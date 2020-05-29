 Skip To Content
29 Powerful Scenes From The Protests Over George Floyd's Death

From Minneapolis to Los Angeles, thousands of people across the US took to the streets to protest the death of George Floyd.

By Kate Bubacz

Posted on May 29, 2020, at 12:44 p.m. ET

On Monday, George Floyd died begging for breath while a Minneapolis police officer used a knee chokehold on his neck for eight minutes. Police said they took Floyd into custody after being called about reports of a forgery. A video of his death went viral. On Tuesday, four police officers involved in the arrest were fired, but the officer seen crushing Floyd's neck was not arrested.

Protests against police brutality and the Minneapolis Police Department have escalated over the past three days. Demonstrators overtook the Third Precinct on Thursday night, and the National Guard was called in after significant property damage. Protests against police brutality and in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement have also erupted in Los Angeles, New York, Memphis, Denver, and Louisville.

David Joles / Star Tribune via AP

Law enforcement officers in Minneapolis after a night of unrest and protests over the death of George Floyd, May 29.

John Minchillo / AP

Protesters watch as police in riot gear walk down a residential street in St. Paul, Minnesota, May 28.

Stephen Maturen / Getty Images

Protesters march down a highway off-ramp on their way to Minneapolis, May 28.

John Minchillo / AP

Police officers in riot gear clear a section of Hamline Avenue in St. Paul, May 28.

John Minchillo / AP

Protesters link arms outside the burning Minneapolis Third Police Precinct building, May 28.

John Minchillo / AP

Protesters outside the burning Minneapolis Third Police Precinct building, May 28.

John Minchillo / AP

Protesters outside a fast-food restaurant in Minneapolis, May 29.

Julio Cortez / AP

A protester in Minneapolis, May 28.

Carlos Barria / Reuters

Protesters set fire in a liquor store as demonstrations continue in Minneapolis, May 28.

Adam Bettcher / Reuters

Protesters gather to watch a store burning near the Minneapolis Third Police Precinct building, May 28.

John Minchillo / AP

People in cars watch as a building burns during a protest along University Avenue in St. Paul, May 28.

Jim Mone / AP

People watch as smoke smolders from a destroyed fast-food restaurant near the Minneapolis Third Police Precinct building, May 28.

Carlos Barria / Reuters

Protesters in Minneapolis, May 28.

John Minchillo / AP

A demonstrator in St. Paul, May 28.

Evan Frost / AP

A man pours milk onto another person's face and eyes during protests in Minneapolis, May 27.

John Minchillo / AP

A protester douses her face with milk after being exposed to tear gas fired by police in St. Paul, May 28.

Ringo H.w. Chiu / AP

Demonstrators help someone who was injured while falling during a protest in Los Angeles, May 27.

Carlos Barria / Reuters

Police officers look on as protesters gather outside Minneapolis City Hall, May 28.

John Minchillo / AP

A protester faces police officers in St. Paul, May 28.

John Minchillo / AP

Demonstrators in St. Paul, May 28.

Jerry Holt / AP

Sally Sommers (center) takes part in a protest in Minneapolis, May 28.

Stephen Maturen / Getty Images

Protesters gather outside the home in Minneapolis of Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, May 28.

Elizabeth Flores / AP

Protesters stand outside the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis to support the Council on American–Islamic Relations and call for the arrest of the police officer who put George Floyd in a knee chokehold, May 28.

Alyson Mcclaran / Reuters

A man holds up his hands during a protest in Denver, May 28.

Jerry Holt / AP

Tyron Carter, a former NFL football player, pleads with protesters not to tear up their city as he hugs Tony L. Clark at the site where George Floyd died in Minneapolis, May 28.

Ringo H.w. Chiu / AP

A demonstrator in downtown Los Angeles, May 27.

Eric Miller / Reuters

People gather outside the Hennepin County Government Center to protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, May 28.

Jerry Holt / AP

Tony L. Clark holds a photo of George Floyd outside the Cup Foods convenience store in Minneapolis, May 28.

Mark Vancleave / AP

Visitors leave flowers and signs near Cup Foods, where George Floyd became unresponsive while being restrained by Minneapolis police officers, May 28.


