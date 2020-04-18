 Skip To Content
8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Kate Bubacz

Posted on April 18, 2020, at 9:47 a.m. ET


This week, we see more closely the toll the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is taking on society — both economically and socially, from the view of health care workers, emergency responders, essential employees, and protesters. John Moore, Rosem Morton, Pat Nabong, and Kathleen Flynn are just a few of the photographers to have risked their safety to bring back photos of the crisis that is now playing out largely in their own backyards.

We also see tempers start to fray in the United States as ongoing lockdown measures hurt the economy, and Tod Seelie takes a look at how the usually bustling Vegas strip looks when everything is shuttered. Finally, as a reminder of new beginnings, we take a look at the start of springtime around the world.

"A Day Fighting the Coronavirus: US Hospital Staff Share Hardest Moments on Shift" — Reuters

Rosem Morton / Reuters

"11 Essential Workers on What Their Lives Are Like During the Coronavirus Pandemic" — BuzzFeed News

Pat Nabong for BuzzFeed News

"As a Nurse, I Took an Oath to Care for People. But My Husband and Children Didn't Sign Up to Get Sick." — TIME

Kathleen Flynn for TIME

"Photos From the Front Lines of the Coronavirus Pandemic" — BuzzFeed News

John Moore / Getty Images

"After the End: The Eerie Silence of the Las Vegas Strip" — The Guardian

Tod Seelie / The Guardian

"Crowds Protest Against Coronavirus Lockdowns at State Capitols" — BuzzFeed News

Getty Images

"25 Pictures Will Remind You That the World Is Still Beautiful" — BuzzFeed News

China News Service / Getty Images

"The Most Powerful Photos of This Week" — BuzzFeed News

Joy Malone / Reuters



