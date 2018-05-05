BuzzFeed News

Here Are The New Network Shows For Next Season

Here Are The New Network Shows For Next Season

The broadcast networks have ordered their new shows for the 2018–19 TV season.

By Kate Aurthur

Kate Aurthur

Posted on May 4, 2018, at 8:24 p.m. ET

Charmed (The CW): Sundays at 9 p.m.

Who’s in it? Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery, Madeleine Mantock, Ser&#x27;Darius Blain, Rupert Evans, Charlie Gillespie, Ellen TamakiWho&#x27;s making it? Jessica O’Toole, Amy Rardin, Jennie Urman (pictured), Brad Silberling, Ben Silverman, Carter CovingtonWhat&#x27;s it about? It&#x27;s, you know ... Charmed! Three sisters find out they&#x27;re witches after their mother dies.First impression based on the trailer (embedded below) I know the fandom is very concerned over this reboot, but I think they might feel assured after this trailer. (Though original cast member Holly Marie Combs has been definitely not here for it, wow, Holly — call me!) But Jennie Urman, the showrunner of Jane the Virgin, who&#x27;s an executive producer here, knows what she&#x27;s doing! And I like that it&#x27;s set in a college town, with actors of color as the sisters.
Who’s in it? Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery, Madeleine Mantock, Ser'Darius Blain, Rupert Evans, Charlie Gillespie, Ellen Tamaki

Who's making it? Jessica O’Toole, Amy Rardin, Jennie Urman (pictured), Brad Silberling, Ben Silverman, Carter Covington

What's it about? It's, you know ... Charmed! Three sisters find out they're witches after their mother dies.

First impression based on the trailer (embedded below) I know the fandom is very concerned over this reboot, but I think they might feel assured after this trailer. (Though original cast member Holly Marie Combs has been definitely not here for it, wow, Holly — call me!) But Jennie Urman, the showrunner of Jane the Virgin, who's an executive producer here, knows what she's doing! And I like that it's set in a college town, with actors of color as the sisters.

Here's the trailer for Charmed

All American (The CW): Wednesdays at 9 p.m.

Who’s in it? Taye Diggs, Daniel Ezra, Samantha Logan, Bre-Z, Greta Onieogou, Monet Mazur, Michael Evans Behling, Cody Christian, Karimah WestbrookWho&#x27;s making it? April Blair, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Robbie Rogers, Dane Morck, Rob HardyWhat&#x27;s it about? A star high-school football player from Crenshaw is recruited to play for Beverly Hills High. A culture clash! (Note the Greg Berlanti aspect, part of his continuous takeover of television.)First impression based on the trailer (embedded below) At the CW upfront, Taye Diggs said he&#x27;d been at many upfronts, but this show is the only one he&#x27;s ever been proud to promote. Wow, Taye Diggs! (Private Practice? No? Call me!) Anyway. This show seems like exactly what you might imagine it would be, without, perhaps falling into some of the pitfalls of its premise (at least in this cutdown). I look forward to seeing more of it.
Who’s in it? Taye Diggs, Daniel Ezra, Samantha Logan, Bre-Z, Greta Onieogou, Monet Mazur, Michael Evans Behling, Cody Christian, Karimah Westbrook

Who's making it? April Blair, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Robbie Rogers, Dane Morck, Rob Hardy

What's it about? A star high-school football player from Crenshaw is recruited to play for Beverly Hills High. A culture clash! (Note the Greg Berlanti aspect, part of his continuous takeover of television.)

First impression based on the trailer (embedded below) At the CW upfront, Taye Diggs said he'd been at many upfronts, but this show is the only one he's ever been proud to promote. Wow, Taye Diggs! (Private Practice? No? Call me!) Anyway. This show seems like exactly what you might imagine it would be, without, perhaps falling into some of the pitfalls of its premise (at least in this cutdown). I look forward to seeing more of it.

Here's the trailer for All American

In the Dark (The CW): Midseason

Who’s in it? Perry Mattfeld, Brooke Markham, Keston John, Austin Nichols, Kathleen York, Derek WebsterWho&#x27;s making it? Corinne Kingsbury, Ben Stiller, Jackie Cohn, Nicky Weinstock, Michael ShowalterWhat&#x27;s it about? After a woman who is blind witnesses the murder of a friend (a drug dealer), the police don&#x27;t take her seriously, and she decides to try to solve the case herself with her dog, Pretzel. (I&#x27;m so sorry about this art; the CW isn&#x27;t sending out images from its midseason shows, which is ridiculous!)First impression based on the trailer (which the CW showed at its upfront, but hasn&#x27;t made available) Totally funny trailer but the network is always difficult with their midseason shows. (They&#x27;re not even releasing art, which ... WHY.) In the Dark is in the vein of the CW&#x27;s more inventive shows, like Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Jane the Virgin: quirky premise, with an atypical female lead. I can&#x27;t wait to see this show. (OR EVEN A TRAILER TO SHARE WITH YOU GUYS.)
Who’s in it? Perry Mattfeld, Brooke Markham, Keston John, Austin Nichols, Kathleen York, Derek Webster

Who's making it? Corinne Kingsbury, Ben Stiller, Jackie Cohn, Nicky Weinstock, Michael Showalter

What's it about? After a woman who is blind witnesses the murder of a friend (a drug dealer), the police don't take her seriously, and she decides to try to solve the case herself with her dog, Pretzel. (I'm so sorry about this art; the CW isn't sending out images from its midseason shows, which is ridiculous!)

First impression based on the trailer (which the CW showed at its upfront, but hasn't made available) Totally funny trailer but the network is always difficult with their midseason shows. (They're not even releasing art, which ... WHY.) In the Dark is in the vein of the CW's more inventive shows, like Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Jane the Virgin: quirky premise, with an atypical female lead. I can't wait to see this show. (OR EVEN A TRAILER TO SHARE WITH YOU GUYS.)

Roswell, New Mexico (The CW): Midseason

Who’s in it? Jeanine Mason (pictured), Nathan Parsons, Michael Trevino, Lily Cowles, Michael Vlamis, Tyler Blackburn, Heather Hemmens, Trevor St. John, Karan OberoiWho&#x27;s making it? Carina Adly MacKenzie, Julie Plec, Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank, Lawrence Bender, Kevin Kelly BrownWhat&#x27;s it about? It&#x27;s, you know ... Roswell! But with a Trump-era twist. A young woman with undocumented parents comes back to her hometown of Roswell, only to find out that her high school crush is a literal alien (he&#x27;s also a cop).First impression based on the trailer (which the CW showed at its upfront, but hasn&#x27;t made available) Aging up the Roswell idea is interesting in itself, and politicizing it more than the original one was during these Troubled Times of ours is certainly a good twist. Comparing undocumented people to literal aliens from another planet can be a trap, though? But I imagine the creators know that, and will try to avoid it. Also, Mason&#x27;s post-So You Think You Can Dance career has been so fun to watch as it grows. I root for her!
Valerie Macon / AFP / Getty Images

Who’s in it? Jeanine Mason (pictured), Nathan Parsons, Michael Trevino, Lily Cowles, Michael Vlamis, Tyler Blackburn, Heather Hemmens, Trevor St. John, Karan Oberoi

Who's making it? Carina Adly MacKenzie, Julie Plec, Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank, Lawrence Bender, Kevin Kelly Brown

What's it about? It's, you know ... Roswell! But with a Trump-era twist. A young woman with undocumented parents comes back to her hometown of Roswell, only to find out that her high school crush is a literal alien (he's also a cop).

