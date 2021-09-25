 Skip To Content
8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Kate Bubacz

Picture of Kate Bubacz Kate Bubacz BuzzFeed News Photo Director

Posted on September 25, 2021, at 10:42 a.m. ET

This week, we saw horrifying images from the southern border as Border Patrol agents attempted to deter or deport thousands of immigrants, mostly Haitians, looking to start a new life in the United States. The images are hard to look at, but necessary to understand our current immigration policy. They have also prompted outcry from the public and members of Congress. Additionally, the Associated Press took a look at how the music industry in Afghanistan has been impacted by the Taliban, and Jonas Bendiksen is questioning what makes an image real and true in The Book of Veles, available from Magnum.

In lighter news, we look at the importance of Indigenous legacy with a fascinating interview with Cinthya Santos-Briones, a Mexican American photographer, and Daniel Tepper shines a light on Jewish communities in southeast Asia just as the high holidays come to a close. We also review some of our favorite exhibitions at the Photoville festival in New York, while Vogue has a great roundup of images of Sophia Loren. Finally, don't miss Vanity Fair's coverage of The Bridge, an exclusive car show for the Hamptons set that I didn't know I needed to know about.

For more behind the scenes interviews about the border and other photography news, sign up for our photo newsletter JPG.

"Photos From The Texas Border Show The Desperation Of Thousands Of Haitians At A Makeshift Camp" — BuzzFeed News

An overhead shot of a massive refugee camp under a bridge in texas
Adrees Latif / Reuters

"The Book of Veles: How Jonas Bendiksen Hoodwinked the Photography Industry" — Magnum Photos

A valley in the town of Veles shows many white houses with red roofs covering a hillside
Jonas Bendiksen / Magnum Photo

"These Photos Capture The Joy, Pride, And History In Mesoamerican Indigenous Communities" — BuzzFeed News

A woman in bright, traditional clothing in front of a mural
Cinthya Santos-Briones

"A View From The Bridge, America's Most Over-The-Top Classic Car Exhibition" — Vanity Fair

Landon Nordeman

"11 Of The Photos We’re Most Excited For At Brooklyn's Photoville" — BuzzFeed News

Two people embrace and the man has his fist in the air in a cyanotype overlaid with flowers
Jaida Grey Eagle

"Glimpses of ‘Lost Tribe’ Jewish Communities in India and Myanmar" — The New York Times

Four men praying in a Jewish temple
Daniel Tepper

"Under Taliban, Thriving Afghan Music Scene Heads to Silence" — The Associated Press

Bernat Armangue / AP

"Happy Birthday, Sophia Loren! 25 Stunning Photos of the Italian Icon" — Vogue

Sofia Loren in an evening gown and diamond jewelry, looking offside from the camera
John Springer Collection / Corbis via Getty Images




