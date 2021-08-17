 Skip To Content
These Gorgeous Photos Prove That Sometimes The Best Camera Is Your Phone

"I am truly in awe of how all the different elements work together to elevate mobile photography to a different dimension."

By Kate Bubacz

Posted on August 17, 2021, at 2:35 p.m. ET

What makes a good photo? This is something that we undeniably think about a lot here on the BuzzFeed News photo desk. One of my favorite contests is the Mobile Phone Photography project by PHMuseum, which solicits entries from photographers of all levels. The results are always super fun, proving that you don't need a fancy camera to take a good photo — just a sense of good light.

The moments captured in this contest are often beautiful takes on the everyday: The first place winner this year, Prarthna Singh, photographed her mother in their garden during lockdown, while the second place winner, Stephanie Noritz, created a dreamy scene of her family at home.

"It’s a simple candid family moment, but the overall tone and ambience feel like a painting or a movie storyboard. What surprises me, Stephanie Noritz created it remotely using a mobile phone," says Cristian Rahadiansyah, the festival director of JIPFest and one of the judges for the contest this year. (Full disclosure, I was a judge of this contest last year, and we had an agreement with PHMuseum to highlight some images from this year's competition).

"In many ways, this simple moment captures the feeling of lockdown during the pandemic. It’s disorienting and the sense of longing is palpable." says Sara Urbaez, another judge, about Singh's work. "I am truly in awe of how all the different elements work together to elevate mobile photography to a different dimension."

Below are some of our favorites from this year's entries.

A woman lying on the ground in a garden with a hand to her head, seemingly at rest
Prarthna Singh
A girl holding flowers and smiling hugs a doctor in scrubs through plastic
Mithai Afrige Chowdhury
A domestic scene with a woman standing at the window and another seated working on neelework, and third reclining on a bed
Stephanie Noritz
A young man covered in glitter standing in a yard
Denise Marcotte
A person with an orange mask wearing a white shirt holding a white cat and second photo of a woman in striped bathing suit looking out over the sea
Giacomo Infantino | Cristina Arzadun
Four women in burkas standing on the seashore holding up their phones
Forough Alaei
A woman looking out over the city through a window
Fynta Sidime
A young boy seemingly balancing on a cloud
Simone Bramante
A person diving into a blue pool with red socks on above the water
Pavlo Kyryliuk
A woman seated in a pool with a flower bathing suit and a pink wig, and a person in tyvek under a pink light with glasses and a fake mustache
Meredith Andrews | Matt Gold
A girl in a dress draped over a fence
Cindy Blazevic
A boy with tousled blonde hair walking through a wheat field
Edu Ponces
A girl sleeping on the floor with a dog
Kelley Dallas
A crystal being held up to the light
Varvara Gorbunova
A woman looking out the window with a strip of light on her face and a second image of a girl with a sunbrun showing mask lines
George Kamelakis | Natalia Davtyan
A woman in silhouette in front of the window in the dark
Aqua Lin
A woman outside crossing paths with a man
Bettie Coetzee
A man in a shirt and tie with a hat in the parking lot
Houston Cofield
The reflection of someone in a microwave that is atop a garbage can on the street
Albert Alemany
A woman holding up pencils in front of his eyes in a blurry red photo and a second photo of spectral light through the clouds
Kunkun Liu | Pippa Healy
A boy asleep on the sofa with a doily over his face
Mauro Mercandelli



