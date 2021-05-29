8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

This week, we commemorated the first anniversary of George Floyd’s death, which comes right before the centennial anniversary of the Tulsa massacre. The two events are heavy, but it’s important to acknowledge both. Bearing witness is crucial for change — and not just as it relates to racism. On the other side of the world, photographers are risking their lives to show the anti-coup movement in Myanmar, as covered by Mother Jones.

In lighter news, Rodrigo Oliveira looks at Black joy in the favelas of Rio of i-D magazine, and Aperture magazine speaks to the organizers of See in Black about how they affirm Black life. With the unofficial start of summer, we rounded up the archive of Slim Aarons, which has been used as inspiration for every preppy lifestyle ad campaign for the past 60 years. The Studio Likeness team has been looking for smiles in everyday objects throughout the pandemic, and the resulting project is a true delight. And finally, Reuters looks ahead to how Tokyo is preparing for the summer Olympics, which is somehow happening in a few weeks.

