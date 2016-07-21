21 Photos Show What It's Really Like Behind The Scenes At The RNC
All the interesting moments happen offstage, tbh.
Photographer Dina Litovsky takes a look at the scenes happening around the stage at the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio — the delegates and workers, the vendors and the loyal supporters.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Kate Bubacz is the Deputy Photo Director for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Documentary and editorial photographer based in NYC. dinalitovsky.com
Contact Dina Litovsky at dina@stregoica.com.