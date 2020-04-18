8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

This week, we see more closely the toll the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is taking on society — both economically and socially, from the view of health care workers, emergency responders, essential employees, and protesters. John Moore, Rosem Morton, Pat Nabong, and Kathleen Flynn are just a few of the photographers to have risked their safety to bring back photos of the crisis that is now playing out largely in their own backyards.

We also see tempers start to fray in the United States as ongoing lockdown measures hurt the economy, and Tod Seelie takes a look at how the usually bustling Vegas strip looks when everything is shuttered. Finally, as a reminder of new beginnings, we take a look at the start of springtime around the world.