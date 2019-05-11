9 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

The news this week has felt unusually heavy, although its hard to tell these days. Two new books by Elliot Ross and Jean-Francois Bouchard got us thinking about the state of our society and how it perpetuates hurt, through xenophobia and gun violence. Cal Sunday takes a deep dive into the difficulties of being pregnant in El Salvador and while the photos are beautiful, the reality that they depict is definitely not.

If you're looking for a smile though, Jon Enoch explores the creative ways that people use mopeds in Vietnam and Vogue celebrates all things camp with its fun roundup of the Met gala. Not to be outdone, Celeste Sloman with the New York Times show off some serious portrait skills depicting all the Tony nominees and Reuters brings us into the world of K-Pop hopefuls. Matika Wilbur's life work of documenting each and every tribe in North America is also not to be missed.

These are some of the photo stories from across the internet that caught our eye and kept us thinking.

