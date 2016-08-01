These Were The Bernie Supporters Left Out Of The DNC

While the people inside Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center were busy nominating Hillary Clinton as the Democratic candidate for President, not everyone was happy about it. Photographer Ed Eckstein captures powerful black and white images from outside of the DNC.

We sent Ed Eckstein to the Democratic National Convention with a 4x5 camera, an old-school film format that encourages a slow pace and is at total odds with online publishing.

Eckstein captured the following series of images, focusing in particular at the people on the sidelines and fringes, places outside the media scrum.

"I found that the Bernie supporters were certainly the most vocal and visual groups at the DNC," Eckstein said. "Even after Hillary received the nomination, a large contingent of supporters did not give up on the hope and ideals he set forth. Although the youth movement is often mentioned as one of his largest support groups, I found that his support crossed all ages. I have a strong feeling that we will be hearing the slogans of 'political revolution' and 'enough is enough' for some time to come."