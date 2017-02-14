BuzzFeed News

14 Photos Of Dogs Getting Ready For Westminster That Are Relatable AF

Show moms are all the same, no matter the species.

By Kate Bubacz

Posted on February 14, 2017, at 12:13 p.m. ET

Dina Litovsky for BuzzFeed News

The Westminster Dog Show, held each year in New York City, is a great opportunity to watch dozens of dogs (and their handlers) preen, prance, and perform on a grand scale to prove they are The Best Breed. And it takes a lot of work to get these bitches looking good.

That the show is held around the same time as Fashion Week is something that's not lost on photographer Dina Litovsky, who shows us the primping pups backstage just before showtime.

Best in Show will be announced on Feb. 14. at 9pm at Madison Square Garden.

Dina Litovsky for BuzzFeed News
Dina Litovsky for BuzzFeed News
Dina Litovsky for BuzzFeed News
Dina Litovsky for BuzzFeed News
Dina Litovsky for BuzzFeed News
Dina Litovsky for BuzzFeed News
Dina Litovsky for BuzzFeed News
Dina Litovsky for BuzzFeed News
Dina Litovsky for BuzzFeed News
Dina Litovsky for BuzzFeed News
Dina Litovsky for BuzzFeed News
Dina Litovsky for BuzzFeed News
Dina Litovsky for BuzzFeed News



