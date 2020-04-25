 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Trending

8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Kate Bubacz

Picture of Kate Bubacz Kate Bubacz BuzzFeed News Photo Director

Posted on April 25, 2020, at 9:45 a.m. ET

It's been a confusing week, where oil is suddenly worthless and no one can decide which is more valuable: jobs or health. That should be seen as a false choice, but here we are as a society. This week, Damon Winter's series poetically reflects on the questions of inequality and access in America, while Pete Kiehart and Kasia Strek show us what life is like when you're quarantined with COIVD-19. We also took a look at how communities are coming together to support each other, with a lovely essay by Greta Rybus on farmers up in Maine.

B.A. Van Sise can be counted on to lighten the mood with his essay on the unusual masks people are wearing, and the unorthodox workout routines that athletes are undertaking while stuck at home are an inspiration. Finally, a look back in history at Earth Day and the collections of the Museum of the City of New York both serve as a good reminder that this, too, shall pass.

If you haven't done so already, sign up for JPG, our photo newsletter, where we take behind-the-scenes looks at the world of photography.


"Here's How Farmers Are Helping People Get Groceries During the COVID-19 Crisis" — BuzzFeed News

Greta Rybus for BuzzFeed News

"The Great American Divide" — The New York Times

Damon Winter / The New York Times

"Staying Fit Under Lockdown" — The Atlantic

Ryan Pierse / Getty Images

"The First Earth Day Was 50 Years Ago, But These Photos Feel Timeless" —BuzzFeed News

AP Photo

"Unusual Masks Seen in the Coronavirus Pandemic" —PetaPixel

BA Van Sise

"Isolation Diary: Photographers Document Their Experience With COVID-19" NPR

Kasia Strek

"These Historic Pictures Show What 'New York Tough' Really Means" — BuzzFeed News

The Museum of the City of New York

The Most Powerful Photos of the Week — BuzzFeed News

Evaristo Sa / Getty Images


ADVERTISEMENT