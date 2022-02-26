This Is What The Ongoing Battle For Kyiv Looks Like

Ukrainian service members look for and collect unexploded shells after fighting with Russian forces in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv in the morning of Feb. 26, 2022, according to Ukrainian service personnel at the scene.

An assault by Russian forces on Kyiv, Ukraine has been slowed by the Ukrainian military and armed citizens, as of Feb. 26. Officials have urged residents to take shelter, and thousands of people have fled the country as the fighting continues. Recruitment stations have been overwhelmed by volunteers to join the fight, and the government has provided advice on how to make molotov cocktails.

The capital has been hit by aerial attacks over the course of the past few days as Russia launched an invasion, striking multiple cities across the country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has struck a defiant tone in his videos on social media, vowing to defend the country and calling on Ukrainians and others to join in their fight.

Intense fighting was reported on the streets of Kyiv, where Ukrainian forces have held back Russian troops trying to enter the city so far. On Saturday, under heavy attack by the Russians, the mayor of Kyiv announced an extension of the curfew on the city until Monday.