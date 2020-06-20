9 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

This week, we look at a world full of new possibilities. In Seattle, an autonomous zone has been created outside of traditional government rule. The Supreme Court decided that one cannot lose their job on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity, meaning that the whole generation of trans kids that Annie Tritt photographed have that much more stability in their lives. Sheila Pree Bright shows us that anyone can be an activist, and Morgana Wingard captures what it's like to survive COVID-19. There is still a pandemic raging, and Meridith Kohut for Time magazine gives a comprehensive look at what that means for communities. In recognition of the long-standing horrors of racism, we look back at the Tulsa massacre, which occurred almost 100 years ago and is still an unacknowledged American wound, and then forward to how Indigenous people are building solidarity in these challenging times with beautiful remote portraits by Josué Rivas. Lastly, but certainly not least, Jeenah Moon offers insight into what it's like to cover this whole crazy world as a photojournalist in New York.