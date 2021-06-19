9 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

This week, 156 years after the end of the Civil War, Congress voted to recognize Juneteenth as a federal holiday. We took a look back at how the 19th of June has been celebrated in Black communities as the end of slavery for generations, and has only recently become widely recognized. Along similar lines, NPR has an insightful piece about how Native identity is being re-examined, 400 years after Europeans arrived in North America.

In lighter history, we took a look at how the music scene in the 1980s in New York was a bastion of idea-trading and creativity. Hyperallergic's story on Adrian Wilson's disco photos is a delight and an inspiration for how the future should look, while CNN counts off at all of the many presidents that the Queen has met in her lifetime, which is low-key mind-blowing. If you have ever wondered about how the fashion industry operates, you can't miss the FeatureShoot story on the leather industry, even if it is hard to take in.

Prom is making a comeback after a year of lockdown, and the New York Times has pictures to prove it. and The Atlantic highlighted some of the very good dogs of Westminster.

