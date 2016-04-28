Photos Show Rise Of Fundamentalism In Bangladesh
The Muslim-majority country has seen a recent series of attacks claimed by the group.
Fundamentalist Islam has been on the rise in Bangladesh since 2013, along with attacks claimed by al-Qaeda and ISIS. Two LGBT editors were recently hacked to death, and this year alone religious leaders, bloggers, activists, journalists, and minorities have also been targeted with threats and violence. Photographer Allison Joyce took a look at the growing issue in the Muslim-majority country in this series of photographs.
