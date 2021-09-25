8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World
Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.
This week, we saw horrifying images from the southern border as Border Patrol agents attempted to deter or deport thousands of immigrants, mostly Haitians, looking to start a new life in the United States. The images are hard to look at, but necessary to understand our current immigration policy. They have also prompted outcry from the public and members of Congress. Additionally, the Associated Press took a look at how the music industry in Afghanistan has been impacted by the Taliban, and Jonas Bendiksen is questioning what makes an image real and true in The Book of Veles, available from Magnum.
In lighter news, we look at the importance of Indigenous legacy with a fascinating interview with Cinthya Santos-Briones, a Mexican American photographer, and Daniel Tepper shines a light on Jewish communities in southeast Asia just as the high holidays come to a close. We also review some of our favorite exhibitions at the Photoville festival in New York, while Vogue has a great roundup of images of Sophia Loren. Finally, don't miss Vanity Fair's coverage of The Bridge, an exclusive car show for the Hamptons set that I didn't know I needed to know about.
For more behind the scenes interviews about the border and other photography news, sign up for our photo newsletter JPG.
"Photos From The Texas Border Show The Desperation Of Thousands Of Haitians At A Makeshift Camp" — BuzzFeed News
"These Photos Capture The Joy, Pride, And History In Mesoamerican Indigenous Communities" — BuzzFeed News
"Glimpses of ‘Lost Tribe’ Jewish Communities in India and Myanmar" — The New York Times
"Under Taliban, Thriving Afghan Music Scene Heads to Silence" — The Associated Press
-
Kate Bubacz is the Photo Director for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Kate Bubacz at kate.bubacz@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.