These Photos Show The Life And Stardom Of Burt Reynolds

Burt Reynolds and Salome Jens in 1961 in the film Angel Baby .

Legendary actor and 1970s sex symbol Burt Reynolds died Thursday at a hospital in Florida at the age of 82.



The star, who according to his family had been dealing with health issues, was known for performing many of his own stunts, as well as that iconic centerfold he did for Cosmopolitan magazine that sparked big studio interest.

Here’s a look back at Reynolds’ life in photos: