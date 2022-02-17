 Skip To Content
These Photos Show What The Ottawa Protest Has Been Like

Hot tubs. Pig roasts. Bouncy houses. The Freedom Convoy has it all.

By Kate Bubacz and Paul McLeod

Picture of Kate Bubacz Kate Bubacz BuzzFeed News Photo Director Picture of Paul McLeod Paul McLeod BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 17, 2022, at 6:42 p.m. ET

Eduardo Lima for BuzzFeed News

A protester stand next to the trucks parked in front of Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Canada, on Feb. 16, 2022.

OTTAWA — For three weeks, Canadians opposed to lockdowns and vaccine mandates have shown the world a new form of protest: occupying a capital city.

Hundreds of vehicles and thousands of people have taken part in the so-called Freedom Convoy, which drove across the country and arrived in downtown Ottawa late last month. They haven’t left since.

They are vowing to stay until Canada lifts all vaccine mandates. In the meantime, they’ve created a giant, perpetual street party. People lounge in hot tubs and eat barbecue food in front of the parliamentary buildings. Children play in bounce houses. There are rock concerts.

Police have been powerless to stop them, stymied by the logistics of how to arrest huge crowds of people and tow countless tons of machinery out.

The protesters see themselves as freedom fighters. To many Ottawa residents, they’re a scourge on their city. Though the demonstrations have not been violent, there have been many reports of verbal harassment. Residents have taken to physically blocking convoy vehicles trying to enter the city.

Now the tension is coming to a head. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declared a state of emergency, bringing in new state powers to crack down on the protesters physically and financially. Police reinforcements are surging into the city. No one knows quite what will happen next.

Here are some of the scenes that we saw over the past week.

David Kawai for BuzzFeed News

Scenes from third weekend of the so-called “Freedom Convoy” in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, on Feb. 12, 2022.

Eduardo Lima for BuzzFeed News

Spencer Bautz, a truck driver from Saskatchewan, and Doug, a truck driver from Mount Forest, inside their trucks in Ottawa on Feb. 16, 2022.

Eduardo Lima for BuzzFeed News

Three protesters taking part in the "Freedom Convoy" enjoy a hot tube in the middle of Wellington Street in Ottawa, Canada, on Feb. 16, 2022.

Eduardo Lima for BuzzFeed News

Protesters warm themselves around a fire on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Feb. 16, 2022.

Eduardo Lima for BuzzFeed News

A group of protesters roasts a pig in Ottawa, Canada, on Feb. 16, 2022.

Eduardo Lima for BuzzFeed News

Cody, who drove all the way from Nova Scotia to join the protest, shows off a freshly inked tattoo that reads "We The Fringe" in Ottawa, Canada, on Feb. 15, 2022.

David Kawai for BuzzFeed News

Scenes from the third weekend of the so-called “Freedom Convoy” in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, on Feb. 12, 2022.

Eduardo Lima for BuzzFeed News

Organizer Pat King autographs a protester's flag at the War Memorial in Ottawa on Feb. 16, 2022.

Eduardo Lima for BuzzFeed News

A group of men chats next to trucks blocking a street around Parliament Hill in downtown Ottawa, Canada, on Feb. 15, 2022.

David Kawai for BuzzFeed News

A protester takes a picture of portable toilets placed in front of the prime minister’s office in Ottawa, Ontario.

Eduardo Lima for BuzzFeed News

Protesters hold signs in front of Parliament Hill in downtown Ottawa, Canada, on Feb. 15, 2022.

Eduardo Lima for BuzzFeed News

A message thanking the truckers and their families is seen on one of the trucks parked in front of Parliament Hill in downtown Ottawa on Feb. 15, 2022.

Eduardo Lima for BuzzFeed News

A protester holding the Canadian flag walks with another carrying the American flag in Ottawa, Canada, on Feb. 16, 2022.

Eduardo Lima for BuzzFeed News

Ottawa Police patrol the downtown streets handing out notices to protesters ordering them to leave immediately or face arrest in Ottawa, Canada, on Feb. 16, 2022.

Eduardo Lima for BuzzFeed News

Ottawa police patrol downtown handing out notices to protesters ordering them to leave immediately or face arrest on Feb. 16, 2022.

Eduardo Lima for BuzzFeed News

A pile of posters supporting the "Freedom Convoy" is seen on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Feb. 16, 2022.

Eduardo Lima for BuzzFeed News

Workers erect a metal fence on the Parliament Hill side of Wellington Street in Ottawa on Feb. 17, 2022.


