8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

This week, we saw horrifying images from the southern border as Border Patrol agents attempted to deter or deport thousands of immigrants, mostly Haitians, looking to start a new life in the United States. The images are hard to look at, but necessary to understand our current immigration policy. They have also prompted outcry from the public and members of Congress. Additionally, the Associated Press took a look at how the music industry in Afghanistan has been impacted by the Taliban, and Jonas Bendiksen is questioning what makes an image real and true in The Book of Veles, available from Magnum.

In lighter news, we look at the importance of Indigenous legacy with a fascinating interview with Cinthya Santos-Briones, a Mexican American photographer, and Daniel Tepper shines a light on Jewish communities in southeast Asia just as the high holidays come to a close. We also review some of our favorite exhibitions at the Photoville festival in New York, while Vogue has a great roundup of images of Sophia Loren. Finally, don't miss Vanity Fair's coverage of The Bridge, an exclusive car show for the Hamptons set that I didn't know I needed to know about.

