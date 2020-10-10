7 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

This week is a good time to take a step back and look at the world at large. It feels (slightly?) less cataclysmic that way. We examined Mary Ellen Mark's view of, well, everything, in a new book that serves as a retrospective of her work. Her deeply human approach to photography feels like a balm. The same care and nuance can be seen in Wong Maye-E's photos of Appalachia for the AP. Stephanie Keith takes us into the challenges of being a Navajo rancher for Reuters, while the New York Times beautifully explores the shuttering of a coal power station on Navajo land — both pieces are worth spending some time with. For disaster coverage, the Atlantic has a harrowing roundup of flooding photos in France. Finally, we have a delightful photo essay on the fashion statements of the elderly in Chinatown, which is sure to brighten your day.

Make sure to sign up for our photo newsletter, JPG, which comes out on Sunday and has exclusive interviews, like this week's with freelance photographer Erin Scott, who has spent the week covering the White House.