Here Are The New Network Shows For Next Season
The broadcast networks have ordered their new shows for the 2018–19 TV season.
Charmed (The CW): Sundays at 9 p.m.
Here's the trailer for Charmed
All American (The CW): Wednesdays at 9 p.m.
Here's the trailer for All American
ADVERTISEMENT
In the Dark (The CW): Midseason
Roswell, New Mexico (The CW): Midseason
Legacies (The CW): Midseason
The Neighborhood (CBS): Mondays at 8 p.m.
ADVERTISEMENT
Here's the trailer for The Neighborhood
Happy Together (CBS): Mondays at 8:30 p.m.
Here's the trailer for Happy Together
Magnum P.I. (CBS): Mondays at 10 p.m.
ADVERTISEMENT
Here's the trailer for Magnum PI
FBI (CBS): Tuesdays at 9 p.m.
Here's the trailer for FBI
Murphy Brown (CBS): Thursdays at 9:30 p.m.
ADVERTISEMENT
Here's a first look at Murphy Brown
God Friended Me (CBS): Sundays at 8 p.m.
Here's the trailer for God Friended Me
Fam (CBS): Midseason
ADVERTISEMENT
The Code (CBS): Midseason
The Red Line (CBS): Midseason
The Kids Are Alright (ABC): Tuesdays at 8:30 p.m.
Here's the trailer for The Kids Are Alright
ADVERTISEMENT
The Rookie (ABC): Tuesdays at 10 p.m.
Here's the trailer for The Rookie
Single Parents (ABC): Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m.
Here's the trailer for Single Parents
ADVERTISEMENT
A Million Little Things (ABC): Wednesdays at 10 p.m.
Here's the trailer for A Million Little Things
Grand Hotel (ABC): Midseason
Here's the trailer for Grand Hotel
ADVERTISEMENT
Whiskey Cavalier (ABC): Midseason
Here's the trailer for Whiskey Cavalier
The Fix (ABC): Midseason
Here's the trailer for The Fix
ADVERTISEMENT
Schooled (ABC): Midseason
Take Two (ABC)
Rel (Fox): Sundays at 9:30 p.m.
Here's the trailer for Rel
ADVERTISEMENT
Last Man Standing (Fox): Fridays at 8:30 p.m.
Here's the trailer for Last Man Standing
The Cool Kids (Fox): Fridays at 9:30 p.m.
Here's the trailer for The Cool Kids
ADVERTISEMENT
Proven Innocent (Fox): Midseason
Here's the trailer for Proven Innocent
The Passage (Fox): Midseason
Here's the trailer for The Passage
ADVERTISEMENT
Manifest (NBC): Mondays at 10 p.m.
Here's the trailer for Manifest
New Amsterdam (NBC): Tuesdays at 10 p.m.
Here's the trailer for New Amsterdam
ADVERTISEMENT
I Feel Bad (NBC): Thursdays at 9:30 p.m.
Here's the trailer for I Feel Bad
Abby's (NBC): Midseason
The Enemy Within (NBC): Midseason
ADVERTISEMENT
The Village (NBC): Midseason
The InBetween (NBC): Midseason
Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC): Midseason
Note: During the week of May 14, the broadcast networks — CBS, ABC, NBC, the CW, and Fox — will unveil their new shows and schedules to advertisers at presentations in New York City called the “upfronts.” Leading up to that week, the networks renew some shows and cancel others. There are also shows that aren’t on the normal network cycle (generally because they air in the summer) that have already been renewed. And cable channels and streaming services are not included on this list, because they renew and cancel shows throughout the year. This post will be updated continuously as new shows are picked up.
Which TV Shows Have Been Renewed, Which Have Been Canceled, And Which Are We Waiting To Hear About?
buzzfeed.com
-
Kate Aurthur is the chief Los Angeles correspondent for BuzzFeed News. Aurthur covers the television and film industries.
Contact Kate Aurthur at kate.aurthur@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.