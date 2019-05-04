 Skip To Content
8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Kate Bubacz

Kate Bubacz BuzzFeed News Deputy Photo Director

Posted on May 4, 2019, at 1:01 p.m. ET

Spring is in full swing and that means new beginnings all around. In Japan, the longest-serving monarch stepped down while in South Korea, grandmothers are stepping up to go to school for the first time. Jake Naughton brings us meditations on love, while Stephen Gill brings us meditations on the lives and beauty of birds and Guy Le Querrec manages to capture the soul of jazz in still images.

These are some of the photo stories from across the internet that caught our eye and kept us thinking.

"Running Out of Children, a South Korea School Enrolls Illiterate Grandmothers"

Chang W. Lee / The New York Times

"What does it mean to be in love?" —The Washington Post

Jake Naughton

"The Worshippers of the Valley of the Dawn" —The Atlantic

Carl De Souza / AFP / Getty Images

"He is not a photographer of jazz, he is a jazz photographer" —Magnum

Guy Le Querrec / MAGNUM PHOTOS

"They Don't Know They're Poor" —The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Stephanie Strasburg / The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

"To Be A Bird" —The New Yorker

Stephen Gill

"The Royal Life of Emperor Akihito" —The Atlantic

Reuters

"24 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of The Week" —BuzzFeed News

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

