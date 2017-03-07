Why "This Is Us" Is TV's Most Important Hit

After an inauspicious 2015–16 season during which there were no true new ratings successes on network television, NBC's This Is Us might even feel like a relief to the whole industry. Mass culture is slightly less dead than it had appeared to be!

The weepie (sobbie?) show, created by Dan Fogelman, was an immediate hit, starting with its Sept. 20 premiere. According to Nielsen live-plus-same-day ratings (viewers who watch a show live or almost live), it drew an audience of 10.1 million and a 2.9 in the 18 to 49 demographic that advertisers care about the most. Yes, it had gotten NBC's best launchpad, premiering after The Voice — but now it bears the distinction of the only scripted show that has improved on The Voice's lead-in.

Promoted as a comedic drama about a group of people who share the same birthday, a twist at the end of the pilot revealed that This Is Us is actually about one family, the Pearsons. Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore (the Pearson parents), and Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley, and Chrissy Metz (the adult Pearson kids) co-star, as the show jumps back and forth in time from the '80s to the present.



As the 2016–17 season has progressed, ratings for This Is Us have remained remarkably stable — meaning, it did not suffer the same fate as last season's Quantico (ABC) and Blindspot (NBC), both of which seemed like successes in fall 2015, but fell off dramatically as they went on. (Both drama thrillers are now iffy to be renewed for third seasons.)