These Gorgeous Photos Prove That Sometimes The Best Camera Is Your Phone

What makes a good photo? This is something that we undeniably think about a lot here on the BuzzFeed News photo desk. One of my favorite contests is the Mobile Phone Photography project by PHMuseum, which solicits entries from photographers of all levels. The results are always super fun, proving that you don't need a fancy camera to take a good photo — just a sense of good light.

The moments captured in this contest are often beautiful takes on the everyday: The first place winner this year, Prarthna Singh, photographed her mother in their garden during lockdown, while the second place winner, Stephanie Noritz, created a dreamy scene of her family at home.

"It’s a simple candid family moment, but the overall tone and ambience feel like a painting or a movie storyboard. What surprises me, Stephanie Noritz created it remotely using a mobile phone," says Cristian Rahadiansyah, the festival director of JIPFest and one of the judges for the contest this year. (Full disclosure, I was a judge of this contest last year, and we had an agreement with PHMuseum to highlight some images from this year's competition).



"In many ways, this simple moment captures the feeling of lockdown during the pandemic. It’s disorienting and the sense of longing is palpable." says Sara Urbaez, another judge, about Singh's work. "I am truly in awe of how all the different elements work together to elevate mobile photography to a different dimension."

Below are some of our favorites from this year's entries.