These Incredible Pictures Show The Wrath Of Hurricane Sally

At least two people have died and hundreds more have required rescuing from the floodwaters.

By Kate Bubacz

Posted on September 18, 2020, at 12:51 p.m. ET

Hurricane Sally made landfall as a Category 2 storm on Wednesday, quickly downgrading to a tropical depression but still dropping over 30 inches of rain in parts of Pensacola, Florida. Hundreds required rescuing from the floodwaters, and the high winds tore off roofs and knocked out power for many. More flooding is possible over the weekend in Virginia and Maryland as the storm moves.

More than 20 storms have been named this hurricane season, and there are still two months left to go. A few weeks ago, Hurricane Laura made landfall as a Category 4 storm in Louisiana and Texas.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Christine Cortazal checks on an apartment she manages after the roof was blown off when Hurricane Sally passed through the area on Sept. 17 in Perdido Key, Florida.

Reuters

A Coast Guard Sector Ohio Valley Shallow Water Response Team rescued nine people and one dog Sept. 16 near Navarre Beach, Florida.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

A view from a drone shows a vehicle driving through a flooded street after Hurricane Sally passed through the area on Sept. 17 in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

Tony Giberson / Pensacola News Journal via USA Today Network

High water forced Pensacola residents of the Forest Creek Apartments out of their homes as flooding from Hurricane Sally continued.

Gerald Herbert / AP

A man in a wheelchair watches floodwaters in downtown Pensacola, Sept. 16.

Gerald Herbert / AP

Trent Airhart wades through floodwaters in downtown Pensacola, Sept. 16.

Chris Granger / Reuters

Hanging out in the floodwaters, Cameron Fogg (right) sits by his crab traps with Austin Claiborne (left) and Cameron Gomez in Salt Bayou near Slidell, Louisiana, Sept. 15.

Chandan Khanna / Getty Images

A man walks his bicycle through a street flooded by rains from Hurricane Sally in downtown Pensacola, Sept. 16.

Gerald Herbert / AP

Sammie Jenkins and Raquel Knight observe the floodwaters in Brewton, Alabama, Sept. 17.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Boats are seen pushed up against a building at Lost Key Marina & Yacht Club after Hurricane Sally passed through the area on Sept. 17 in Pensacola, Florida.

Chandan Khanna / Getty Images

A flooded parking lot is seen during Hurricane Sally in downtown Pensacola, Sept. 16.

Scott Clause / The Advertiser via USA Today Network

A boat is seen washed up on a road as Hurricane Sally leaves widespread damage in Orange Beach, Alabama, on Sept. 16.

Gerald Herbert / AP

Darlene Burch views floodwaters covering a road in Brewton, Alabama, Sept. 17.


Angie Wang / AP

Joe Mirable surveys the damage to his business after Hurricane Sally moved through the area, Sept. 17 in Perdido Key, Florida.

Chandan Khanna / Getty Images

A man saves his hat from the strong wind during Hurricane Sally in Mobile, Alabama, on Sept. 16.

Chandan Khanna / Getty Images

Outside this home in Pensacola, Mark Robinson removes a branch after Hurricane Sally, Sept. 16.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Heather Bordeaux and Mike Bordeaux look out at a flooded street in front of their hotel as Hurricane Sally passes through the area on Sept. 16 in Pensacola.

Chandan Khanna / Getty Images

A man stands on a street flooded by Hurricane Sally in Pensacola on Sept. 16.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Members of the Pace Fire Rescue District wade through a flooded road after Hurricane Sally passed through the area on Sept. 16 in Pensacola, Florida.

Gerald Herbert / AP

Elaine and Jack Hulgan pose for a portrait after riding out the hurricane in their attic, Sept. 17 in Cantonment, Florida.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Morgan Griffin cleans up a broken window in the store where he works as Hurricane Sally passes through the area on Sept. 16 in Mobile, Alabama.


Joe Raedle / Getty Images

A cross honoring those killed by Hurricane Katrina stands in the Mississippi River-Gulf Outlet before the arrival of Hurricane Sally on Sept. 14 in Shell Beach, Louisiana.


