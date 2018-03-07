Gorgeous Portraits Show Britain's Diverse Future

Photographer Olivia Arthur’s newest series "Children of Europe" looks ahead to the future of Britain, beyond Brexit and through the current debates over identity and immigration. The work draws heavy inspiration from David Seymour's series of the same title from the post-WWII era, when Europe was awash with displaced people looking to find new homes.

The present immigration crisis has similar undertones, although the new arrivals are often from much farther away, causing consternation among more settled citizens over the “otherness” of their new neighbors.

“What's very much at the forefront of my mind is that we're closing our doors, and that feels very sad,” Arthur says.

“I see this as the beginning of something, looking at the way that our society is changing in the UK and our national identity crisis. This is part of a bigger picture and how the country is going to change. I’d love to follow up with these kids in 10 years' time and see how many are still in Glasgow.”