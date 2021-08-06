These Photos Show How Overwhelming Northern California's Dixie Fire Is

Battalion Chief Sergio Mora looks on as the Dixie fire burns through downtown Greenville, California, Aug. 4, 2021.

The Dixie fire, which has become the largest active wildfire in the US, is just 35% contained, according to CalFire. It has been burning for over two weeks. On Wednesday, it tore through downtown Greenville, California, destroying much of the small gold rush town.

Here's a look at the devastation.