These Photos Show How Overwhelming Northern California's Dixie Fire Is
The Dixie fire, the largest active wildfire in the US, has already destroyed a town in California.
The Dixie fire, which has become the largest active wildfire in the US, is just 35% contained, according to CalFire. It has been burning for over two weeks. On Wednesday, it tore through downtown Greenville, California, destroying much of the small gold rush town.
Here's a look at the devastation.
