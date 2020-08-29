 Skip To Content
18 Inspiring Photos From The 2020 March On Washington

"Great challenges produce great generations" Yolanda King, Martin Luther King Jr.'s granddaughter, said in a powerful speech.

By Kate Bubacz and Sarah Mimms

Picture of Kate Bubacz Kate Bubacz BuzzFeed News Photo Director Picture of Sarah Mimms Sarah Mimms BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on August 29, 2020, at 12:15 p.m. ET

Thousands gathered in front of the Lincoln Memorial for the “Get Your Knee Of Our Necks” march on Friday afternoon, the 57th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s March on Washington. Protesters filled the National Mall around the Reflecting Pool, many wearing masks and adhering to social distancing as they listened to speeches from Rev. Al Sharpton, King’s son Martin Luther King III, and others.

The families of Black people who were shot by police, including Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, and Jacob Blake also gave emotional speeches to the crowd, some of whom told BuzzFeed News they have been protesting to protect Black lives throughout the summer.

Jonathan Ernst /Bloomberg / Getty Images

Reverend Al Sharpton, president and founder of the National Action Network Inc. (NAN), center, arrives to speak during the "Get Your Knee Off Our Necks" March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Aug. 28, 2020.

Jose Luis Magana / AP

People walk on Pennsylvania Avenue during the March on Washington, Aug. 28, 2020, on the 57th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have A Dream" speech.

Bloomberg / Getty Images

Representative Ayanna Pressley, a Democrat from Massachusetts, wears a protective mask that reads "Good Trouble" while standing for a photograph during the "Get Your Knee Off Our Necks" March on Washington, Aug. 28, 2020.

Amanda Andrade-Rhoades / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Demonstrators wearing protective masks listen to speakers during the "Get Your Knee Off Our Necks" March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Aug. 28, 2020.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

12-year-old Yolanda Renee King, the granddaughter of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., thrusts her fist as she speaks to the "Get Your Knee Off Our Necks" Commitment March on Washington 2020 from the spot where her grandfather delivered his "I Have a Dream" speech 57 years ago at the Lincoln Memorial August 28, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Michael M. Santiago / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Demonstrators hold signs and wave flags during the "Get Your Knee Off Our Necks" March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Aug. 28, 2020.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Participants in the March on Washington conclude their march from the Lincoln Memorial to the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial August 28, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Michael M. Santiago / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Reverend Al Sharpton speaks during the "Get Your Knee Off Our Necks" March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Aug. 28, 2020.

Alex Brandon / AP

Yolanda King, left, smiles at her father Martin Luther King III, right, after she spoke during the March on Washington, Aug.28, 2020, at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington.

Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP

Marchers chant as they gather along Black Lives Matter Plaza, near the White House in Washington, during the March on Washington, Aug. 28, 2020.

Amanda Andrade-Rhoades / Bloomberg via Getty Images

A demonstrator dressed in costume wears a protective mask displaying the American flag during the "Get Your Knee Off Our Necks" March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Aug. 28, 2020.

Tom Brenner / Reuters

A protester holds a Black Lives Matter flag as he wades into the waters of the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool as demonstrators gather for the "Get Your Knee Off Our Necks" March on Washington in support of racial justice in Washington, August 28, 2020.

Getty Images

Demonstrators, one with a shirt showing past civil rights leaders, and another wearing a mask and a headband reading "Black Lives Matter", attend the "Get Your Knee Off Our Necks" March in Washington, Aug. 28, 2020.

Eric Lee / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Demonstrators wearing protective masks gather during the "Get Your Knee Off Our Necks" March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Aug. 28, 2020.

Julio Cortez / AP

People pose for a photo in the Reflecting Pool in the shadow of the Washington Monument as they attend the March on Washington, Aug. 28, 2020.

Olivier Douliery / Getty Images

Yolanda Renee King, granddaughter of Martin Luther King Jr. speaks at the Lincoln Memorial during the "Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks" protest against racism and police brutality, on August 28, 2020, in Washington DC.

Andrew Kelly / Reuters

A demonstrator pumps his fist as others gather in front of the Lincoln Memorial for the "Get Your Knee Off Our Necks" march in support of racial justice that is expected to gather protestors from all over the country in Washington, August 28, 2020.