First impression based on the trailer (which the CW showed at its upfront, but hasn't made available) Aging up the Roswell idea is interesting in itself, and politicizing it more than the original one was during these Troubled Times of ours is certainly a good twist. Comparing undocumented people to literal aliens from another planet can be a trap, though? But I imagine the creators know that, and will try to avoid it. Also, Mason's post-So You Think You Can Dance career has been so fun to watch as it grows. I root for her!

Legacies (The CW): Midseason

Who’s in it? Danielle Rose Russell, Matt Davis, Jenny Boyd, Kaylee Bryant, Quincy Fouse, Aria ShaghasemiWho&#x27;s making it? Julie Plec, Brett Matthews, Leslie Morgenstein, Gina GirolamoWhat&#x27;s it about? Just when you thought the Vampire Diaries franchise was over, Legacies has come along. I stopped watching The Vampire Diaries and The Originals a while ago, but this sounds fun: the kids of Klaus and Alaric come together at the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted.There&#x27;s no trailer yet.
The CW

Who’s in it? Danielle Rose Russell, Matt Davis, Jenny Boyd, Kaylee Bryant, Quincy Fouse, Aria Shaghasemi

Who's making it? Julie Plec, Brett Matthews, Leslie Morgenstein, Gina Girolamo

What's it about? Just when you thought the Vampire Diaries franchise was over, Legacies has come along. I stopped watching The Vampire Diaries and The Originals a while ago, but this sounds fun: the kids of Klaus and Alaric come together at the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted.

There's no trailer yet.

The Neighborhood (CBS): Mondays at 8 p.m.

Who’s in it? Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Sheaun McKinney, Tichina Arnold, Dreama Walker, Marcel Spears, Hank GreenspanWho&#x27;s making it? Jim Reynolds, Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor, Wendi Trilling, Cedric the Entertainer, Eric Rhone, James BurrowsWhat&#x27;s it about? A nice midwestern white guy moves his family to an all-black LA neighborhood where his friendliness is not the usual way of things.First impression based on the trailer (embedded below) Cedric the Entertainer&#x27;s character is the intolerant one when a white family moves in next door, much to his own family&#x27;s amusement. The white dad, played by Josh Lawson in the trailer, has already been recast here: Max Greenfield will now play the role. This show needs to move off its one-joke premise, but I imagine they know that.
CBS

Who’s in it? Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Sheaun McKinney, Tichina Arnold, Dreama Walker, Marcel Spears, Hank Greenspan

Who's making it? Jim Reynolds, Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor, Wendi Trilling, Cedric the Entertainer, Eric Rhone, James Burrows

What's it about? A nice midwestern white guy moves his family to an all-black LA neighborhood where his friendliness is not the usual way of things.

First impression based on the trailer (embedded below) Cedric the Entertainer's character is the intolerant one when a white family moves in next door, much to his own family's amusement. The white dad, played by Josh Lawson in the trailer, has already been recast here: Max Greenfield will now play the role. This show needs to move off its one-joke premise, but I imagine they know that.

Here's the trailer for The Neighborhood

Happy Together (CBS): Mondays at 8:30 p.m.

Who’s in it? Damon Wayans, Jr., Amber Stevens West, Felix Mallard, Stephnie Weir, Chris ParnellWho&#x27;s making it? Tim McAuliffe, Austen Earl, Phill Lewis, Ben Winston, Harry Styles, Michael Rotenberg, Jonathan Berry What&#x27;s it about? A pop star (Mallard) moves in with a stuck-in-a-rut thirtysomething couple, but... SQUEAL, HARRY STYLES IS AN EXECUTIVE PRODUCER, COULD IT BE BASED ON HIM IN SOME WAY? Argh, CBS says: &quot;The series is inspired by a time when executive producers Ben Winston and Harry Styles lived together. However, that’s where the reality ends. The show is not based on real life experiences or characters.”First impression based on the trailer (embedded below) This show looks actually funny! Wayans Jr. is charming, and West (of The Carmichael Show and Ghosted) seems like a delight. I don&#x27;t have a sense of Harry Styles yet, or whatever they&#x27;re calling him, but I suspect he has the hardest role of the three leads? I sense we&#x27;re in good hands here. More, please.
CBS

Who’s in it? Damon Wayans, Jr., Amber Stevens West, Felix Mallard, Stephnie Weir, Chris Parnell

Who's making it? Tim McAuliffe, Austen Earl, Phill Lewis, Ben Winston, Harry Styles, Michael Rotenberg, Jonathan Berry

What's it about? A pop star (Mallard) moves in with a stuck-in-a-rut thirtysomething couple, but... SQUEAL, HARRY STYLES IS AN EXECUTIVE PRODUCER, COULD IT BE BASED ON HIM IN SOME WAY? Argh, CBS says: "The series is inspired by a time when executive producers Ben Winston and Harry Styles lived together. However, that’s where the reality ends. The show is not based on real life experiences or characters.”

First impression based on the trailer (embedded below) This show looks actually funny! Wayans Jr. is charming, and West (of The Carmichael Show and Ghosted) seems like a delight. I don't have a sense of Harry Styles yet, or whatever they're calling him, but I suspect he has the hardest role of the three leads? I sense we're in good hands here. More, please.

Here's the trailer for Happy Together

View this video on YouTube
Magnum P.I. (CBS): Mondays at 10 p.m.

Who’s in it? Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, Stephen HillWho&#x27;s making it? Peter Lenkov, Eric Guggenheim, John Davis, John Fox, Danielle Woodrow, Justin Lin What&#x27;s it about? Let&#x27;s keep our revivals and our reboots straight, shall we? Magnum P.I. is a reboot, with Hernandez as Thomas Magnum, a retired Navy SEAL who served in Afghanistan, who becomes a PI in Hawaii.First impression based on the trailer (embedded below) It&#x27;s certainly true that TV production has grown closer to film in its ambition and scope, and that this pilot was directed by Justin Lin of three Fast &amp; Furious movies is yet another illustration of that. But because of Lin, there is a stunt in this trailer that I imagine again will never again be matched in its ambition. (You&#x27;ll see.) And if it is, I probably won&#x27;t know, because Magnum PI is not my sort of show. It looks fun, though.
CBS

Who’s in it? Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill

Who's making it? Peter Lenkov, Eric Guggenheim, John Davis, John Fox, Danielle Woodrow, Justin Lin

What's it about? Let's keep our revivals and our reboots straight, shall we? Magnum P.I. is a reboot, with Hernandez as Thomas Magnum, a retired Navy SEAL who served in Afghanistan, who becomes a PI in Hawaii.

First impression based on the trailer (embedded below) It's certainly true that TV production has grown closer to film in its ambition and scope, and that this pilot was directed by Justin Lin of three Fast & Furious movies is yet another illustration of that. But because of Lin, there is a stunt in this trailer that I imagine again will never again be matched in its ambition. (You'll see.) And if it is, I probably won't know, because Magnum PI is not my sort of show. It looks fun, though.

Here's the trailer for Magnum PI

FBI (CBS): Tuesdays at 9 p.m.

Who’s in it? Missy Peregrym, Jeremy Sisto, Zeeko Zaki, Connie Nielsen, Ebonée NoelWho&#x27;s making it? Craig Turk, Dick Wolf, Peter Jankowski, Arthur W. Forney, Niels Arden OplevWhat’s it about? A Dick Wolf drama about the New York office of the FBI. In order to get into the Wolf business, CBS ordered this show straight to series last fall.First impression based on the trailer (embedded below) FBI seems to be as generic as it gets — not meaning bland, but meaning genre-based. Aesthetically, it looks like an NBC show (muted colors with realistic settings), which makes sense, since Wolf has created one zillion shows for NBC and is a founder of its style. I do wonder whether viewers are in the mood for terrorist plots these days. We&#x27;ll see.
CBS

Who’s in it? Missy Peregrym, Jeremy Sisto, Zeeko Zaki, Connie Nielsen, Ebonée Noel

Who's making it? Craig Turk, Dick Wolf, Peter Jankowski, Arthur W. Forney, Niels Arden Oplev

What’s it about? A Dick Wolf drama about the New York office of the FBI. In order to get into the Wolf business, CBS ordered this show straight to series last fall.

