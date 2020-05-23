 Skip To Content
9 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet this week.

By Kate Bubacz

Posted on May 23, 2020, at 11:44 a.m. ET

As our physical access to the world has shrunken significantly, we have learned that society can be so much wider than one's perspective; NPR's deep dive into people's "Window Views" is an excellent place to start thinking about this.

And as communities start to reopen and we relearn how to connect with each other, it's a good time to celebrate wins and check out our photo essay on graduations. It's also a time to remember how an adventure is a feeling, not a place, as Martin Bogren poetically outlines in his new book.

It's also a moment to remember that issues of the old world will still exist in our next chapter: We still need to work to protect animals, Joel Sartore reminds us, and our relationship to nature is as fraught as ever, a point stressed by the flooding in Michigan. Finbarr O'Reilly shows us that we can tell stories by listening to voices that are often ignored, which he eloquently describes as a situation where "everybody wins." There are still revolutions raging, as Erin Trieb highlights for Trix Magazine. And the pandemic is only starting for many parts of the world, as we see with Reuters' photo story on Ecuador.

These are some of the most powerful photo stories from this week. For more of our thoughts on photography, sign up for our photo newsletter.


"This Photographer Is Working To Document Species Before They Go Extinct" — BuzzFeed News

Joel Sartore / National Geographic Photo Ark

"Voices of a Revolution" — Trix Magazine

Erin Trieb

"These Photos Show Creative Ways People Are Celebrating Graduation During The Coronavirus Pandemic" — BuzzFeed News

Tony Gutierrez / AP

"‘Live Before Everything Is Consumed’: The Sensual, Poetic Work of Photographer Martin Bogren" — the Washington Post

Martin Bogren

"This UK Photographer Can't Travel To The Congo — So He's Lifting Up Local Voices Instead" — BuzzFeed News

Arlette Bashizi

"Rural Ecuador Faces Coronavirus Outbreak Without Doctors" — Reuters' Wider Image

Santiago Arcos / Reuters

"A Collection of 'Window Views' Takes on New Meaning" — NPR

National Museum Of American History

"Dramatic Photos Show Massive Flooding After Two Dams Collapsed In Michigan" — BuzzFeed News

Bloomberg / Getty Images

"24 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week" — BuzzFeed News

Kirsty Wigglesworth / AP




