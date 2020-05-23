9 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

As our physical access to the world has shrunken significantly, we have learned that society can be so much wider than one's perspective; NPR's deep dive into people's "Window Views" is an excellent place to start thinking about this.

And as communities start to reopen and we relearn how to connect with each other, it's a good time to celebrate wins and check out our photo essay on graduations. It's also a time to remember how an adventure is a feeling, not a place, as Martin Bogren poetically outlines in his new book.



It's also a moment to remember that issues of the old world will still exist in our next chapter: We still need to work to protect animals, Joel Sartore reminds us, and our relationship to nature is as fraught as ever, a point stressed by the flooding in Michigan. Finbarr O'Reilly shows us that we can tell stories by listening to voices that are often ignored, which he eloquently describes as a situation where "everybody wins." There are still revolutions raging, as Erin Trieb highlights for Trix Magazine. And the pandemic is only starting for many parts of the world, as we see with Reuters' photo story on Ecuador.



