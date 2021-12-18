 Skip To Content
8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Kate Bubacz

Picture of Kate Bubacz Kate Bubacz BuzzFeed News Photo Director

Posted on December 18, 2021, at 11:47 a.m. ET

Omicron is upon us and everyone is in an uproar over it — rightly so, as that curve is rising quickly. Get vaccinated, wear a mask, wash your hands… you know the drill.

In the meantime, we have some photo content to keep your mind off things. Kentucky and several states in the south and midwest are still reeling from the deadly storms last week — we took a look at how people are coming together to help. The Guardian has a great look at the work of Cherry Kearton, a gentleman and a photographer at the turn of the last century. Mary Berridge has an inspiring photo book out on autistic people that was beautifully profiled by CNN. Jeffrey Wolin has taken one of the most humanistic approaches I've ever seen to documenting homelessness, and his interview with us is worth a full read.

For those on the nice list, check out the wholesome Santa School story by Nic Antaya in the Washington Post. For the naughty ones, there is our visual ode to the shitshow that is Santacon. And finally, the photo roundups of the year continue, with a stunning presentation from the New York Times and a very fun look at sports photos from the AP.

For more photo content and exclusive interviews, don't forget to sign up for our photo newsletter JPG.

"Photos Show How Kentucky Is Recovering A Week After Deadly Tornadoes" — BuzzFeed News

Scott Olson / Getty Images

"Visible Spectrum: Moving Portraits Show Autism in a New Light" — CNN

Mary Berridge

"The First Man To Hunt Wildlife With A Camera" — The Guardian

Cherry Kearton

"What You Learn At Santa School" — The Washington Post

Nic Antalya / The Washington Post via Getty Images

"An Ode To The Hot Mess That Is Santacon" — BuzzFeed News

Gabby Jones / Getty Images

"This Photographer Documented The Housing Crisis By Asking People How They Became Homeless" — BuzzFeed News

Jeffrey Wolin

"The Buzz Is Back On The Field of Play in 2021" — AP Images Blog

Ashley Landis / AP Photo

"The Year in Pictures 2021" — The New York Times

Amanda Lucier / The New York Times


