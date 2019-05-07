 Skip To Content
Here Are The New Network Shows For Next Season

The broadcast networks are starting to pick up their new shows for next season. Maybe a few of these will be good!

By Kate Aurthur

Kate Aurthur BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on May 7, 2019, at 2:14 p.m. ET

Bluff City Law, NBC

Who’s in it? Jimmy Smits, Caitlin McGee, Scott Shepherd, Barry Sloane, Michael Luwoye, MaameYaa Boafo, Stony Blyden, Jayne AtkinsonWho&#x27;s making it? Dean Georgaris, Michael Aguilar, David Janollari What&#x27;s it about? Smits and McGee play Elijah and Sydney Strait, respectively, father/daughter attorneys who worked together in his do-gooding Memphis law firm until they fought too much and she quit. Now, after they lose Sydney&#x27;s mother, they try to reestablish their relationship — and work together again. No idea whether this show will be good, but Smits became a TV star playing lawyer Victor Sifuentes on Steven Bochco&#x27;s LA Law in the mid-&#x27;80s —and he&#x27;s great at it!
Sunnyside, NBC

Who’s in it? Kal Penn, Diana Maria Riva, Joel Kim Booster, Kiran Deol, Poppy Liu, Moses Storm, Samba SchutteWho&#x27;s making it? Kal Penn, Matt Murray, Michael Schur, David Miner, Dan Spilo What&#x27;s it about? Penn plays Garrett Modi, a former New York City Council member who ended up partying too hard and leaving office in disgrace. Then, according to the logline, &quot;a diverse group of hopefuls who dream of becoming American citizens&quot; hire him to help them, possibly leading him back on the right path. Considering what a good job Schur and Murray have done with redemption comedy on The Good Place — also a single-camera show — this seems promising.
Mixed-ish, ABC

Who’s in it? Arica Himmel, Tika Sumpter, Christina Anthony, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Ethan ChildressWho&#x27;s making it? Peter Saji, Kenya Barris, Tracee Ellis Ross, Randall Winston, Brian Dobbins, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, Anthony AndersonWhat&#x27;s it about? This is another Black-ish spinoff! Bow — Tracee Ellis Ross&#x27;s Black-ish character — looks back on her childhood during the ’80s, and what it was like to grow up in mixed-race family after her parents move from a commune to a suburb.
90210, Fox

Bless the Harts, Fox

Who’s in it? Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Jillian Bell, Ike Barinholtz Who&#x27;s making it? Emily Spivey, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Kristen Wiig, Seth CohenWhat&#x27;s it about? The Harts are a poor family in North Carolina, and Spivey — the first woman to create and run a Fox animated show — said at the winter Television Critics Association press tour that they&#x27;re inspired by her family. Spivey also said that Bless the Harts is set in the same universe as Mike Judge&#x27;s King of the Hill. This show received a straight-to-series order in September when Fox was proving that it&#x27;s still committed to scripted television.
Duncanville, Fox

Who’s in it? Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Wiz KhalifaWho&#x27;s making it? Amy Poehler, Mike Scully, Julie Scully, Dave Becky What&#x27;s it about? In another straight-to-series animated comedy, Poehler will voice both the character of Duncan, a &quot;spectacularly average&quot; 15-year-old boy, and his mother, Annie.
Note: During the week of May 13, the broadcast networks — CBS, ABC, NBC, the CW, and Fox — will unveil their new shows and schedules to advertisers at presentations in New York City called the “upfronts.” Leading up to that week, the networks renew some shows and cancel others — and order the new ones that are on this list. And cable channels and streaming services are not included on this list.

