BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Dakota Pipeline Protest Camp Set On Fire After Order To Evacuate Area

news

Dakota Pipeline Protest Camp Set On Fire After Order To Evacuate Area

Protesters opposing the Dakota Access Pipeline torched their encampment Wednesday after being ordered to evacuate the area. The makeshift campsite served as a rallying point for thousands of protesters trying to block the pipeline’s path near the Standing Rock reservation in North Dakota.

By Kate Bubacz

Headshot of Kate Bubacz

Kate Bubacz

BuzzFeed News Deputy Photo Director

Posted on February 22, 2017, at 6:52 p.m. ET

Campers set structures on fire in preparation of the Army Corp&#x27;s 2pm deadline to leave the Oceti Sakowin protest camp, Feb. 22, 2017 in Cannon Ball, North Dakota.
Stephen Yang / Getty Images

Campers set structures on fire in preparation of the Army Corp's 2pm deadline to leave the Oceti Sakowin protest camp, Feb. 22, 2017 in Cannon Ball, North Dakota.

A building burns after being set alight by protesters preparing to evacuate the main opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, Feb. 22, 2017.
Terray Sylvester / Reuters

A building burns after being set alight by protesters preparing to evacuate the main opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, Feb. 22, 2017.

Campers set structures on fire in preparation of the Army Corp&#x27;s 2pm deadline to leave the Oceti Sakowin protest camp on Feb. 22, 2017 in Cannon Ball, North Dakota.
Stephen Yang / Getty Images

Campers set structures on fire in preparation of the Army Corp's 2pm deadline to leave the Oceti Sakowin protest camp on Feb. 22, 2017 in Cannon Ball, North Dakota.

Campers set structures on fire in preparation of the Army Corp&#x27;s 2pm deadline to leave the Oceti Sakowin protest camp on February 22, 2017 in Cannon Ball, North Dakota.
Stephen Yang / Getty Images

Campers set structures on fire in preparation of the Army Corp's 2pm deadline to leave the Oceti Sakowin protest camp on February 22, 2017 in Cannon Ball, North Dakota.

ADVERTISEMENT
A couple embraces as opponents of the Dakota Access pipeline leave their main protest camp, Feb. 22, 2017, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota as authorities were preparing to shut down the camp.
James Macpherson / AP Photo

A couple embraces as opponents of the Dakota Access pipeline leave their main protest camp, Feb. 22, 2017, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota as authorities were preparing to shut down the camp.

Campers set structures on fire in preparation of the Army Corp&#x27;s 2pm deadline to leave the Oceti Sakowin protest camp on Feb. 22, 2017 in Cannon Ball, North Dakota.
Stephen Yang / Getty Images

Campers set structures on fire in preparation of the Army Corp's 2pm deadline to leave the Oceti Sakowin protest camp on Feb. 22, 2017 in Cannon Ball, North Dakota.

Chanse Zavalla, 22, left, and O&#x27;Shea Spencer, 20, right, stand in front of the remains of a hogan structure.
Stephen Yang / Getty Images

Chanse Zavalla, 22, left, and O'Shea Spencer, 20, right, stand in front of the remains of a hogan structure.

Campers set structures on fire in preparation of the Army Corp&#x27;s 2pm deadline to leave the Oceti Sakowin protest camp on Feb. 22, 2017 in Cannon Ball, North Dakota.
Stephen Yang / Getty Images

Campers set structures on fire in preparation of the Army Corp's 2pm deadline to leave the Oceti Sakowin protest camp on Feb. 22, 2017 in Cannon Ball, North Dakota.

ADVERTISEMENT
Campers set structures on fire in preparation of the Army Corp&#x27;s 2pm deadline to leave the Oceti Sakowin protest camp on Feb. 22, 2017 in Cannon Ball, North Dakota.
Stephen Yang / Getty Images

Campers set structures on fire in preparation of the Army Corp's 2pm deadline to leave the Oceti Sakowin protest camp on Feb. 22, 2017 in Cannon Ball, North Dakota.

A building burns after it was set alight by protesters preparing to evacuate the main opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, Feb. 22, 2017.
Terray Sylvester / Reuters

A building burns after it was set alight by protesters preparing to evacuate the main opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, Feb. 22, 2017.

Chanse Zavalla, 26, from California, watches a building burn after it was set alight by protesters preparing to evacuate the main opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, Feb. 22, 2017.
Terray Sylvester / Reuters

Chanse Zavalla, 26, from California, watches a building burn after it was set alight by protesters preparing to evacuate the main opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, Feb. 22, 2017.

Police Begin Arresting Protesters At Dakota Access Pipeline Camp After Evacuation Deadline

buzzfeed.com



ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT