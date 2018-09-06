These Photos Show The Life And Stardom Of Burt Reynolds
The star was known for performing many of his own stunts, as well as that iconic centerfold he did for Cosmopolitan magazine that sparked big studio interest.
Legendary actor and 1970s sex symbol Burt Reynolds died Thursday at a hospital in Florida at the age of 82.
The star, who according to his family had been dealing with health issues, was known for performing many of his own stunts, as well as that iconic centerfold he did for Cosmopolitan magazine that sparked big studio interest.
Here’s a look back at Reynolds’ life in photos:
-
Kate Bubacz is the Deputy Photo Director for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Kate Bubacz at kate.bubacz@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.