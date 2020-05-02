6 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

We're trying to focus on the positive this week — Gabriel Sanchez, our senior photo essay editor, is out for the next few weeks on paternity leave, and left us with a very, very moving account of his son's delivery amid this pandemic.

Speaking of birthdays, the entire UK came together to celebrate the 100th birthday of a World War II veteran, and the pictures are so heartwarming. We have families coming together to watch movies in the Atlantic, and Reuters has a lovely story of what it's like for four generations of Italians quarantining together inside one of the "hot zones." Don't miss Anastasia Samoylova's beautiful rendition on coastal flooding — it's a beautiful combination of art and reality that is worth a close look.

