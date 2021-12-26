7 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

We made it! I guess? This will be our last photo story roundup until next year, I mean…next week, probably. It's been a long journey through 2021, but then again, aren't they all? This week, we published our annual series of the most powerful photos of the year, which is always a daunting edit. Lots of good images landed on the cutting-room floor, but we hope you enjoy the collection. We also have a feel-good edition of the post because we don't want to reinforce the narrative that only grim news can be beautiful.

HuffPost has a heartwarming story about finding inclusive spaces within the skateboarding community, with great photos by Erik Carter. Alessandra Sanguinetti's newest project on Wisconsin is way less dark than the headline makes it seem, offering an almost whimsical look at the zeitgeist inspired by American Gothic. The Atlantic took a deep dive into the world of orcas, and we cannot resist the version of New York seen in the work of Sarah van Rij and David Van Der Leeuw, brought to us by the British Journal of Photography. Finally, don't miss our story on the Picture Collection, which is perhaps the best IRL place for visual discovery.

Don't forget to sign up for our photo newsletter JPG for more sneak peeks and exclusive interviews.