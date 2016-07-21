BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

21 Photos Show What It's Really Like Behind The Scenes At The RNC

politics / jpg

21 Photos Show What It's Really Like Behind The Scenes At The RNC

All the interesting moments happen offstage, tbh.

By Kate Bubacz and Dina Litovsky

Headshot of Kate Bubacz

Kate Bubacz

Senior Photo Editor, News

Headshot of Dina Litovsky

Dina Litovsky

BuzzFeed Contributor

Posted on July 21, 2016, at 2:35 p.m. ET

Photographer Dina Litovsky takes a look at the scenes happening around the stage at the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio — the delegates and workers, the vendors and the loyal supporters.

July 19, Delegates squeeze into the elevator going to the main floor of the RNC convention at the Quicken Arena.
Dina Litovsky for BuzzFeed News

July 19, Delegates squeeze into the elevator going to the main floor of the RNC convention at the Quicken Arena.


Quicken Arena workers take a break before the beginning of the convention, July 16.
Dina Litovsky for BuzzFeed News

Quicken Arena workers take a break before the beginning of the convention, July 16.

ADVERTISEMENT


Young delegates holding &quot;Made in the USA&quot; signs wait for their turn to come out to the convention floor on July 16.
Dina Litovsky for BuzzFeed News

Young delegates holding "Made in the USA" signs wait for their turn to come out to the convention floor on July 16.


A security guard and a volunteer enjoy a quiet moment at the Quicken before the start of the convention on July 19.
Dina Litovsky for BuzzFeed News

A security guard and a volunteer enjoy a quiet moment at the Quicken before the start of the convention on July 19.

ADVERTISEMENT


A security guard joins in the Pledge of Allegiance at the start of the convention on July 20.
Dina Litovsky for BuzzFeed News

A security guard joins in the Pledge of Allegiance at the start of the convention on July 20.


RNC volunteers (left) and an unauthorized vendor selling Trump T-shirts take a break on a street by the Quicken Arena on July 17.
Dina Litovsky for BuzzFeed News

RNC volunteers (left) and an unauthorized vendor selling Trump T-shirts take a break on a street by the Quicken Arena on July 17.

ADVERTISEMENT


A man talks on his cell phone at the Quicken Arena on July 19.
Dina Litovsky for BuzzFeed News

A man talks on his cell phone at the Quicken Arena on July 19.


A delegate passes by workers at the Quicken Arena on July 17.
Dina Litovsky for BuzzFeed News

A delegate passes by workers at the Quicken Arena on July 17.

ADVERTISEMENT


Operations room at the Quicken Arena on July 19.
Dina Litovsky for BuzzFeed News

Operations room at the Quicken Arena on July 19.


A trooper checks his phone at the media entrance to the Quicken Arena on July 19.
Dina Litovsky for BuzzFeed News

A trooper checks his phone at the media entrance to the Quicken Arena on July 19.

ADVERTISEMENT


A cameraman and anchor in the Quicken Arena on July 18.
Dina Litovsky for BuzzFeed News

A cameraman and anchor in the Quicken Arena on July 18.


New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie gets surrounded by the media as he enters the RNC floor on July 17.
Dina Litovsky for BuzzFeed News

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie gets surrounded by the media as he enters the RNC floor on July 17.

ADVERTISEMENT


A delegate from Texas gets emotional during a speech at the RNC on July 17.
Dina Litovsky for BuzzFeed News

A delegate from Texas gets emotional during a speech at the RNC on July 17.


Two boys listen to speeches surrounded by Trump signs on July 17.
Dina Litovsky for BuzzFeed News

Two boys listen to speeches surrounded by Trump signs on July 17.

ADVERTISEMENT


A delegate cheers with the crowd at the opening of the third day of the RNC 2016.
Dina Litovsky for BuzzFeed News

A delegate cheers with the crowd at the opening of the third day of the RNC 2016.


A delegate cheers with the crowd at the opening of the third day of the RNC 2016.
Dina Litovsky for BuzzFeed News

A delegate cheers with the crowd at the opening of the third day of the RNC 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT


A delegate checks his phone with a Quicken Arena worker standing to his right on July 20.
Dina Litovsky for BuzzFeed News

A delegate checks his phone with a Quicken Arena worker standing to his right on July 20.


Four girls wearing hijabs sell Trump merchandise outside of the RNC convention
Dina Litovsky for BuzzFeed News

Four girls wearing hijabs sell Trump merchandise outside of the RNC convention

ADVERTISEMENT


A Trump protestor puts on a Trump mask outside of the RNC convention.
Dina Litovsky for BuzzFeed News

A Trump protestor puts on a Trump mask outside of the RNC convention.


Donald Trump makes a short appearance on at the Quicken Arena on July 17, introducing his wife before she gives a speech.
Dina Litovsky for BuzzFeed News

Donald Trump makes a short appearance on at the Quicken Arena on July 17, introducing his wife before she gives a speech.



ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT