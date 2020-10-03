 Skip To Content
6 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Kate Bubacz

Picture of Kate Bubacz Kate Bubacz BuzzFeed News Photo Director

Posted on October 3, 2020, at 11:26 a.m. ET

In traditional times, this deep into campaign season, we would be seeing lots of images of shaking hands and kissing babies and such. CNN published a lovely essay on why campaign photos are important, highlighting some memorable moments from archives.

The 2020 version of election season is more high drama. With President Donald Trump testing positive for the coronavirus this week, every interaction and public engagement he has had recently is suddenly under renewed scrutiny, including the first presidential debate (which no single image could fully encapsulate anyways). We took a look back at all his recent events in a photo essay, and, whew, he's been around a lot of people.

The world being on fire offered a small sliver of hope, with Reuters’ thoughtful photo series on how firefighting offers a future for inmates. For a break from the news, we looked at some very cool street photos by Tatsuo Suzuki from Tokyo, a literal world away. The Washington Post reminds us that love always prevails, even in tough times, with a look back at historical photos of men in love in the 19th and 20th centuries.

That's more than enough for this week — sign up for our Sunday photo newsletter JPG for a sneak peak at Mary Ellen Mark: The Book of Everything, a retrospective of the photographer’s work.

"Before Testing Positive For Coronavirus, Trump Had A Very Busy Week" — BuzzFeed News

Alex Brandon / AP

"The Campaign Photos We're Missing This Year — And Why It Matters" — CNN

Gilles Peress / ©Gilles Peress / Magnum Photos

"Oregon Inmates Find Redemption In Fighting Wildfires" — Reuters Wider Image

Adrees Latif / Reuters

"Never Before Published Images of Men in Love" — The Washington Post

Courtesy of the Nini-Treadwell Collection Copyright: “Loving" by 5 Continents Editions

"Photos Perfectly Capture The Punk Rock Side of Tokyo" — BuzzFeed News

Tatsuo Suzuki courtesy Steidl

"22 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week" — BuzzFeed News

Josh Edelson / Getty Images


