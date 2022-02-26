 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

This Is What The Ongoing Battle For Kyiv Looks Like

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

This Is What The Ongoing Battle For Kyiv Looks Like

Intense fighting was reported on the streets of Kyiv, where Ukrainian forces have held back Russian troops trying to enter the city so far.

By Kate Bubacz

Picture of Kate Bubacz Kate Bubacz BuzzFeed News Photo Director

Posted on February 26, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. ET

Sergei Supinsky / AFP via Getty Images

Ukrainian service members look for and collect unexploded shells after fighting with Russian forces in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv in the morning of Feb. 26, 2022, according to Ukrainian service personnel at the scene.

An assault by Russian forces on Kyiv, Ukraine has been slowed by the Ukrainian military and armed citizens, as of Feb. 26. Officials have urged residents to take shelter, and thousands of people have fled the country as the fighting continues. Recruitment stations have been overwhelmed by volunteers to join the fight, and the government has provided advice on how to make molotov cocktails.

The capital has been hit by aerial attacks over the course of the past few days as Russia launched an invasion, striking multiple cities across the country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has struck a defiant tone in his videos on social media, vowing to defend the country and calling on Ukrainians and others to join in their fight.

Intense fighting was reported on the streets of Kyiv, where Ukrainian forces have held back Russian troops trying to enter the city so far. On Saturday, under heavy attack by the Russians, the mayor of Kyiv announced an extension of the curfew on the city until Monday.


Emilio Morenatti / AP

An armed man stands guard at a checkpoint in Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter.

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A view of a damaged building in Kyiv that was hit by a recent shelling during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, on Feb. 26, 2022. Sirens blared in the Ukrainian capital on Saturday morning following reports of Russian troops clashing with Ukrainian forces in Kyiv streets throughout the night.

Sergei Supinsky / AFP via Getty Images

Ukrainian service members collect unexploded shells after fighting with a Russian raiding group in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv in the morning of Feb. 26, 2022, according to Ukrainian service personnel at the scene.

Efrem Lukatsky / AP

A soldier's helmet with a bullet hole sits near debris of burning military trucks, in a street in Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb. 26, 2022.

Gleb Garanich / Reuters

Medical specialists transport a wounded woman to an ambulance after recent shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb. 26, 2022.

Daniel Leal / AFP via Getty Images

This general view shows damage to the upper floors of a building in Kyiv on Feb. 26, 2022, after it was reportedly struck by a Russian rocket.

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

An older woman is seen amid rubble after a missile struck a residential building during Russia's invasion, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Feb. 25, 202.

Pierre Crom / Getty Images

A couple look at their apartment damaged by a missile on Feb. 25, 2022, in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

People flock to the train station to leave Kyiv after Russia invaded Ukraine, on Feb. 25, 2022.

Umit Bektas / Reuters

People wait to board an evacuation train at Kyiv central train station, Ukraine, Feb. 25, 2022.

Gleb Garanich / Reuters

People take cover as an air-raid siren sounds near an apartment building damaged by recent shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine Feb. 26, 2022.

Emilio Morenatti / AP

A firefighter works near an apartment building damaged following a rocket attack, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb. 26, 2022.

Sergei Supinsky / AFP via Getty Images

Ukrainian service members look for and collect unexploded shells after fighting with Russians in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv in the morning of Feb. 26, 2022, according to Ukrainian service personnel at the scene.

Mikhail Palinchak/Pool via REUTERS

Members of the Territorial Defende Forces of Ukraine receive weapons to defend the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb. 25, 2022.

Mikhail Palinchak/Pool via REUTERS

Members of the Territorial Defense Forces of Ukraine react after receiving weapons to defend the city of Kyiv, Ukraine Feb. 25, 2022.

Mikhail Palinchak/Pool via Reuters

A view shows ammunition and an assault rifle as members of the Territorial Defense Forces of Ukraine receive weapons to defend the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb. 25, 2022.

Daniel Leal / AFP via Getty Images

A Ukrainian service member holds a cup of tea as he patrols the empty road on the west side of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv in the morning of Feb. 26, 2022.

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A view of a damaged road in Kyiv's Zhuliany neighborhood, which was hit by a recent shelling during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, on February 26, 2022.


A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.