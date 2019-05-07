Here Are The New Network Shows For Next Season
The broadcast networks are starting to pick up their new shows for next season. Maybe a few of these will be good!
Bluff City Law, NBC
Sunnyside, NBC
Mixed-ish, ABC
90210, Fox
Bless the Harts, Fox
Duncanville, Fox
Note: During the week of May 13, the broadcast networks — CBS, ABC, NBC, the CW, and Fox — will unveil their new shows and schedules to advertisers at presentations in New York City called the “upfronts.” Leading up to that week, the networks renew some shows and cancel others — and order the new ones that are on this list. And cable channels and streaming services are not included on this list.
