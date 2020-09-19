 Skip To Content
8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Kate Bubacz

Picture of Kate Bubacz Kate Bubacz BuzzFeed News Photo Director

Posted on September 19, 2020, at 11:10 a.m. ET

We had to skip the roundup last week but are happy to share this series of photo stories now, even amidst such terrible news. It’s been a lot of fire and flood coverage recently, as 2020 is relentless. An interview with Edward Burtynsky takes a wide view of how humans impact their landscapes in a way that is deceptively beautiful. As an antidote to the news, we highly recommend looking at the portraits by W Magazine where your favorite TV characters play their favorite TV characters. It’s a delight.

Harry Gruyaert’s book about airports feels more poignant now that travel is more fraught, and is an excellent example of how good pictures can be found even in seemingly boring places. The Atlantic has put out one of the most heartfelt photo stories about the impact of COVID-19 that we’ve seen out of Latin America — do take some time with it. And speaking of our southern neighbors, Reuters has a good look at the efforts being made to save animals in the Amazon.

A reminder to sign up for our photo newsletter JPG for exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes details about photo projects — I promise you don’t want to miss this week’s interview with Joshua Rashaad McFadden.

“WTV Portfolio: Who’s Watching Who?” — W Magazine

Mark Foster for W Magazine, Ana Sorys for W Magazine

“Devastating Photos Show the Aftermath of the Oregon Wildfires” — BuzzFeed News

John Locher / AP

“These Eye-Opening Photos Show the Impact of Humans on the Environment” — BuzzFeed News

Edward Burtynsky

“The Mission to Save the Amazon’s Animals” — Reuters Wider Image

Ueslei Marcelino / Reuters

“Life in the Wake of COVID-19” — The Atlantic

Esteban Felix / AP

"The Life of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Photos" —BuzzFeed News

Cliff Owen / AP

“Harry Gruyaert’s Last Call” — Magnum Photos

Harry Gruyaert / Magnum

“23 of the Most Powerful Photos of This Week” — BuzzFeed News

Robyn Beck / Getty Images