First impression based on the trailer (embedded below) FBI seems to be as generic as it gets — not meaning bland, but meaning genre-based. Aesthetically, it looks like an NBC show (muted colors with realistic settings), which makes sense, since Wolf has created one zillion shows for NBC and is a founder of its style. I do wonder whether viewers are in the mood for terrorist plots these days. We'll see.

Here's the trailer for FBI

View this video on YouTube
Murphy Brown (CBS): Thursdays at 9:30 p.m.

Who’s in it? Candice Bergen, Faith Ford, Joe Regalbuto, Grant Shaud, Jake McDorman, Nik DodaniWho&#x27;s making it? Diane English, Candice Bergen, Pam Fryman What’s it about? Here she comes again: This bygone sitcom, which ran from 1988 to 1998, will have a thing or two to say about news and politics.First impression based on the first look (embedded below) They haven&#x27;t shot any of the show yet, so there&#x27;s no trailer — this is just a reintroduction of the returning characters Miles (Shaud), Corky (Ford), and Frank (Regalbuto). And it&#x27;s not funny, really. But when you get to the clips from the old show, you&#x27;re reminded of what was, and what might be again. (I am in favor of the revival trend, don&#x27;t @ me.)
Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Who’s in it? Candice Bergen, Faith Ford, Joe Regalbuto, Grant Shaud, Jake McDorman, Nik Dodani

Who's making it? Diane English, Candice Bergen, Pam Fryman

What’s it about? Here she comes again: This bygone sitcom, which ran from 1988 to 1998, will have a thing or two to say about news and politics.

First impression based on the first look (embedded below) They haven't shot any of the show yet, so there's no trailer — this is just a reintroduction of the returning characters Miles (Shaud), Corky (Ford), and Frank (Regalbuto). And it's not funny, really. But when you get to the clips from the old show, you're reminded of what was, and what might be again. (I am in favor of the revival trend, don't @ me.)

Here's a first look at Murphy Brown

God Friended Me (CBS): Sundays at 8 p.m.

Who’s in it? Brandon Micheal Hall, Violett Beane, Suraj Sharma, Javicia Leslie, Joe MortonWho&#x27;s making it? Steven Lilien, Bryan Wynbrandt, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Marcos Siega What&#x27;s it about? An atheist is friended by God on social media, and begins being a change agent for good. (I don&#x27;t believe this for a second: Nothing good ever happens on social media!)First impression based on the trailer (embedded below) This is such an elaborate and overwrought premise, and we sure see a lot of the pilot in this six-minute cutdown to make sure we understand the twists — so that&#x27;s probably not a great sign. I&#x27;m interested in the idea of a show about the hand of god manipulating events, but it&#x27;s not the first of its kind: CBS executives compared this show to Touched by an Angel during the network&#x27;s press breakfast with reporters. (They did not mention the shortlived Amber Tamblyn led Joan of Arcadia, which also had a similar premise.) I am genuinely curious what religious people think of a show like this, and look forward to reading their perspectives: Do they feel justly served? Or pandered to? I dunno, guys, this one may launch a bunch of think pieces. And I haven&#x27;t even mentioned yet what seems to be a partnership with Facebook at the most troubled time in the company&#x27;s history! WWJD?
CBS

Who’s in it? Brandon Micheal Hall, Violett Beane, Suraj Sharma, Javicia Leslie, Joe Morton

Who's making it? Steven Lilien, Bryan Wynbrandt, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Marcos Siega

What's it about? An atheist is friended by God on social media, and begins being a change agent for good. (I don't believe this for a second: Nothing good ever happens on social media!)

First impression based on the trailer (embedded below) This is such an elaborate and overwrought premise, and we sure see a lot of the pilot in this six-minute cutdown to make sure we understand the twists — so that's probably not a great sign. I'm interested in the idea of a show about the hand of god manipulating events, but it's not the first of its kind: CBS executives compared this show to Touched by an Angel during the network's press breakfast with reporters. (They did not mention the shortlived Amber Tamblyn led Joan of Arcadia, which also had a similar premise.) I am genuinely curious what religious people think of a show like this, and look forward to reading their perspectives: Do they feel justly served? Or pandered to? I dunno, guys, this one may launch a bunch of think pieces. And I haven't even mentioned yet what seems to be a partnership with Facebook at the most troubled time in the company's history! WWJD?

Here's the trailer for God Friended Me

View this video on YouTube
Fam (CBS): Midseason

Who’s in it? Nina Dobrev, Tone Bell, Odessa Adlon, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Sheryl Lee RalphWho&#x27;s making it? Corinne Kingsbury, Bob Kushell, Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor, Wendi Trilling, Scott Ellis What&#x27;s it about? A woman&#x27;s sister, who&#x27;s a disaster, comes to live with her and her fiancé — all to get away from their father, who&#x27;s also a disaster.(There&#x27;s no trailer yet.)
CBS

Who’s in it? Nina Dobrev, Tone Bell, Odessa Adlon, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Sheryl Lee Ralph

Who's making it? Corinne Kingsbury, Bob Kushell, Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor, Wendi Trilling, Scott Ellis

What's it about? A woman's sister, who's a disaster, comes to live with her and her fiancé — all to get away from their father, who's also a disaster.

(There's no trailer yet.)

The Code (CBS): Midseason

Who’s in it? Anna Wood, Ato Essandoh, Phillipa Soo, Raffi BarsoumianWho&#x27;s making it? Craig Sweeny, Craig Turk, Carl Beverly, Sarah Timberman, Marc WebbWhat&#x27;s it about? A part of the military that trains lawyers to be prosecutors, defense attorneys, investigators, and ... Marines? I think I read the logline right, but I&#x27;m confused!(There&#x27;s no trailer yet.)
Who’s in it? Anna Wood, Ato Essandoh, Phillipa Soo, Raffi Barsoumian

Who's making it? Craig Sweeny, Craig Turk, Carl Beverly, Sarah Timberman, Marc Webb

What's it about? A part of the military that trains lawyers to be prosecutors, defense attorneys, investigators, and ... Marines? I think I read the logline right, but I'm confused!

(There's no trailer yet.)

The Red Line (CBS): Midseason

Who’s in it? Noah Wyle, Emayatzy Corinealdi, Aliyah Royale, Noel Fisher, Michael Patrick Thornton, Vinny Chhibber, Howard Charles, Elizabeth LaidlawWho&#x27;s making it? Caitlin Parrish, Erica Weiss, Ava DuVernay, Greg Berlanti, Sarah SchechterWhat&#x27;s it about? A white police officer in Chicago shoots a black doctor, who dies; the story is told, Rashomon-style, through the perspectives of three families connected to the case. This is Greg Berlanti&#x27;s second new show for CBS (the other is God Friended Me, above), bringing his total number of shows currently or soon to be on the air to 13!(There&#x27;s no trailer yet.)
Who’s in it? Noah Wyle, Emayatzy Corinealdi, Aliyah Royale, Noel Fisher, Michael Patrick Thornton, Vinny Chhibber, Howard Charles, Elizabeth Laidlaw

Who's making it? Caitlin Parrish, Erica Weiss, Ava DuVernay, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter

What's it about? A white police officer in Chicago shoots a black doctor, who dies; the story is told, Rashomon-style, through the perspectives of three families connected to the case. This is Greg Berlanti's second new show for CBS (the other is God Friended Me, above), bringing his total number of shows currently or soon to be on the air to 13!

