8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

We had to skip the roundup last week but are happy to share this series of photo stories now, even amidst such terrible news. It’s been a lot of fire and flood coverage recently, as 2020 is relentless. An interview with Edward Burtynsky takes a wide view of how humans impact their landscapes in a way that is deceptively beautiful. As an antidote to the news, we highly recommend looking at the portraits by W Magazine where your favorite TV characters play their favorite TV characters. It’s a delight.

Harry Gruyaert’s book about airports feels more poignant now that travel is more fraught, and is an excellent example of how good pictures can be found even in seemingly boring places. The Atlantic has put out one of the most heartfelt photo stories about the impact of COVID-19 that we’ve seen out of Latin America — do take some time with it. And speaking of our southern neighbors, Reuters has a good look at the efforts being made to save animals in the Amazon.

