencers, and more photo stories.

"Senior Year: How Residents Of One Senior Facility Are Making It Through The Pandemic" — BuzzFeed News

Two older women in wheelchairs holding hands in front of a backdrop
Rachel Wizniewski

"This Book Captures 30 Years of Friendship Between A Group of Women" — BuzzFeed News

Two young women watch a third light a cigarette
Karen Marshall

"The Top 100 Photos of 2021" — TIME

An older woman clutching her chest as the landscape burns in the background
Bloomberg via Getty Images

"A New Photo Exhibition Challenges Assumptions About Native Americans" — BuzzFeed News

Kalen Goodluck

"One Photographer Captures The Beauty Of Their Trans Friends"Them

Liam Woods

"Buried In Volcanic Ash, Scenes From The Canary Islands" — The Atlantic

Emilio Morenatti / AP

"These Unforgettable Images Of Poverty Challenge The Idea Of The American Dream" — BuzzFeed News

Matt Black / Magnum Photos


