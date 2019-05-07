Here Are The New Network Shows For Next Season

Who’s in it? Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Gabrielle Carteris, Shannen Doherty, Brian Austin Green, Jason Priestley, Ian Ziering

Who's making it? Chris Alberghini, Mike Chessler, Gabrielle Carteris, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Brian Austin Green, Jason Priestley, Tori Spelling, Ian Ziering

What's it about? A comedic drama in which the original cast of Beverly Hills, 90210 plays themselves getting together to revive the show? Smart! And I'm personally thrilled, especially now that Doherty — not part of the original announcement — has signed on to play Brenda.

Since this six-episode revival was first picked up in late February, Luke Perry — who played the iconic character Dylan McKay but had not signed up for the show because of Riverdale — died. So 90210's metafictional plot will have to account for that very sad development.