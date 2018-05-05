Here Are The New Network Shows For Next Season

Matthew Salacuse/Fox

Who’s in it? Lil Rel Howery, Sinbad, Jess “Hilarious” Moore, Jordan L. Jones

Who's making it? Lil Rel Howery, Kevin Barnett, Josh Rabinowitz, Mike Scully, Jerrod Carmichael

What's it about? After he finds out his wife is having an affair with his barber, Lil Rel gets a divorce and moves to the South Side of Chicago, where he has to rebuild his life. And, according to the logline, get "a new barber." This multicamera comedy (trend alert!) is based on Lil Rel’s life.

First impression based on the trailer (embedded below) Sigh! There's so little to grab onto with Fox as it evolves into either New Fox (what they're calling its post-Disney future), or, just as likely, No Fox (what I'm calling it should the network cease to exist). Fox used to have a real brand, you know? Not anymore. There are only three new shows on Fox's fall schedule, and they're all comedies (and one of them is Last Man Standing, which is new only to the network). Fox has Thursday Night Football, which will eat up a lot of its primetime hours in the fall, but even so, there just doesn't seem to be a lot of effort going on. This is all to say that Rel looks cute enough, with some potential. But I'm not jumping up and down with excitement.