(There's no trailer yet.)

The Kids Are Alright (ABC): Tuesdays at 8:30 p.m.

Who’s in it? Michael Cudlitz, Mary McCormack, Sam Straley, Caleb Martin, Sawyer Barth, Christopher Paul Richards, Jack Gore, Andy Walken, Santino Barnard Who&#x27;s making it? Tim Doyle, Randall Einhorn What&#x27;s it about? In The Kids Are Alright, a big, Irish-Catholic family outside of Los Angeles in the &#x27;70s experiences upheaval when the family&#x27;s oldest son quits the seminary. (This show is obviously part of the conspiracy to slip &quot;alright,&quot; which is not a word, into the English language.)First impression based on the trailer (embedded below) Other than the too clever &quot;phony news&quot; joke in the trailer (you&#x27;ll see), The Kids Are Alright appears to be sweet and nostalgic — kind of a Wonder Years vibe, but in the &#x27;70s. I might have a hard time picturing Mary McCormack as a mother of eight? But am happy to be convinced. This show will air after Roseanne, and despite the different aesthetics — single-camera versus multi-camera, California versus the Midwest — they do seem to share some of the same themes about class and familial closeness.
Tony Rivetti / ABC

Who’s in it? Michael Cudlitz, Mary McCormack, Sam Straley, Caleb Martin, Sawyer Barth, Christopher Paul Richards, Jack Gore, Andy Walken, Santino Barnard

Who's making it? Tim Doyle, Randall Einhorn

What's it about? In The Kids Are Alright, a big, Irish-Catholic family outside of Los Angeles in the '70s experiences upheaval when the family's oldest son quits the seminary. (This show is obviously part of the conspiracy to slip "alright," which is not a word, into the English language.)

First impression based on the trailer (embedded below) Other than the too clever "phony news" joke in the trailer (you'll see), The Kids Are Alright appears to be sweet and nostalgic — kind of a Wonder Years vibe, but in the '70s. I might have a hard time picturing Mary McCormack as a mother of eight? But am happy to be convinced. This show will air after Roseanne, and despite the different aesthetics — single-camera versus multi-camera, California versus the Midwest — they do seem to share some of the same themes about class and familial closeness.

Here's the trailer for The Kids Are Alright

View this video on YouTube
The Rookie (ABC): Tuesdays at 10 p.m.

Who’s in it? Nathan Fillion, Melissa O&#x27;Neil, Eric Winter, Afton Williamson, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mercedes Mason, Titus MakinWho&#x27;s making it? Alexi Hawley, Mark Gordon, Nicholas Pepper, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Nathan Fillion, Liz FriedlanderWhat’s it about? John Nolan (Fillion) leaves his small town to move to Los Angeles and join the LAPD — as a fortysomething-year-old man. Based on a true story.First impression based on the trailer (embedded below) Because of this show&#x27;s gimmicky premise, I assumed wrongly I knew what its tone was: Casting Fillion as someone earnest and in crisis honestly did not occur to me! This show has a built-in engine for stories, and I don&#x27;t see how it could go wrong — but, ha, of course it could.
ABC/Kevin Foley

Who’s in it? Nathan Fillion, Melissa O'Neil, Eric Winter, Afton Williamson, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mercedes Mason, Titus Makin

Who's making it? Alexi Hawley, Mark Gordon, Nicholas Pepper, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Nathan Fillion, Liz Friedlander

What’s it about? John Nolan (Fillion) leaves his small town to move to Los Angeles and join the LAPD — as a fortysomething-year-old man. Based on a true story.

First impression based on the trailer (embedded below) Because of this show's gimmicky premise, I assumed wrongly I knew what its tone was: Casting Fillion as someone earnest and in crisis honestly did not occur to me! This show has a built-in engine for stories, and I don't see how it could go wrong — but, ha, of course it could.

Here's the trailer for The Rookie

View this video on YouTube
Single Parents (ABC): Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m.

Who’s in it? Taran Killam, Leighton Meester, Kimrie Lewis, Jake Choi, Marlow Barkley, Tyler Wladis, Devin Trey Campbell, Grace Hazelett, Sadie Hazelett, Brad GarrettWho&#x27;s making it? JJ Philbin, Liz Meriwether, Katharine Pope, Jason WinerWhat&#x27;s it about? A group of single parents sets about to rescue Will (Killam), a single dad of a 7-year-old daughter who is so obsessed with parenting that he has forgotten to have a life.First impression based on the trailer (embedded below) This trailer made me laugh. The humor reminds me of Modern Family if the people didn&#x27;t all seem to hate each other like they do on Modern Family! I am actively looking forward to watching this pilot.
Ed Herrera / ABC

Who’s in it? Taran Killam, Leighton Meester, Kimrie Lewis, Jake Choi, Marlow Barkley, Tyler Wladis, Devin Trey Campbell, Grace Hazelett, Sadie Hazelett, Brad Garrett

Who's making it? JJ Philbin, Liz Meriwether, Katharine Pope, Jason Winer

What's it about? A group of single parents sets about to rescue Will (Killam), a single dad of a 7-year-old daughter who is so obsessed with parenting that he has forgotten to have a life.

First impression based on the trailer (embedded below) This trailer made me laugh. The humor reminds me of Modern Family if the people didn't all seem to hate each other like they do on Modern Family! I am actively looking forward to watching this pilot.

Here's the trailer for Single Parents

View this video on YouTube
A Million Little Things (ABC): Wednesdays at 10 p.m.

Jack Rowand / ABC

Who’s in it? David Giuntoli, Ron Livingston, Romany Malco, Allison Miller, Christina Moses, Christina Ochoa, James Roday, Stephanie Szostak, Lizzy Greene

Who's making it? DJ Nash, Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor, James Griffiths

What's it about? When a group of friends in Boston suffer a death of one of their own, they learn to live.

First impression based on the trailer (embedded below) Reader, we are living in a post-This Is Us landscape, and there are a few shows that are going to try to make us cry (see also: NBC's The Village). And reader, as I watched the trailer for A Million Little Things? I cried.

Here's the trailer for A Million Little Things

View this video on YouTube
Grand Hotel (ABC): Midseason

Who’s in it? Demian Bichir, Roselyn Sanchez, Denyse Tontz, Bryan Craig, Wendy Raquel Robinson, Lincoln Younes, Shalim Ortiz, Anne Winters, Chris Warren, Feliz Ramirez, Justina AdornoWho&#x27;s making it? Brian Tanen, Eva Longoria, Ben Spector, Ramon Campos, Teresa Fernandez-Valdes, Ken Olin What&#x27;s it about? This American version of Spain&#x27;s Gran Hotel, which I think people watch on Netflix, is a soapy drama about a family-owned hotel in Miami, led by patriarch Santiago Mendoza (Bichir). There&#x27;s also an upstairs-downstairs aspect to the show, as, according to the logline, &quot;scandals, escalating debt and explosive secrets hide beneath the picture-perfect exterior.&quot;First impression based on the trailer (embedded below) The trailer made it seem like the show checks boxes — the glowering dad under pressure, the slutty son who hates his father, the resentful daughter — all unfolding as they luxuriate in a beautiful, beachfront hotel. I hope the show is more fun than that, because the premise is.
Ed Herrera / ABC

Who’s in it? Demian Bichir, Roselyn Sanchez, Denyse Tontz, Bryan Craig, Wendy Raquel Robinson, Lincoln Younes, Shalim Ortiz, Anne Winters, Chris Warren, Feliz Ramirez, Justina Adorno

Who's making it? Brian Tanen, Eva Longoria, Ben Spector, Ramon Campos, Teresa Fernandez-Valdes, Ken Olin

What's it about? This American version of Spain's Gran Hotel, which I think people watch on Netflix, is a soapy drama about a family-owned hotel in Miami, led by patriarch Santiago Mendoza (Bichir). There's also an upstairs-downstairs aspect to the show, as, according to the logline, "scandals, escalating debt and explosive secrets hide beneath the picture-perfect exterior."

