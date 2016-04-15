A Look Back At The Work Of Malick Sidibe
The much-loved photographer from Mali died at age 80.
Malick Sidibe, 80, a pioneering photographer from Mali who was known for his portraits and scenes of life in the West African country during the 1960s, died on Friday. Sidibe's powerful black and white photographs won him international accolades, capturing the lives of Malians at a time the country was going through dramatic change in the years leading up to and right after the end of French colonial rule.
Often referred to as the ‘Father of African Photography,’ Sidibe was the first artist from the continent whose photographs were put on solo exhibition at the Grand Palais museum in Paris. Today, his images have been put on display in museums around the world, including a current exhibition in New York.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
-
Kate Bubacz is the Deputy Photo Director for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Kate Bubacz at kate.bubacz@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
-
Anup Kaphle is a deputy world editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in London. His secure PGP fingerprint is AA69 A7F0 91A0 8CF9 F06A 8343 05EE 4615 8CD5 33D8.
Contact Anup Kaphle at anup.kaphle@buzzfeed.com.