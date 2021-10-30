9 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

It is Halloween weekend! Hope you're getting up to some spooky fun — we enjoyed Matt McClain's quest for Edgar Allan Poe in the Washington Post. In serious news, as trials continue related to the Jan. 6 insurrection and begin for violent acts in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and Charlottesville, Virginia, nothing could be more relevant than Mel D. Cole's book on protests in America. Our interview with him is pretty indelible, so check it out. Jill Greenberg spent four years embedded with the NYPD in the 1970s, and her images in the New Yorker show how much has changed — and how much has not. In Gambia, the Kankurang, a fearsome spirit that teaches order and justice and wards off evil, is an important part of the initiation rites of boys, according to Lee Correa in the Associated Press.

Andrew Kung contemplates what Asian pride looks like in a touching photo story for i-D magazine, and Phillip Picardi spoke with us about what images — spanning everything from Teen Vogue to tarot cards — influenced his life and his career. Legendary royal photographer Chris Jackson lifts the veil on the two decades he spent documenting the most famous monarch of our time in an interview with Vanity Fair.

Rosalind Fox Solomon is an inspiration, and her sharp interview with Vulture about how photographs are a conversation between moment and viewer is incredibly thought-provoking. On the other side of the world, Hannah Reyes Morales’ photos of the complicated intersection of whale sharks and tourism in the Philippines are truly beautiful, especially as we go into the COP26 climate summit (much more on that in our photo newsletter — don't forget to subscribe!).