First impression based on the trailer (embedded below) The trailer made it seem like the show checks boxes — the glowering dad under pressure, the slutty son who hates his father, the resentful daughter — all unfolding as they luxuriate in a beautiful, beachfront hotel. I hope the show is more fun than that, because the premise is.

Here's the trailer for Grand Hotel

View this video on YouTube
Whiskey Cavalier (ABC): Midseason

Who’s in it? Scott Foley, Lauren Cohan, Ana Ortiz, Tyler James Williams, Vir Das Who&#x27;s making it? Dave Hemingson, Bill Lawrence, Jeff Ingold, Scott Foley, Peter AtencioWhat&#x27;s it about? A team of spies led by FBI agent Will Chase (Foley) and the CIA&#x27;s Frankie Trowbridge (Cohan) have fun and romance as they save the world.First impression based on the trailer (embedded below) At ABC&#x27;s upfront, during his annual standup act, Jimmy Kimmel roasted the title of Whiskey Cavalier so hard (&quot;finally we&#x27;ve found a title worse than Cougar Town&quot;) that it was difficult to pay attention to this trailer, because he&#x27;d made the show seem so ridiculous. And now, hours later, I see that it is ridiculous! Possibly entertaining. We&#x27;ll see.
Craig Sjodin / ABC

Who’s in it? Scott Foley, Lauren Cohan, Ana Ortiz, Tyler James Williams, Vir Das

Who's making it? Dave Hemingson, Bill Lawrence, Jeff Ingold, Scott Foley, Peter Atencio

What's it about? A team of spies led by FBI agent Will Chase (Foley) and the CIA's Frankie Trowbridge (Cohan) have fun and romance as they save the world.

First impression based on the trailer (embedded below) At ABC's upfront, during his annual standup act, Jimmy Kimmel roasted the title of Whiskey Cavalier so hard ("finally we've found a title worse than Cougar Town") that it was difficult to pay attention to this trailer, because he'd made the show seem so ridiculous. And now, hours later, I see that it is ridiculous! Possibly entertaining. We'll see.

Here's the trailer for Whiskey Cavalier

View this video on YouTube
The Fix (ABC): Midseason

Who’s in it? Robin Tunney, Adam Rayner, Merrin Dungey, Breckin Meyer, Marc Blucas, Mouzam Makkar, Alex Saxon, Scott Cohen, Adewale Akinnouye-AgbajeWho&#x27;s making it? Elizabeth Craft, Sarah Fain, Marcia Clark, David Hoberman, Todd Lieberman, Laurie Zaks, Larysa Kondracki What&#x27;s it about? Here comes the Marcia Clark show! Look at this part of the logline, about an &quot;LA district attorney who suffers a devastating defeat when prosecuting an A-list actor for double murder.&quot; HMMM, WHO MIGHT THAT BE? She leaves LA for years, but after the celebrity possibly kills someone else, she comes back to get that bastard.First impression based on the trailer (embedded below) These sorts of serialized crime shows work so infrequently that I don&#x27;t want to get my hopes up. But this trailer is effective. I&#x27;m also a sucker for Tunney. And given the Marcia Clark of it all, I hope it succeeds for her sake!
Ed Herrera / ABC

Who’s in it? Robin Tunney, Adam Rayner, Merrin Dungey, Breckin Meyer, Marc Blucas, Mouzam Makkar, Alex Saxon, Scott Cohen, Adewale Akinnouye-Agbaje

Who's making it? Elizabeth Craft, Sarah Fain, Marcia Clark, David Hoberman, Todd Lieberman, Laurie Zaks, Larysa Kondracki

What's it about? Here comes the Marcia Clark show! Look at this part of the logline, about an "LA district attorney who suffers a devastating defeat when prosecuting an A-list actor for double murder." HMMM, WHO MIGHT THAT BE? She leaves LA for years, but after the celebrity possibly kills someone else, she comes back to get that bastard.

First impression based on the trailer (embedded below) These sorts of serialized crime shows work so infrequently that I don't want to get my hopes up. But this trailer is effective. I'm also a sucker for Tunney. And given the Marcia Clark of it all, I hope it succeeds for her sake!

Here's the trailer for The Fix

View this video on YouTube
Schooled (ABC): Midseason

Who’s in it? Tim Meadows, Bryan Callen, AJ Michalka Who&#x27;s making it? Marc Firek, Adam F. Goldberg, Doug Robinson What’s it about? The Goldbergs universe will expand into the 1990s, with ABC spinning off Meadows&#x27; character, Principal Glascott, and moving him forward in time. If this concept sounds familiar, that&#x27;s because ABC developed it as a pilot last year, but then didn&#x27;t pick it up as a series. (The pilot aired as an episode on this season of The Goldbergs.) Here&#x27;s the new take on it.(There&#x27;s no trailer yet.)
ABC

Who’s in it? Tim Meadows, Bryan Callen, AJ Michalka

Who's making it? Marc Firek, Adam F. Goldberg, Doug Robinson

What’s it about? The Goldbergs universe will expand into the 1990s, with ABC spinning off Meadows' character, Principal Glascott, and moving him forward in time. If this concept sounds familiar, that's because ABC developed it as a pilot last year, but then didn't pick it up as a series. (The pilot aired as an episode on this season of The Goldbergs.) Here's the new take on it.

(There's no trailer yet.)

Take Two (ABC)

Who’s in it? Rachel Bilson, Eddie Cibrian, Aliyah O&#x27;Brien, Alice LeeWho&#x27;s making it? Andrew Marlowe, Terri Edda Miller, Rola Bauer, Tim HalkinWhat’s it about? Rachel Bilson plays Ella, an actor from a successful cop show who&#x27;s ended up in rehab and wants a comeback. She decides her best path to acting success is to shadow a private investigator (Cibrian), and they end up making a great team. This gender-flipped Castle-like show is created by Andrew Marlowe — who created Castle.(There&#x27;s no trailer yet.)
Who’s in it? Rachel Bilson, Eddie Cibrian, Aliyah O'Brien, Alice Lee

Who's making it? Andrew Marlowe, Terri Edda Miller, Rola Bauer, Tim Halkin

What’s it about? Rachel Bilson plays Ella, an actor from a successful cop show who's ended up in rehab and wants a comeback. She decides her best path to acting success is to shadow a private investigator (Cibrian), and they end up making a great team. This gender-flipped Castle-like show is created by Andrew Marlowe — who created Castle.

(There's no trailer yet.)

Rel (Fox): Sundays at 9:30 p.m.

