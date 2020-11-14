7 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

The election is over, and after all the tension and buildup, it seems like everyone has a kind of emotional hangover from it. This week, we looked at the joy and celebrations as Joe Biden was announced the winner of the presidential election. The AP put together a nice recap of Biden's long public service record. National Geographic captures what the election looked like around the country, while Time highlighted how Trump supporters were coping in Maricopa County, Arizona. Melissa Bunni Elian captures what it is like for healthcare workers when they come home, important insight as the coronavirus pandemic deepens.

If you're in an escapist mood, I highly recommend Luke Gilford's new book, National Anthem: America's Queer Rodeo — it is a delightful exploration of rural America. The Crown comes back this weekend, and in honor of that, we dug up a great photo piece about Princess Diana's relationship with the press. Also, don't forget to sign up for our newsletter JPG for an exclusive interview this week with Pamela J. Peters about Native American representation in Hollywood.