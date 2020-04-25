8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

It's been a confusing week, where oil is suddenly worthless and no one can decide which is more valuable: jobs or health. That should be seen as a false choice, but here we are as a society. This week, Damon Winter's series poetically reflects on the questions of inequality and access in America, while Pete Kiehart and Kasia Strek show us what life is like when you're quarantined with COIVD-19. We also took a look at how communities are coming together to support each other, with a lovely essay by Greta Rybus on farmers up in Maine.

B.A. Van Sise can be counted on to lighten the mood with his essay on the unusual masks people are wearing, and the unorthodox workout routines that athletes are undertaking while stuck at home are an inspiration. Finally, a look back in history at Earth Day and the collections of the Museum of the City of New York both serve as a good reminder that this, too, shall pass.

