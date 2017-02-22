Dakota Pipeline Protest Camp Set On Fire After Order To Evacuate Area
Protesters opposing the Dakota Access Pipeline torched their encampment Wednesday after being ordered to evacuate the area. The makeshift campsite served as a rallying point for thousands of protesters trying to block the pipeline’s path near the Standing Rock reservation in North Dakota.
