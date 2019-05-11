 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

9 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Trending

9 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Kate Bubacz and Laura Geiser

Kate Bubacz BuzzFeed News Deputy Photo Director Laura Geiser Senior Photo Editor

Posted on May 11, 2019, at 11:14 a.m. ET

The news this week has felt unusually heavy, although its hard to tell these days. Two new books by Elliot Ross and Jean-Francois Bouchard got us thinking about the state of our society and how it perpetuates hurt, through xenophobia and gun violence. Cal Sunday takes a deep dive into the difficulties of being pregnant in El Salvador and while the photos are beautiful, the reality that they depict is definitely not.

If you're looking for a smile though, Jon Enoch explores the creative ways that people use mopeds in Vietnam and Vogue celebrates all things camp with its fun roundup of the Met gala. Not to be outdone, Celeste Sloman with the New York Times show off some serious portrait skills depicting all the Tony nominees and Reuters brings us into the world of K-Pop hopefuls. Matika Wilbur's life work of documenting each and every tribe in North America is also not to be missed.

These are some of the photo stories from across the internet that caught our eye and kept us thinking.

"13 Photos Show What Its Like To Live In The Shadow Of The Wall" —BuzzFeed News

Elliot Ross

"Expecting in El Salvador" —California Sunday Magazine

Nadia Shira-Cohen

"Inside One Woman's Journey to Photograph Every Single Tribe" —Elle

Matika Wilbur

"Met Gala 2019" —Vogue

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

"In Guns We Trust" —British Journal of Photography

Jean-Francois Bouchard

"28 Portraits of This Year’s Tony Nominees" —The New York Times

Celeste Sloman / The New York Times

"Photographs that show the inventive ways people use mopeds in Vietnam's capital city" —Creative Boom

Jon Enoch

"K-Pop stardom lures Japanese youth to Korea despite diplomatic chill" —Wider Images

Kim Hong-ji / Reuters

"Seeing Mid-Century America Through The Eyes of Bruce Davidson" —AnOther Mag

Howard Greenberg Gallery/Magnum Photos




ADVERTISEMENT