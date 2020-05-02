 Skip To Content
6 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet this week.

By Kate Bubacz

Kate Bubacz BuzzFeed News Photo Director

Posted on May 2, 2020, at 11:47 a.m. ET

We're trying to focus on the positive this week — Gabriel Sanchez, our senior photo essay editor, is out for the next few weeks on paternity leave, and left us with a very, very moving account of his son's delivery amid this pandemic.

Speaking of birthdays, the entire UK came together to celebrate the 100th birthday of a World War II veteran, and the pictures are so heartwarming. We have families coming together to watch movies in the Atlantic, and Reuters has a lovely story of what it's like for four generations of Italians quarantining together inside one of the "hot zones." Don't miss Anastasia Samoylova's beautiful rendition on coastal flooding — it's a beautiful combination of art and reality that is worth a close look.

"Here's What It's Like to Give Birth During the Coronavirus Pandemic" — BuzzFeed News

Gabriel H. Sanchez / BuzzFeed News


"In Italy, Four Generations in a Coronavirus Lockdown" —Reuters

Marzio Toniolo / Reuters

"A Man Who Raised Millions for Britain's Health System Had the Most Heartwarming 100th Birthday Celebration" — BuzzFeed News

Shaun Botterill / Getty Images

"Balcony Seats: Watching Movies From Apartment Buildings" — The Atlantic

Odd Andersen / Getty Images

"These Photos Explore How Rising Sea Levels Are Affecting Miami" — The Washington Post

Anastasia Samoylova

"27 Of The Most Powerful Photos of This Week" — BuzzFeed News

Ethan Miller / Getty Images



