8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Kate Bubacz

Posted on June 12, 2021, at 11:34 a.m. ET

For the first full week of Pride Month, we dug into some history. Did you know that legendary artist Tom of Finland relied on photographs of hundreds of male models for his underground drawings? Because I did not, but his photo portraits are truly beautiful. In some countries, LGBTQ people are still denied basic rights — we looked at how the fight for equal treatment has played out over the past decade.

Speaking of history, we looked back at the namesakes of Lilibet Diana, Harry and Meghan's second child. Magnum did a fun dive into glitter — I highly recommend a scroll through that one. Gabriella Angotti-Jones' beautiful visual essay on what it means to be a Black female surfer will make you want to go outside and play. Nadine Ijewere’s first solo show highlights the joy of resistance. And finally, we can't get enough of the good dogs who are sniffing out the coronavirus in a story for National Geographic.

"Tom of Finland's Photos Are Iconic But Have Been Mostly Unseen — Until Now" — BuzzFeed News

Tom of Finland / Fotografiska

"Glitter" — Magnum Photos

Martin Parr / ©Martin Parr / Magnum Photos

USA. Florida. From 'Common Sense'. 1998

"Pride Is Still A Riot" — BuzzFeed News

Bulent Kilic / AFP via Getty Images

"Making Waves" — The New York Times

Gabriella Angotti-jones / for The New York Times

"Beautiful Disruption" — The Cut

Nadine Ijewere’

"The Unexpected Beauty of Covid Hair" — The New Yorker

Elinor Carucci

"These Sniffer Dogs Are Learning To Smell The Coronavirus" — National Geographic

Sabina Louise Pierce / National Geographic / Via nationalgeographic.com

"We Loved These Photos Of The Original Diana and Lilibet" — BuzzFeed News

Universal History Archive / Universal Images Group via Getty Images


