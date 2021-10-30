 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

9 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

9 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Kate Bubacz

Picture of Kate Bubacz Kate Bubacz BuzzFeed News Photo Director

Posted on October 30, 2021, at 11:11 a.m. ET

It is Halloween weekend! Hope you're getting up to some spooky fun — we enjoyed Matt McClain's quest for Edgar Allan Poe in the Washington Post. In serious news, as trials continue related to the Jan. 6 insurrection and begin for violent acts in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and Charlottesville, Virginia, nothing could be more relevant than Mel D. Cole's book on protests in America. Our interview with him is pretty indelible, so check it out. Jill Greenberg spent four years embedded with the NYPD in the 1970s, and her images in the New Yorker show how much has changed — and how much has not. In Gambia, the Kankurang, a fearsome spirit that teaches order and justice and wards off evil, is an important part of the initiation rites of boys, according to Lee Correa in the Associated Press.

Andrew Kung contemplates what Asian pride looks like in a touching photo story for i-D magazine, and Phillip Picardi spoke with us about what images — spanning everything from Teen Vogue to tarot cards — influenced his life and his career. Legendary royal photographer Chris Jackson lifts the veil on the two decades he spent documenting the most famous monarch of our time in an interview with Vanity Fair.

Rosalind Fox Solomon is an inspiration, and her sharp interview with Vulture about how photographs are a conversation between moment and viewer is incredibly thought-provoking. On the other side of the world, Hannah Reyes Morales’ photos of the complicated intersection of whale sharks and tourism in the Philippines are truly beautiful, especially as we go into the COP26 climate summit (much more on that in our photo newsletter — don't forget to subscribe!).


"Marches, Protests, Pepper Spray, And The Capitol — Two Years In 'American Protest'" — BuzzFeed News

Mel D. Cole

"Please Don't Feed The Whale Sharks? Fishing Town Says It Must to Prosper" — The New York Times

Hannah Reyes Morales for the New York Times

"On The Trail of Edgar Allan Poe" — The Washington Post

Matt Mcclain / The Washington Post

"These Are The Iconic Magazine Covers That Defined A Teen Vogue Editor’s Career" — BuzzFeed News

Hao Zeng

"Royal Photographer Chris Jackson's New Book Celebrates 20 Years Behind the Scenes With the Queen" — Vanity Fair

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

"The Depth Is In The Pictures, Not What I Say About Them" — Vulture

Rosalind Fox Solomon

"In Gambia, Kankurang Initiation Rite Teaches Boys" — AP Images

Leo Correa / AP

"Four Years Embedded With The NYPD" — The New Yorker

Jill Friedman

"Photos Celebrating Asian Pride" — i-D Magazine

Andrew Kung


A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.