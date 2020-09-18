These Incredible Pictures Show The Wrath Of Hurricane Sally

Hurricane Sally made landfall as a Category 2 storm on Wednesday, quickly downgrading to a tropical depression but still dropping over 30 inches of rain in parts of Pensacola, Florida. Hundreds required rescuing from the floodwaters, and the high winds tore off roofs and knocked out power for many. More flooding is possible over the weekend in Virginia and Maryland as the storm moves.

More than 20 storms have been named this hurricane season, and there are still two months left to go. A few weeks ago, Hurricane Laura made landfall as a Category 4 storm in Louisiana and Texas.