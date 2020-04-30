A Man Who Raised Millions For Britain's Health System Had The Most Heartwarming 100th Birthday Celebration

We at BuzzFeed News are proud to bring you a range of stories, from the serious to the lighthearted. To help keep it all free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Outbreak Today .

For those who don't know, Captain Tom Moore is a national hero in the UK.

A few weeks ago, he raised almost £30 million (more than $37 million) in support of the National Health Service by walking around his garden at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.



This would be admirable for anyone, but Moore was a 99-year-old World War II veteran.

So, for his 100th birthday on April 30, the people of the UK really turned out.

Hundreds of thousands of people sent cards, dozens of murals appeared around the country, and the Royal Air Force made a special appearance over Moore's house in Marston Moretaine, where he was celebrating with his family.

Moore was even promoted to the rank of an honorary colonel.

He said it was "quite extraordinary" to be turning 100.

“It is even more extraordinary that I am doing so with this many well-wishers," he said, "and I am in awe at the response my walking has had”.

Happy birthday, Colonel Moore!