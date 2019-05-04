8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Spring is in full swing and that means new beginnings all around. In Japan, the longest-serving monarch stepped down while in South Korea, grandmothers are stepping up to go to school for the first time. Jake Naughton brings us meditations on love, while Stephen Gill brings us meditations on the lives and beauty of birds and Guy Le Querrec manages to capture the soul of jazz in still images.

These are some of the photo stories from across the internet that caught our eye and kept us thinking.

