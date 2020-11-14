 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

7 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

7 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Kate Bubacz

Picture of Kate Bubacz Kate Bubacz BuzzFeed News Photo Director

Posted on November 14, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. ET

The election is over, and after all the tension and buildup, it seems like everyone has a kind of emotional hangover from it. This week, we looked at the joy and celebrations as Joe Biden was announced the winner of the presidential election. The AP put together a nice recap of Biden's long public service record. National Geographic captures what the election looked like around the country, while Time highlighted how Trump supporters were coping in Maricopa County, Arizona. Melissa Bunni Elian captures what it is like for healthcare workers when they come home, important insight as the coronavirus pandemic deepens.

If you're in an escapist mood, I highly recommend Luke Gilford's new book, National Anthem: America's Queer Rodeo — it is a delightful exploration of rural America. The Crown comes back this weekend, and in honor of that, we dug up a great photo piece about Princess Diana's relationship with the press. Also, don't forget to sign up for our newsletter JPG for an exclusive interview this week with Pamela J. Peters about Native American representation in Hollywood.

"Scenes of Joy and Celebration Around the Country After Biden Won the Election" — BuzzFeed News

Noah Berger / AP

"The Final Days of an Election Like No Other" — National Geographic

David Guttenfelder / National Geographic

"The Front Line At Home" — NPR

Melissa Bunni Elian for NPR

"Joe Biden and His Decades of Public Life" — AP Images

George Widman / AP

Sen. Joseph Biden walks with his wife, Jill, after announcing his candidacy for president, Tuesday, June 9, 1987, in Wilmington, Delaware.

"Election Protests in Maricopa County" — TIME

Sinna Nasseri for TIME

"The Rodeos Defying Stereotypes About Rural America" — CNN

Luke Gilford

"Photos of Princess Diana Show Why Prince Harry Has Chosen a More Private Life" — BuzzFeed News

Ian Tyas / Getty Images



BuzzFeed News has journalists around the US bringing you trustworthy stories on the 2020 Elections. Our members help us keep our quality news free and available for all.

ADVERTISEMENT