 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Kate Bubacz

Picture of Kate Bubacz Kate Bubacz BuzzFeed News Photo Director

Posted on May 29, 2021, at 10:41 a.m. ET

This week, we commemorated the first anniversary of George Floyd’s death, which comes right before the centennial anniversary of the Tulsa massacre. The two events are heavy, but it’s important to acknowledge both. Bearing witness is crucial for change — and not just as it relates to racism. On the other side of the world, photographers are risking their lives to show the anti-coup movement in Myanmar, as covered by Mother Jones.

In lighter news, Rodrigo Oliveira looks at Black joy in the favelas of Rio of i-D magazine, and Aperture magazine speaks to the organizers of See in Black about how they affirm Black life. With the unofficial start of summer, we rounded up the archive of Slim Aarons, which has been used as inspiration for every preppy lifestyle ad campaign for the past 60 years. The Studio Likeness team has been looking for smiles in everyday objects throughout the pandemic, and the resulting project is a true delight. And finally, Reuters looks ahead to how Tokyo is preparing for the summer Olympics, which is somehow happening in a few weeks.

Sign up for our photo newsletter JPG or follow us on Instagram for more sneak peeks and exclusive photo interviews.


"The Aftermath of the Tulsa Massacre" — BuzzFeed News

Historical / Corbis via Getty Images

"How George Floyd is Being Remembered" — BuzzFeed News

Kerem Yucel / AFP via Getty Images

"The Brazilian Photographer capturing Black queer joy in Rio’s Favelas" — i-D Magazine

Rodrigo Oliveira

"Help I Can't Stop Looking At These Vintage Photos of Socialites" — BuzzFeed News

Four people in a rowboat in a pool
Slim Aarons / Getty Images

"This Series Finds Faces In Everyday Objects" — Wallpaper

socks and underwear make a face on the floor
Studio Likeness

"From The Streets of Tokyo, 22 Residents On The Olympic Games" — Reuters Wider Image

Kim Kyung-hoon / Reuters

"Myanmar's Crisis Through The Eyes of the Photographers" — Mother Jones

Tulip

"How A Collective of Photographers Aims To Affirm Black Life" — Aperture Magazine

Kreshonna Keane

This article originally appeared in Aperture, issue 242, “New York,” under the title “Seeing In Black.”


A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.

ADVERTISEMENT