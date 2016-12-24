Old-School Photos Of Chinatown Like You've Probably Never Seen Before

As a documentarian, you are allowed extraordinary access into the lives of others. At times, though, even the most profound access is fleeting as time marches on and connections fade. Bud Glick spent three years photographing New York's Chinatown in the early 1980s, documenting its citizens and getting to know its chaotic streets. Many of the newly immigrated residents did not speak English, but allowed Glick to capture intimate scenes of their daily lives.

Twenty-five years later, he decided to go back and re-examine the old work, which had mostly stayed as unscanned negatives in storage. An edit of his images then appeared on a photo blog, and to his surprise, elicited comments and emails from people looking to connect with the photographer who had captured their neighborhood long ago. Some appeared as children in the images and provided anecdotes and backstory to what happened after the photos were taken, and many were eager to hear about their relatives or neighbors. Glick is now seeking to scan more of his work, and to reconnect with more of his former subjects to complete the project.

Can you tell me how you started shooting in Chinatown?

Bud Glick: While an undergraduate at the University of Wisconsin, I met Jack Tchen, who later was one of the co-founders of the New York Chinatown History Project, now the Museum of Chinese in America.

In 1980 I was finishing work on a documentary project in Milwaukee, WI, when I heard from Jack about the NYCHP. I was excited about their goal of documenting the history and transformation of NY Chinatown through oral history, research, collection of artifacts, and documentary photography. Another photographer and I started work on the project around the beginning of 1981.

I actually worked on the project for a little over three years – from January 1981 to I think March or April 1984.

When the funding for this work ended I had to start doing commercial work to make a living.