6 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World
Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet this week.
We're trying to focus on the positive this week — Gabriel Sanchez, our senior photo essay editor, is out for the next few weeks on paternity leave, and left us with a very, very moving account of his son's delivery amid this pandemic.
Speaking of birthdays, the entire UK came together to celebrate the 100th birthday of a World War II veteran, and the pictures are so heartwarming. We have families coming together to watch movies in the Atlantic, and Reuters has a lovely story of what it's like for four generations of Italians quarantining together inside one of the "hot zones." Don't miss Anastasia Samoylova's beautiful rendition on coastal flooding — it's a beautiful combination of art and reality that is worth a close look.
Want more? Sign up for the JPG newsletter for exclusive interviews and recaps.
"A Man Who Raised Millions for Britain's Health System Had the Most Heartwarming 100th Birthday Celebration" — BuzzFeed News
-
Kate Bubacz is the Photo Director for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Kate Bubacz at kate.bubacz@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.