18 Inspiring Photos From The 2020 March On Washington

Thousands gathered in front of the Lincoln Memorial for the “Get Your Knee Of Our Necks” march on Friday afternoon, the 57th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s March on Washington. Protesters filled the National Mall around the Reflecting Pool, many wearing masks and adhering to social distancing as they listened to speeches from Rev. Al Sharpton, King’s son Martin Luther King III, and others.

The families of Black people who were shot by police, including Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, and Jacob Blake also gave emotional speeches to the crowd, some of whom told BuzzFeed News they have been protesting to protect Black lives throughout the summer.