Who’s in it? Lil Rel Howery, Sinbad, Jess “Hilarious” Moore, Jordan L. JonesWho&#x27;s making it? Lil Rel Howery, Kevin Barnett, Josh Rabinowitz, Mike Scully, Jerrod Carmichael What&#x27;s it about? After he finds out his wife is having an affair with his barber, Lil Rel gets a divorce and moves to the South Side of Chicago, where he has to rebuild his life. And, according to the logline, get &quot;a new barber.&quot; This multicamera comedy (trend alert!) is based on Lil Rel’s life.First impression based on the trailer (embedded below) Sigh! There&#x27;s so little to grab onto with Fox as it evolves into either New Fox (what they&#x27;re calling its post-Disney future), or, just as likely, No Fox (what I&#x27;m calling it should the network cease to exist). Fox used to have a real brand, you know? Not anymore. There are only three new shows on Fox&#x27;s fall schedule, and they&#x27;re all comedies (and one of them is Last Man Standing, which is new only to the network). Fox has Thursday Night Football, which will eat up a lot of its primetime hours in the fall, but even so, there just doesn&#x27;t seem to be a lot of effort going on. This is all to say that Rel looks cute enough, with some potential. But I&#x27;m not jumping up and down with excitement.
Matthew Salacuse/Fox

Who’s in it? Lil Rel Howery, Sinbad, Jess “Hilarious” Moore, Jordan L. Jones

Who's making it? Lil Rel Howery, Kevin Barnett, Josh Rabinowitz, Mike Scully, Jerrod Carmichael

What's it about? After he finds out his wife is having an affair with his barber, Lil Rel gets a divorce and moves to the South Side of Chicago, where he has to rebuild his life. And, according to the logline, get "a new barber." This multicamera comedy (trend alert!) is based on Lil Rel’s life.

First impression based on the trailer (embedded below) Sigh! There's so little to grab onto with Fox as it evolves into either New Fox (what they're calling its post-Disney future), or, just as likely, No Fox (what I'm calling it should the network cease to exist). Fox used to have a real brand, you know? Not anymore. There are only three new shows on Fox's fall schedule, and they're all comedies (and one of them is Last Man Standing, which is new only to the network). Fox has Thursday Night Football, which will eat up a lot of its primetime hours in the fall, but even so, there just doesn't seem to be a lot of effort going on. This is all to say that Rel looks cute enough, with some potential. But I'm not jumping up and down with excitement.

Here's the trailer for Rel

View this video on YouTube
Last Man Standing (Fox): Fridays at 8:30 p.m.

Who’s in it? Tim Allen, Nancy Travis, Jonathan Adams, Amanda Fuller, Christoph Sanders, Jordan MastersonWho&#x27;s making it? Jack Burditt is the show&#x27;s original creator; a new showrunner hasn&#x27;t been named yetWhat&#x27;s it about? When ABC canceled Last Man Standing a year ago because the network couldn&#x27;t make the economics of the hit show work with 20th Century Fox, Allen said his pro-Trump politics were the deciding factor. Well! After the success of Roseanne, it was only a matter of time before a Tim Allen show — either Last Man Standing or maybe even Home Improvement — was revived. A year later, in a very different world — both politically and for ad-supported television — Last Man Standing will be returning for a seventh season.First impression based on the trailer (embedded below) The trailer is just clips from the ABC incarnation of the show, and it is what it is. You probably know already whether you&#x27;re a Last Man Standing person or not! If you are, I&#x27;m happy for you, truly.
Fox

Who’s in it? Tim Allen, Nancy Travis, Jonathan Adams, Amanda Fuller, Christoph Sanders, Jordan Masterson

Who's making it? Jack Burditt is the show's original creator; a new showrunner hasn't been named yet

What's it about? When ABC canceled Last Man Standing a year ago because the network couldn't make the economics of the hit show work with 20th Century Fox, Allen said his pro-Trump politics were the deciding factor. Well! After the success of Roseanne, it was only a matter of time before a Tim Allen show — either Last Man Standing or maybe even Home Improvement — was revived. A year later, in a very different world — both politically and for ad-supported television — Last Man Standing will be returning for a seventh season.

First impression based on the trailer (embedded below) The trailer is just clips from the ABC incarnation of the show, and it is what it is. You probably know already whether you're a Last Man Standing person or not! If you are, I'm happy for you, truly.

Here's the trailer for Last Man Standing

View this video on YouTube
The Cool Kids (Fox): Fridays at 9:30 p.m.

Who’s in it? Vicki Lawrence, Martin Mull, David Alan Grier, Leslie Jordan Who&#x27;s making it? Charlie Day, Paul Fruchbom, Nick Frenkel, Kevin Abbott, Don ScardinoWhat&#x27;s it about? When a rebellious woman (Lawrence) moves into a retirement community where the men rule, havoc ensues.First impression based on the trailer (embedded below) Maybe the pilot of this show is hilarious and charming, but the trailer looks, frankly, awful. Hacky AF. These poor actors! Don&#x27;t do this to them.
Fox

Who’s in it? Vicki Lawrence, Martin Mull, David Alan Grier, Leslie Jordan

Who's making it? Charlie Day, Paul Fruchbom, Nick Frenkel, Kevin Abbott, Don Scardino

What's it about? When a rebellious woman (Lawrence) moves into a retirement community where the men rule, havoc ensues.

First impression based on the trailer (embedded below) Maybe the pilot of this show is hilarious and charming, but the trailer looks, frankly, awful. Hacky AF. These poor actors! Don't do this to them.

Here's the trailer for The Cool Kids

View this video on YouTube
Proven Innocent (Fox): Midseason

Who’s in it? Rachelle Lefevre, Russell Hornsby, Nikki M. James, Vincent Kartheiser, Riley Smith, Clare O’Connor Who&#x27;s making it? David Elliot, Danny Strong, Stacy Greenberg, Patricia RiggenWhat&#x27;s it about? Proven Innocent is set at a law firm that tries to exonerate convicted criminals who are actually innocent. Lefevre plays Madeline Scott, a driven lawyer who herself was convicted of a crime she didn&#x27;t commit that made her infamous. And someone is still out to get her! (That twist sets it apart from ABC&#x27;s Conviction two seasons ago, which didn&#x27;t work at all.)First impression based on the trailer (embedded below) This show looks like a perfectly serviceable legal procedural, which will live and die on whether the characters are compelling. I like the ensemble, and am curious what Danny Strong — who wrote Recount and Game Change, and is a co-creator of Empire — has come up with here. If it&#x27;s bad, we&#x27;ll always have Jonathan, the duplicitous weasel Strong played on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and Doyle, the nerdy motormouth who was Paris&#x27; boyfriend (and later husband) on Gilmore Girls.
Fox

Who’s in it? Rachelle Lefevre, Russell Hornsby, Nikki M. James, Vincent Kartheiser, Riley Smith, Clare O’Connor

Who's making it? David Elliot, Danny Strong, Stacy Greenberg, Patricia Riggen

What's it about? Proven Innocent is set at a law firm that tries to exonerate convicted criminals who are actually innocent. Lefevre plays Madeline Scott, a driven lawyer who herself was convicted of a crime she didn't commit that made her infamous. And someone is still out to get her! (That twist sets it apart from ABC's Conviction two seasons ago, which didn't work at all.)

First impression based on the trailer (embedded below) This show looks like a perfectly serviceable legal procedural, which will live and die on whether the characters are compelling. I like the ensemble, and am curious what Danny Strong — who wrote Recount and Game Change, and is a co-creator of Empire — has come up with here. If it's bad, we'll always have Jonathan, the duplicitous weasel Strong played on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and Doyle, the nerdy motormouth who was Paris' boyfriend (and later husband) on Gilmore Girls.

