8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Kate Bubacz

Picture of Kate Bubacz Kate Bubacz BuzzFeed News Photo Director

Posted on April 10, 2021, at 11:22 a.m. ET

As the world starts to reawaken, this week was full of highs and lows. We spoke with Alessia Glaviano, an editor at Vogue, about what images inspired her iconic career, and her thoughts on representation and challenging norms. Speaking of fashion, there is a great roundup of Jamel Shabazz's work on Aperture, and we looked back at some understated fashion moments from the mid-aughts that prove style is a flat circle. The work of Nicola Lo Calzo perfectly captures the spring holiday season, while Donna Ferrato's newest book, Holy, gets an in-depth look at Feature Shoot.

The Associated Press takes a detailed look at how towns hit by opioid use have weathered the pandemic — a sobering reminder of how crises can compound. On the other side of the world, Marjan Yazdi thoughtfully examines the effect of US sanctions on Iranian citizens, as the two countries begin indirect talks in Vienna. This week ended on a sad note, with the deaths of rapper DMX and Prince Philip on the same day.

For more first looks and exclusive photo interviews, don't forget to sign up for our photo newsletter JPG.

"These Are The Iconic Photos That Defined A Vogue Editor's Career" — BuzzFeed News

A couple making out on the couch
Nan Goldin

"Why Jamel Shabazz Is New York's Most Vital Street Photographer" — Aperture

Three people pose in the street
Jamel Shabazz / Aperture

"Donna Ferrato Presents A Lifetime of Work Honoring The Stories of Women" — FeatureShoot

A woman with a black eye and two children stand in a crowd
Donna Ferrato

"Holy Waters: The Spiritual Journey of African Migrants" — The Guardian

A man is floating in water with sunlight
Nicola Lo Calzo

"A City Wrestled Down An Addiction Crisis. Then Came Covid-19" — AP Images

An older woman with her head in her arms talks to a woman in bed
David Goldman / AP

"The Beautiful Dreams That Are Burnt: Portraits From Iran Under Sanctions" — NPR

A woman with a short hair cut reading a book while sitting in a gym
Marjan Yazdi

"Glamorous Photos Capture The Early Romance of Prince Philip And The Queen" — BuzzFeed News

A young Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth walk arm in arm
Mirrorpix / Getty Images

"DMX's Life In Performance Photos" — BuzzFeed News

Rapper DMX performs on stage
John Lamparski / Getty Images


