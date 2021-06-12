8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

For the first full week of Pride Month, we dug into some history. Did you know that legendary artist Tom of Finland relied on photographs of hundreds of male models for his underground drawings? Because I did not, but his photo portraits are truly beautiful. In some countries, LGBTQ people are still denied basic rights — we looked at how the fight for equal treatment has played out over the past decade.

Speaking of history, we looked back at the namesakes of Lilibet Diana, Harry and Meghan's second child. Magnum did a fun dive into glitter — I highly recommend a scroll through that one. Gabriella Angotti-Jones' beautiful visual essay on what it means to be a Black female surfer will make you want to go outside and play. Nadine Ijewere’s first solo show highlights the joy of resistance. And finally, we can't get enough of the good dogs who are sniffing out the coronavirus in a story for National Geographic.

