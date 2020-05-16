7 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

It's baby steps this week. Mother's Day feels like it was a month ago, because time is relative like that, but there were some truly moving photo tributes to moms in W Magazine — and the Museum of Contemporary Photography offered a thoughtful look at diverse but unifying theme of motherhood within the art world. Both will make you want to call your mom.

We checked in on the world and found that some countries are reopening, with new social distancing guidelines transforming public spaces, while others, such as Brazil, are struggling with escalating outbreaks. The New York Times took a clever look into the heart of the American health crisis by giving seniors disposable cameras to capture what life is like inside assisted living homes. James Whitlow Delano shows us that being remote doesn't mean being immune, with his moving work about how Antarctica is coping with the pandemic.

If you're not a JPG subscriber, you're going to miss our interview with the Pulitzer Prize–winning Reuters team, which is out on Sunday.