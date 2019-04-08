 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Here Are The Network TV Shows That Have Been Renewed, Canceled, Or Are Still Awaiting Their Fate

Trending

Here Are The Network TV Shows That Have Been Renewed, Canceled, Or Are Still Awaiting Their Fate

It's that time of year when the broadcast networks renew some shows and ax others. Here's how you can keep track!

By Kate Aurthur

Kate Aurthur BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on April 8, 2019, at 9:01 a.m. ET

ABC

Eric Mccandless / ABC, Richard Cartwright / ABC

Left: Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy. Right: Constance Wu, Fresh Off the Boat.

Awaiting News

20/20, American Housewife, American Idol, The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, Black-ish, Child Support, Dancing With the Stars, Dancing With the Stars: Juniors, The Fix, For the People, Fresh Off the Boat, The Goldbergs, Grey’s Anatomy, How to Get Away With Murder, The Kids Are Alright, The Rookie, Schooled, Single Parents, Speechless, Splitting Up Together, Station 19, Whiskey Cavalier

Renewed

America’s Funniest Home Videos, The Conners, The Good Doctor, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., A Million Little Things, Modern Family (renewed for a final season), Shark Tank

Canceled

The Alec Baldwin Show*, The Gong Show, The Proposal, Take Two

Hasn't premiered yet

Bless This Mess (April 16), Card Sharks (premiere date TBD), Family Food Fight (premiere date TBD), Grand Hotel (June 17), Holey Moley (premiere date TBD), Press Your Luck (premiere date TBD), Reef Break (premiere date TBD)

Renewed off-cycle

The $100,000 Pyramid (returns summer 2019),The Bachelorette (returns May 13), Bachelor in Paradise (returns summer 2019), Celebrity Family Feud (returns summer 2019), Match Game (returns summer 2019), To Tell the Truth (returns summer 2019)

Note: ABC claims it has not yet canceled The Alec Baldwin Show. But come on.

The CW

The CW, Dean Buscher/The CW

Left: Daniel Ezra, All American. Right: K.J. Apa, Riverdale.

Awaiting News

The 100, All American, In the Dark; Roswell, New Mexico

Renewed

Arrow (for a final season), Black Lightning, Charmed, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Dynasty, The Flash, Legacies, Riverdale, Supergirl, Supernatural (for a final season)

Canceled

Nothing yet!

Renewed Off-Cycle

Burden of Truth (returns summer 2019), Masters of Illusion (returns summer 2019), The Outpost, Penn & Teller: Fool Us (returns summer 2019), Whose Line Is It Anyway? (returns summer 2019)

Hasn't Premiered Yet

Bulletproof (summer premiere date TBD)

Ending

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, iZombie, Jane the Virgin

NBC

John P. Fleenor / NBC, Jordin Althaus / NBC

Left: Andy Samberg and Joe Lo Truglio, Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Right: Retta, Mae Whitman, Christina Hendricks, Good Girls.

Awaiting News

Abby’s, America’s Got Talent: The Champions, A.P. Bio, Blindspot, The Enemy Within, Genius Junior, Good Girls, I Feel Bad, Little Big Shots, Manifest, This Is Us, The Titan Games, The Village, World of Dance

Renewed

The Blacklist, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., Ellen’s Game of Games, The Good Place, Law & Order: SVU, New Amsterdam, Superstore, The Voice, Will & Grace

Canceled

Marlon; Midnight, Texas; Reverie, Trial & Error

Hasn't Premiered Yet

The InBetween (May 29)

Renewed Off-Cycle

America’s Got Talent (May 28), American Ninja Warrior (May 29), Hollywood Game Night (July 11), Making It (2019 TBD), The Wall (June 20)

Forever in Limbo

Biggest Loser

Fox

Left: Jussie Smollett, Empire. Right: Nancy Travis and Tim Allen, Last Man Standing.

Awaiting News

The Cool Kids, Empire, The Four, The Gifted, Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back, Last Man Standing, Lethal Weapon, MasterChef Junior, Mental Samurai, The Orville, The Passage, Proven Innocent, Rel, Star

Renewed

9-1-1, Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy, Hell’s Kitchen, Masked Singer, The Resident, The Simpsons (renewed for two more seasons)

Canceled

Love Connection

Hasn't Premiered Yet

Cosmos (no premiere date yet, because of this), Paradise Hotel (May 9), Spin the Wheel (June 20)

Renewed off-cycle

Beat Shazam (May 20), MasterChef (May 29), So You Think You Can Dance (June 10)

Ending

Gotham

New shows for 2019–2020

90210

CBS

Left: Michael Weatherly, Bull. Right: Jay Hernandez, Magnum P.I.

Awaiting News

48 Hours, 60 Minutes, The Amazing Race, Celebrity Big Brother, Blue Bloods, Bull, Fam, Happy Together, Hawaii Five-0, MacGyver, Madam Secretary, Man With a Plan, Million Dollar Mile, Murphy Brown, NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, Ransom, SEAL Team, Survivor, S.W.A.T., TKO: Total Knock Out, Undercover Boss, World’s Best

Renewed

Criminal Minds (for a final season), FBI, God Friended Me, Mom (renewed for two more seasons), Magnum P.I., The Neighborhood, Young Sheldon (renewed for two more seasons)

Canceled

Salvation

Hasn't Premiered or Returned Yet

Blood & Treasure (May 21), The Code (April 9), Instinct (June 16), Life in Pieces (April 18), The Red Line (April 28)

Renewed off-cycle

Big Brother (returns summer 2019)

Ending

The Big Bang Theory, Elementary (starts its final season May 23)

Note: During the week of May 13, the broadcast networks — CBS, ABC, NBC, the CW, and Fox — will unveil their new shows and schedules to advertisers at presentations in New York City called the “upfronts.” Leading up to that week, the networks renew some shows and cancel others. There are also shows that aren’t on the normal network cycle (generally because they air in the summer) that have already been renewed. And cable channels and streaming services are not included on this list, because they renew and cancel shows throughout the year.

This post will be updated continuously as news breaks, new shows are picked up, and announcements are made.

ADVERTISEMENT