7 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

7 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Kate Bubacz

Posted on October 10, 2020, at 10:45 a.m. ET

This week is a good time to take a step back and look at the world at large. It feels (slightly?) less cataclysmic that way. We examined Mary Ellen Mark's view of, well, everything, in a new book that serves as a retrospective of her work. Her deeply human approach to photography feels like a balm. The same care and nuance can be seen in Wong Maye-E's photos of Appalachia for the AP. Stephanie Keith takes us into the challenges of being a Navajo rancher for Reuters, while the New York Times beautifully explores the shuttering of a coal power station on Navajo land — both pieces are worth spending some time with. For disaster coverage, the Atlantic has a harrowing roundup of flooding photos in France. Finally, we have a delightful photo essay on the fashion statements of the elderly in Chinatown, which is sure to brighten your day.

"Mary Ellen Mark Poignantly Explored the Depths of Humanity" — BuzzFeed News

Mary Ellen Mark

"In Appalachia, People Watch COVID-19, Race Issues From Afar" — AP Images

Wong Maye-e / AP

"'The Coal Industry Is Back,' Trump Proclaimed. It Wasn't." — the New York Times

Christie Hemm Klok / The New York Times via Redux

"Climate Change Is Drying the Lifeblood of Navajo Ranchers" — Reuters Wider Image

Stephanie Keith / Reuters

"Photos of Chinatown's Coolest Seniors Prove Age Has Nothing to Do With Style" — BuzzFeed News

Chinatown Pretty

"Deadly Flooding in Southwest France" — The Atlantic

Valery Hache / Getty Images

"27 of the Most Powerful Photos of This Week" — BuzzFeed News

Erin Scott / Reuters


