8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World
Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.
This week, we commemorated the first anniversary of George Floyd’s death, which comes right before the centennial anniversary of the Tulsa massacre. The two events are heavy, but it’s important to acknowledge both. Bearing witness is crucial for change — and not just as it relates to racism. On the other side of the world, photographers are risking their lives to show the anti-coup movement in Myanmar, as covered by Mother Jones.
In lighter news, Rodrigo Oliveira looks at Black joy in the favelas of Rio of i-D magazine, and Aperture magazine speaks to the organizers of See in Black about how they affirm Black life. With the unofficial start of summer, we rounded up the archive of Slim Aarons, which has been used as inspiration for every preppy lifestyle ad campaign for the past 60 years. The Studio Likeness team has been looking for smiles in everyday objects throughout the pandemic, and the resulting project is a true delight. And finally, Reuters looks ahead to how Tokyo is preparing for the summer Olympics, which is somehow happening in a few weeks.
Sign up for our photo newsletter JPG or follow us on Instagram for more sneak peeks and exclusive photo interviews.
"The Aftermath of the Tulsa Massacre" — BuzzFeed News
"How George Floyd is Being Remembered" — BuzzFeed News
"This Series Finds Faces In Everyday Objects" — Wallpaper
"From The Streets of Tokyo, 22 Residents On The Olympic Games" — Reuters Wider Image
"Myanmar's Crisis Through The Eyes of the Photographers" — Mother Jones
"How A Collective of Photographers Aims To Affirm Black Life" — Aperture Magazine
-
Kate Bubacz is the Photo Director for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Kate Bubacz at kate.bubacz@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.