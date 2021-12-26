 Skip To Content
7 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Kate Bubacz

Picture of Kate Bubacz Kate Bubacz BuzzFeed News Photo Director

Posted on December 26, 2021, at 10:59 a.m. ET

We made it! I guess? This will be our last photo story roundup until next year, I mean…next week, probably. It's been a long journey through 2021, but then again, aren't they all? This week, we published our annual series of the most powerful photos of the year, which is always a daunting edit. Lots of good images landed on the cutting-room floor, but we hope you enjoy the collection. We also have a feel-good edition of the post because we don't want to reinforce the narrative that only grim news can be beautiful.

HuffPost has a heartwarming story about finding inclusive spaces within the skateboarding community, with great photos by Erik Carter. Alessandra Sanguinetti's newest project on Wisconsin is way less dark than the headline makes it seem, offering an almost whimsical look at the zeitgeist inspired by American Gothic. The Atlantic took a deep dive into the world of orcas, and we cannot resist the version of New York seen in the work of Sarah van Rij and David Van Der Leeuw, brought to us by the British Journal of Photography. Finally, don't miss our story on the Picture Collection, which is perhaps the best IRL place for visual discovery.

Don't forget to sign up for our photo newsletter JPG for more sneak peeks and exclusive interviews.


"The Most Powerful Photos of 2021" — BuzzFeed News

Shawn Triplett / Reuters

"27 Photos To Remind You That 2021 Wasn't Completely Terrible" — BuzzFeed News

Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

"Love Letter To New York City" —The British Journal of Photography

Sarah van Rij and David Van Der Leeuw

"This Skate Sesh Is Creating A Space For Everyone To Board With No Bounds" — Huffington Post

Erik Carter

"The Picture Collection So Good, Andy Warhol Stole From It" — BuzzFeed News

Taryn Simon

"Swimming With Orcas During Polar Nights" — The Atlantic

Olivier Morin / AFP via Getty Images

"A Photographer Revisits The Book That Taught Her About Dying" —The New Yorker

Alessandra Sanguinetti / Magnum Photos



