BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

These Photos Show The Life And Stardom Of Burt Reynolds

news

These Photos Show The Life And Stardom Of Burt Reynolds

The star was known for performing many of his own stunts, as well as that iconic centerfold he did for Cosmopolitan magazine that sparked big studio interest.

By Kate Bubacz

Headshot of Kate Bubacz

Kate Bubacz

BuzzFeed News Deputy Photo Director

Posted on September 6, 2018, at 5:09 p.m. ET

Burt Reynolds and Salome Jens in 1961 in the film Angel Baby.
Courtesy Everett Collection

Burt Reynolds and Salome Jens in 1961 in the film Angel Baby.

Legendary actor and 1970s sex symbol Burt Reynolds died Thursday at a hospital in Florida at the age of 82.

The star, who according to his family had been dealing with health issues, was known for performing many of his own stunts, as well as that iconic centerfold he did for Cosmopolitan magazine that sparked big studio interest.

Here’s a look back at Reynolds’ life in photos:

Burt Reynolds in 1972.
Terry Disney / Getty Images

Burt Reynolds in 1972.

Burt Reynolds on Why He Agreed to Be One of the First Men to Pose Nude for Cosmo https://t.co/xSC3jjv5Fo
Cosmopolitan @Cosmopolitan

Burt Reynolds on Why He Agreed to Be One of the First Men to Pose Nude for Cosmo https://t.co/xSC3jjv5Fo

Reply Retweet Favorite

Burt Reynolds caught the eye of Hollywood producers — and a larger audience — when he did a nude centerfold for Cosmopolitan in April 1972. It sold out when it hit the stands before his breakout role in Deliverance.

Burt Reynolds and Sally Field in 1980, for Smokey and the Bandit II.
Universal / Courtesy Everett Collection

Burt Reynolds and Sally Field in 1980, for Smokey and the Bandit II.

Reynolds at his hand and foot imprint ceremony in the forecourt of Mann’s Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Sept. 24, 1981.
Associated Press

Reynolds at his hand and foot imprint ceremony in the forecourt of Mann’s Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Sept. 24, 1981.

Burt Reynolds directs an episode of NBC’s Alfred Hitchcock Presents starring Martin Sheen in 1985.
Red Mclendon / ASSOCIATED PRESS

Burt Reynolds directs an episode of NBC’s Alfred Hitchcock Presents starring Martin Sheen in 1985.

Burt Reynolds and Loni Anderson in March 1993, before the couple&#x27;s contentious divorce.
Rtboas / RTBoas/ MediaPunch/MediaPunch/IPx

Burt Reynolds and Loni Anderson in March 1993, before the couple's contentious divorce.

Burt Reynolds and William H. Macy (right) on the set of Boogie Nights in 1997.
New Line Cinema / Courtesy Everett Collection

Burt Reynolds and William H. Macy (right) on the set of Boogie Nights in 1997.

Burt Reynolds with his son, Quinton, at the premiere of The Longest Yard on May 19, 2005.
Bei / BEI/REX/Shutterstock

Burt Reynolds with his son, Quinton, at the premiere of The Longest Yard on May 19, 2005.

Burt Reynolds celebrates his lifetime achievement award at the 2007 Taurus World Stunt Awards, which honored the most outstanding stunt professionals from all over the world. Reynolds performed many of his own stunts over the course of his career.
Mario Anzuoni / Reuters

Burt Reynolds celebrates his lifetime achievement award at the 2007 Taurus World Stunt Awards, which honored the most outstanding stunt professionals from all over the world. Reynolds performed many of his own stunts over the course of his career.

Burt Reynolds at a Q&amp;A session for the Los Angeles premiere of The Last Movie Star on March 22, 2018, in Hollywood.
Michael Tullberg / Getty Images

Burt Reynolds at a Q&A session for the Los Angeles premiere of The Last Movie Star on March 22, 2018, in Hollywood.




ADVERTISEMENT