Here's the trailer for Proven Innocent

View this video on YouTube
The Passage (Fox): Midseason

Who’s in it? Mark‐Paul Gosselaar, Saniyya Sidney, Vincent Piazza, Brianne Howey, Jamie McShane, Caroline Chikezie, Emmanuelle ChriquiWho&#x27;s making it? Matt Reeves, Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Adam KassanWhat&#x27;s it about? This pilot, based on the best-selling Justin Cronin trilogy, has undergone significant retooling since it was originally developed for the 2017-18 season. And though I read these books and think of them as being about vampires, I can&#x27;t help noticing the word &quot;vampire&quot; does not appear in the logline? Fox calls the show a &quot;character‐driven thriller about a secret government medical facility experimenting with a dangerous virus that could either cure all disease or cause the downfall of the human race.&quot; Hmm! Gosselaar plays a federal agent who takes in 10-year-old Amy (Sidney), who is a test subject. (In the books, she&#x27;s psychic, and everyone wants to get ahold of her powers.)First impression based on the trailer (embedded below) The Cronin books have a strong premise, but after the first one — to me — devolved into a nonsensical mess. I&#x27;m assuming that the reason this show took so long to be developed is its creators put care into crafting a logical, streamlined narrative that can unfold over time. The trailer looks creepy, that&#x27;s for sure. But has Gosselaar ever been an exciting lead? That is a genuine question!
Fox

Who’s in it? Mark‐Paul Gosselaar, Saniyya Sidney, Vincent Piazza, Brianne Howey, Jamie McShane, Caroline Chikezie, Emmanuelle Chriqui

Who's making it? Matt Reeves, Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Adam Kassan

What's it about? This pilot, based on the best-selling Justin Cronin trilogy, has undergone significant retooling since it was originally developed for the 2017-18 season. And though I read these books and think of them as being about vampires, I can't help noticing the word "vampire" does not appear in the logline? Fox calls the show a "character‐driven thriller about a secret government medical facility experimenting with a dangerous virus that could either cure all disease or cause the downfall of the human race." Hmm! Gosselaar plays a federal agent who takes in 10-year-old Amy (Sidney), who is a test subject. (In the books, she's psychic, and everyone wants to get ahold of her powers.)

First impression based on the trailer (embedded below) The Cronin books have a strong premise, but after the first one — to me — devolved into a nonsensical mess. I'm assuming that the reason this show took so long to be developed is its creators put care into crafting a logical, streamlined narrative that can unfold over time. The trailer looks creepy, that's for sure. But has Gosselaar ever been an exciting lead? That is a genuine question!

Here's the trailer for The Passage

View this video on YouTube
Manifest (NBC): Mondays at 10 p.m.

Who’s in it? Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, Parveen KaurWho&#x27;s making it? Jeff Rake, David Frankel, Robert Zemeckis, Jack Rapke What&#x27;s it about? A plane lands as scheduled, but in fact, five years have passed, and everyone on board has been presumed dead. How can the passengers re-integrate into their lives? And what happened? The logline says, &quot;From Robert Zemeckis and Jack Rapke comes an emotionally rich, unexpected journey into a world grounded in hope, heart and destiny.&quot; Surely this show will be one of network television&#x27;s big bets and big hopes for the coming season: No mythology show has succeeded on the networks since Lost.First impression based on the trailer (embedded below) Manifest has been compared to Lost in reverse, but it seems also to have elements of The Leftovers if the Departed came back. Which is to say that I expect the show to engage with some of the same questions about loss and grief and chance those two shows did (but without the angst of Lost and Leftovers writer Damon Lindelof). Manifest certainly looks expensive and ambitious, and Roxburgh and Dallas are potentially compelling leads. But as I noted above — and as I note every season — no mythology show has worked on network television since Lost, and Manifest appears to demand engaged viewing. I&#x27;m curious to watch that pilot, that&#x27;s for sure.
Craig Blankenhort / NBC/Warner Brothers

Who’s in it? Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur

Who's making it? Jeff Rake, David Frankel, Robert Zemeckis, Jack Rapke

What's it about? A plane lands as scheduled, but in fact, five years have passed, and everyone on board has been presumed dead. How can the passengers re-integrate into their lives? And what happened? The logline says, "From Robert Zemeckis and Jack Rapke comes an emotionally rich, unexpected journey into a world grounded in hope, heart and destiny." Surely this show will be one of network television's big bets and big hopes for the coming season: No mythology show has succeeded on the networks since Lost.

First impression based on the trailer (embedded below) Manifest has been compared to Lost in reverse, but it seems also to have elements of The Leftovers if the Departed came back. Which is to say that I expect the show to engage with some of the same questions about loss and grief and chance those two shows did (but without the angst of Lost and Leftovers writer Damon Lindelof). Manifest certainly looks expensive and ambitious, and Roxburgh and Dallas are potentially compelling leads. But as I noted above — and as I note every season — no mythology show has worked on network television since Lost, and Manifest appears to demand engaged viewing. I'm curious to watch that pilot, that's for sure.

Here's the trailer for Manifest

View this video on YouTube
New Amsterdam (NBC): Tuesdays at 10 p.m.

Who’s in it? Ryan Eggold, Freema Agyeman, Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims, Anupam Kher, Tyler LabineWho&#x27;s making it? David Schulner, Kate Dennis, Peter Horton, Dr. Eric ManheimerWhat&#x27;s it about? Dr. Max Goodwin, Bellevue Hospital&#x27;s newest medical director, is going to tear shit up (the logline does not say this, but almost!) and fight for what&#x27;s right for this overly bureaucratic, underfunded public hospital.First impression based on the trailer (embedded below) Those of us who are suckers for emotionally manipulative medical shows (slowly raises hand) might have something in New Amsterdam. You can probably script in your mind what the character of Max is like from previous medical dramas in which a white man stands up to the system — and he seems to be exactly that in this trailer, but also (spoiler alert for the three-minute teaser) ... he has cancer? Didn&#x27;t see that coming! I&#x27;m also excited to see Agyeman (an underrated companion of the Doctor on Doctor Who), as a doctor who&#x27;s on morning shows more than she practices medicine. Anyway, I&#x27;ve already cried watching this (the foster kid bit), so take that for what it&#x27;s worth (VERY LITTLE).
Francisco Roman / NBC

Who’s in it? Ryan Eggold, Freema Agyeman, Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims, Anupam Kher, Tyler Labine

Who's making it? David Schulner, Kate Dennis, Peter Horton, Dr. Eric Manheimer

What's it about? Dr. Max Goodwin, Bellevue Hospital's newest medical director, is going to tear shit up (the logline does not say this, but almost!) and fight for what's right for this overly bureaucratic, underfunded public hospital.

First impression based on the trailer (embedded below) Those of us who are suckers for emotionally manipulative medical shows (slowly raises hand) might have something in New Amsterdam. You can probably script in your mind what the character of Max is like from previous medical dramas in which a white man stands up to the system — and he seems to be exactly that in this trailer, but also (spoiler alert for the three-minute teaser) ... he has cancer? Didn't see that coming! I'm also excited to see Agyeman (an underrated companion of the Doctor on Doctor Who), as a doctor who's on morning shows more than she practices medicine. Anyway, I've already cried watching this (the foster kid bit), so take that for what it's worth (VERY LITTLE).

Here's the trailer for New Amsterdam

View this video on YouTube
I Feel Bad (NBC): Thursdays at 9:30 p.m.

Who’s in it? Sarayu Blue, Paul Adelstein, Aisling Bea, Zach Cherry, Johnny Pemberton, James BuckleyWho&#x27;s making it? Aseem Batra, Julie Anne Robinson, Amy Poehler, Dave Becky, Josh Maurer What&#x27;s it about? Emet (Blue) is trying to do it all — being a good wife and mother, while doing her job at a video game company. And she&#x27;s failing. This is based on Orli Auslander’s book I Feel Bad: All Day. Every Day. About Everything.First impression based on the trailer (embedded below) I don&#x27;t know, guys. Comedies nearly always take longer than dramas to find their footing, and Blue certainly is winning as an overwhelmed working mom. But I didn&#x27;t laugh once, and found the ass-squeezing jokes very odd, as well as her asking her younger male workers whether she&#x27;s still &quot;doable.&quot; It&#x27;s 2018: calling HR!
Evans Vestal Ward / NBC

Who’s in it? Sarayu Blue, Paul Adelstein, Aisling Bea, Zach Cherry, Johnny Pemberton, James Buckley

Who's making it? Aseem Batra, Julie Anne Robinson, Amy Poehler, Dave Becky, Josh Maurer

What's it about? Emet (Blue) is trying to do it all — being a good wife and mother, while doing her job at a video game company. And she's failing. This is based on Orli Auslander’s book I Feel Bad: All Day. Every Day. About Everything.

