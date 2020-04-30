 Skip To Content
A Man Who Raised Millions For Britain's Health System Had The Most Heartwarming 100th Birthday Celebration

Captain Tom Moore is being celebrated as a national hero for his 100th birthday, after raising almost £30 million in support of the National Health Service.

By Kate Bubacz

Posted on April 30, 2020, at 2:02 p.m. ET

For those who don't know, Captain Tom Moore is a national hero in the UK.

A few weeks ago, he raised almost £30 million (more than $37 million) in support of the National Health Service by walking around his garden at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

This would be admirable for anyone, but Moore was a 99-year-old World War II veteran.

So, for his 100th birthday on April 30, the people of the UK really turned out.

Hundreds of thousands of people sent cards, dozens of murals appeared around the country, and the Royal Air Force made a special appearance over Moore's house in Marston Moretaine, where he was celebrating with his family.

Moore was even promoted to the rank of an honorary colonel.

He said it was "quite extraordinary" to be turning 100.

“It is even more extraordinary that I am doing so with this many well-wishers," he said, "and I am in awe at the response my walking has had”.

Happy birthday, Colonel Moore!

Tom Moore and his daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore speak via videolink at the opening of NHS Nightingale Hospital Yorkshire and the Humber in North Yorkshire on April 21.

A Happy Birthday banner to mark the 100th birthday of World War II veteran Tom Moore on the gates of his home in Marston Moretaine, near Bedford.

A woman walks her dog past cards and messages outside the home of Tom Moore as he celebrates his 100th birthday.

A well-wisher posts a birthday card to charity fundraiser Tom Moore for his 100th birthday on April 27 in Southampton, England.

Birthday cards for Tom Moore in the Great Hall of Bedford School, Bedfordshire, where over 120,000 birthday cards sent from around the world are being opened and displayed by staff.

Some of the thousands of birthday cards sent to Captain Tom Moore for his 100th birthday.

Volunteers work to open a delivery of birthday cards, to add to the over 125,000 already sent to Tom Moore for his 100th birthday, before putting them on display in the Great Hall of Bedford School, closed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in Bedford, north of London, on April 28.

Mandy Alison adds to the thousands of birthday cards sent to Captain Tom Moore in the Hall of Bedford School.

A general view of thousands of birthday cards sent to Tom Moore for his 100th birthday are pictured displayed in the great hall of Bedford School.

A birthday message for Tom Moore is displayed in Piccadilly Circus in London on April 30.

A new mural tribute to Tom Moore on his 100th birthday in Clonduff, East Belfast.

Artist Sam Bailey puts the finishing touches on a mural acknowledging the work being done by the NHS, emergency services, and the fundraising efforts of Tom Moore, at her home in Northampton.

A truck displays a message of thanks to the NHS and Tom Moore on his 100th birthday, in Marston Moretaine on April 30.

A man delivers a birthday gift to Tom Moore's home in Bedford.

Royal Air Force (RAF) helicopters fly past a pub with birthday messages for Tom Moore marking his 100th birthday, in Marston Moretaine on April 30.

Locals applaud following a Battle of Britain Memorial Flight flypast over the home of Tom Moore as he celebrates his 100th birthday.

Colonel Tom Moore and his daughter Hannah celebrate his 100th birthday, with an RAF flypast provided by a Spitfire and a Hurricane over his Marston Moretaine home on April 30.

