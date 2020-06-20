 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

9 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Trending

9 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet this week.

By Kate Bubacz

Picture of Kate Bubacz Kate Bubacz BuzzFeed News Photo Director

Posted on June 20, 2020, at 10:21 a.m. ET

This week, we look at a world full of new possibilities. In Seattle, an autonomous zone has been created outside of traditional government rule. The Supreme Court decided that one cannot lose their job on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity, meaning that the whole generation of trans kids that Annie Tritt photographed have that much more stability in their lives. Sheila Pree Bright shows us that anyone can be an activist, and Morgana Wingard captures what it's like to survive COVID-19. There is still a pandemic raging, and Meridith Kohut for Time magazine gives a comprehensive look at what that means for communities. In recognition of the long-standing horrors of racism, we look back at the Tulsa massacre, which occurred almost 100 years ago and is still an unacknowledged American wound, and then forward to how Indigenous people are building solidarity in these challenging times with beautiful remote portraits by Josué Rivas. Lastly, but certainly not least, Jeenah Moon offers insight into what it's like to cover this whole crazy world as a photojournalist in New York.


"This Is What It's Like to Survive COVID-19" — BuzzFeed News

Morgana Wingard

"Contagion of Fear" — Time

Meridith Kohut

"A Look at the Activists Involved in the Black Lives Matter Movement" — BuzzFeed News

Sheila Pree Bright via Chronicle Books

Seattle's Hottest New Neighborhood Is The Capitol Hill Organized Protest — BuzzFeed News

Jason Redmond / Getty Images

"About Face" — Trix Magazine

Annie Tritt

"How Indigenous People Are Building Solidarity" — National Geographic

Josue Rivas

"A Look At The Horrific Aftermath of the Tulsa Massacre — BuzzFeed News"

Oklahoma Historical Society / Getty Images

"90 Days Through the Lens of Jeenah Moon" — W42st St

Jeenah Moon / Reuters

"24 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week" — BuzzFeed News

Brendan Mcdermid / Reuters


ADVERTISEMENT