First impression based on the trailer (embedded below) I don't know, guys. Comedies nearly always take longer than dramas to find their footing, and Blue certainly is winning as an overwhelmed working mom. But I didn't laugh once, and found the ass-squeezing jokes very odd, as well as her asking her younger male workers whether she's still "doable." It's 2018: calling HR!

Here's the trailer for I Feel Bad

View this video on YouTube
Abby's (NBC): Midseason

Who’s in it? Natalie Morales, Nelson Franklin, Kimia Behpoornia, Jessica Chaffin, Leonard Ouzts, Neil FlynnWho&#x27;s making it? Josh Malmuth, Pamela Fryman, Michael Schur, David Miner What&#x27;s it about? Abby (Morales) runs an unlicensed bar in her San Diego backyard. No cell phones! She&#x27;s very strict. But once you&#x27;re in, you&#x27;re in. Abby&#x27;s is part of the multi-camera comedy trend, filmed with a live audience (propelled perhaps by the success of Roseanne and Will and Grace).First impression based on the trailer (which NBC showed at its upfront, but hasn&#x27;t made available) The live audience for Abby&#x27;s tapings sit in bleachers outside! The whole set, which is the backyard, appears to be outside. I laughed a few times in this trailer (which you can&#x27;t see! sorry!), and Morales is always appealing. It&#x27;s Cheers, but with the threat of imminent shutdown, and a Latinx bar owner — sold!
Justin Lubin / NBC

Who’s in it? Natalie Morales, Nelson Franklin, Kimia Behpoornia, Jessica Chaffin, Leonard Ouzts, Neil Flynn

Who's making it? Josh Malmuth, Pamela Fryman, Michael Schur, David Miner

What's it about? Abby (Morales) runs an unlicensed bar in her San Diego backyard. No cell phones! She's very strict. But once you're in, you're in. Abby's is part of the multi-camera comedy trend, filmed with a live audience (propelled perhaps by the success of Roseanne and Will and Grace).

First impression based on the trailer (which NBC showed at its upfront, but hasn't made available) The live audience for Abby's tapings sit in bleachers outside! The whole set, which is the backyard, appears to be outside. I laughed a few times in this trailer (which you can't see! sorry!), and Morales is always appealing. It's Cheers, but with the threat of imminent shutdown, and a Latinx bar owner — sold!

The Enemy Within (NBC): Midseason

Who’s in it? Jennifer Carpenter, Morris Chestnut, Raza Jaffrey, Kelli GarnerWho&#x27;s making it? Ken Woodruff, Mark Pellington, Vernon Sanders What&#x27;s it about? Erica Shepherd (Carpenter, late of Dexter) is a former CIA agent, current traitor and prisoner. The FBI&#x27;s Will Keaton (Chestnut) needs her to catch an evildoer — an eviler doer, I guess. Gender-flipped Blacklist? I haven&#x27;t watched that show in years, but it sounds like it, right?First impression based on the trailer (which NBC showed at its upfront, but hasn&#x27;t made available) Yes, indeed, it&#x27;s like Blacklist — but Carpenter&#x27;s Erica is less of a scenery-chewing antihero than James Spader, and had good reason to turn traitor. The evildoer threatened her daughter if she didn&#x27;t give up the names of undercover CIA operatives — I think! It&#x27;s hard not to be able to watch a second time. This looks fine, if generic.
NBC

Who’s in it? Jennifer Carpenter, Morris Chestnut, Raza Jaffrey, Kelli Garner

Who's making it? Ken Woodruff, Mark Pellington, Vernon Sanders

What's it about? Erica Shepherd (Carpenter, late of Dexter) is a former CIA agent, current traitor and prisoner. The FBI's Will Keaton (Chestnut) needs her to catch an evildoer — an eviler doer, I guess. Gender-flipped Blacklist? I haven't watched that show in years, but it sounds like it, right?

First impression based on the trailer (which NBC showed at its upfront, but hasn't made available) Yes, indeed, it's like Blacklist — but Carpenter's Erica is less of a scenery-chewing antihero than James Spader, and had good reason to turn traitor. The evildoer threatened her daughter if she didn't give up the names of undercover CIA operatives — I think! It's hard not to be able to watch a second time. This looks fine, if generic.

The Village (NBC): Midseason

Who’s in it? Moran Atias, Dominic Chianese, Warren Christie, Frankie Faison, Jerod Haynes, Daren Kagasoff, Michaela McManus, Lorraine Toussaint, Grace Van Dien

Who's making it? Mike Daniels, Minkie Spiro, Jessica Rhoades

What's it about? In an apartment building in Brooklyn, a group of neighbors has formed a family.

First impression based on the trailer (which NBC showed at its upfront, but hasn't made available) I have a feeling NBC is going for the emotional punch of This Is Us with The Village, which seems to be trying for tears (and I'm always happy to provide). There's a vet who's been physically and emotionally damaged, a single mom raising her teen daughter, an old guy living with his hotshot son who may want him to move out, and the super and his wife who bring the building together to support each other.

The InBetween (NBC): Midseason

Who’s in it? Harriet Dyer, Anne-Marie Johnson, Cindy Luna, Chad James Buchanan, Paul BlackthorneWho&#x27;s making it? Moira Kirland, Charlotte Sieling, David Heyman, Nancy Cotton What&#x27;s it about? A supernatural procedural in which Cassie Bishop (Dyer) — who can communicate with the dead, like so many can — is enlisted by police detectives to help solve crimes. As far as I can tell, The InBetween is the first drama by a female show creator to receive an order for the new season. Kirland has written on Castle, Madam Secretary, and Arrow, but most relevantly, she was a longtime Medium writer.(NBC didn&#x27;t show a trailer at the upfront.)
Chris Large / NBC

Who’s in it? Harriet Dyer, Anne-Marie Johnson, Cindy Luna, Chad James Buchanan, Paul Blackthorne

Who's making it? Moira Kirland, Charlotte Sieling, David Heyman, Nancy Cotton

What's it about? A supernatural procedural in which Cassie Bishop (Dyer) — who can communicate with the dead, like so many can — is enlisted by police detectives to help solve crimes. As far as I can tell, The InBetween is the first drama by a female show creator to receive an order for the new season. Kirland has written on Castle, Madam Secretary, and Arrow, but most relevantly, she was a longtime Medium writer.

(NBC didn't show a trailer at the upfront.)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC): Midseason

Who’s in it? Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio, Stephanie Beatriz, Chelsea Peretti, Dirk Blocker, Joel McKinnon Miller.Who&#x27;s making it? Michael Schur, Dan Goor, David Miner, Luke Del TrediciWhat&#x27;s it about? You know what it&#x27;s about! It&#x27;s about coming back from the dead for a 13-episode order after being canceled by Fox on May 10. (Universal Television, NBC&#x27;s studio, produces the show, so this rescue mission makes sense.)
Universal Television

Who’s in it? Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio, Stephanie Beatriz, Chelsea Peretti, Dirk Blocker, Joel McKinnon Miller.

Who's making it? Michael Schur, Dan Goor, David Miner, Luke Del Tredici

What's it about? You know what it's about! It's about coming back from the dead for a 13-episode order after being canceled by Fox on May 10. (Universal Television, NBC's studio, produces the show, so this rescue mission makes sense.)

