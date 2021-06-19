 Skip To Content
9 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Kate Bubacz

Picture of Kate Bubacz Kate Bubacz BuzzFeed News Photo Director

Posted on June 19, 2021, at 12:44 p.m. ET

This week, 156 years after the end of the Civil War, Congress voted to recognize Juneteenth as a federal holiday. We took a look back at how the 19th of June has been celebrated in Black communities as the end of slavery for generations, and has only recently become widely recognized. Along similar lines, NPR has an insightful piece about how Native identity is being re-examined, 400 years after Europeans arrived in North America.

In lighter history, we took a look at how the music scene in the 1980s in New York was a bastion of idea-trading and creativity. Hyperallergic's story on Adrian Wilson's disco photos is a delight and an inspiration for how the future should look, while CNN counts off at all of the many presidents that the Queen has met in her lifetime, which is low-key mind-blowing. If you have ever wondered about how the fashion industry operates, you can't miss the FeatureShoot story on the leather industry, even if it is hard to take in.

Prom is making a comeback after a year of lockdown, and the New York Times has pictures to prove it. and The Atlantic highlighted some of the very good dogs of Westminster.

That's it from us this week — sign up for our photo newsletter JPG for more interviews and photo insights.

"This Is How Juneteenth Was Celebrated Long Before It Was A National Holiday" — BuzzFeed News

Houston Public Library Digital Archives

"The Golden Age of Discos Before Bottle Service and Bland Design" — Hyperallergic

Adrian Wilson

"Extremely Fun Photos Of The Music Scene in 1980s New York" — BuzzFeed News

Charlie Ahearn

"The 2021 Westminster Dog Show" — The Atlantic

Timothy A. Clary / AFP via Getty Images

"The Brutal Cost of Leather Production in India" —FeatureShoot

Sean Gallagher

"Temptation Everywhere: Mexican Children Struggle With Obesity" — Reuters Wider Image

Carlos Jasso / Reuters

"All The Queen's Presidents: From Truman to Biden" — CNN

Photoquest / Getty Images

"The 400 Years Project Looks At Native American Identity" — NPR

Dawnee LeBeau

"Will You Go To Prom With Us?" — The New York Times

Maggie Shannon for The New York Times via Redux



