It's that time of year when the broadcast networks renew some shows and ax others. Here's how you can keep track!

Awaiting News

20/20, American Housewife, American Idol, The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, Black-ish, Child Support, Dancing With the Stars, Dancing With the Stars: Juniors, The Fix, For the People, Fresh Off the Boat, The Goldbergs, Grey’s Anatomy, How to Get Away With Murder, The Kids Are Alright, The Rookie, Schooled, Single Parents, Speechless, Splitting Up Together, Station 19, Whiskey Cavalier Renewed America’s Funniest Home Videos, The Conners, The Good Doctor, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., A Million Little Things, Modern Family (renewed for a final season), Shark Tank Canceled The Alec Baldwin Show*, The Gong Show, The Proposal, Take Two Hasn't premiered yet

Bless This Mess (April 16), Card Sharks (premiere date TBD), Family Food Fight (premiere date TBD), Grand Hotel (June 17), Holey Moley (premiere date TBD), Press Your Luck (premiere date TBD), Reef Break (premiere date TBD) Renewed off-cycle The $100,000 Pyramid (returns summer 2019),The Bachelorette (returns May 13), Bachelor in Paradise (returns summer 2019), Celebrity Family Feud (returns summer 2019), Match Game (returns summer 2019), To Tell the Truth (returns summer 2019) Note: ABC claims it has not yet canceled The Alec Baldwin Show. But come on.

Awaiting News

The 100, All American, In the Dark; Roswell, New Mexico Renewed Arrow (for a final season), Black Lightning, Charmed, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Dynasty, The Flash, Legacies, Riverdale, Supergirl, Supernatural (for a final season) Canceled Nothing yet! Renewed Off-Cycle Burden of Truth (returns summer 2019), Masters of Illusion (returns summer 2019), The Outpost, Penn & Teller: Fool Us (returns summer 2019), Whose Line Is It Anyway? (returns summer 2019) Hasn't Premiered Yet Bulletproof (summer premiere date TBD) Ending Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, iZombie, Jane the Virgin

Awaiting News

Abby’s, America’s Got Talent: The Champions, A.P. Bio, Blindspot, The Enemy Within, Genius Junior, Good Girls, I Feel Bad, Little Big Shots, Manifest, This Is Us, The Titan Games, The Village, World of Dance Renewed The Blacklist, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., Ellen’s Game of Games, The Good Place, Law & Order: SVU, New Amsterdam, Superstore, The Voice, Will & Grace Canceled

Marlon; Midnight, Texas; Reverie, Trial & Error Hasn't Premiered Yet The InBetween (May 29) Renewed Off-Cycle

America’s Got Talent ( May 28), American Ninja Warrior (May 29), Hollywood Game Night (July 11), Making It (2019 TBD), The Wall (June 20) Forever in Limbo

Biggest Loser

Awaiting News The Cool Kids, Empire, The Four, The Gifted, Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back, Last Man Standing, Lethal Weapon, MasterChef Junior, Mental Samurai, The Orville, The Passage, Proven Innocent, Rel, Star Renewed 9-1-1, Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy, Hell’s Kitchen, Masked Singer, The Resident, The Simpsons (renewed for two more seasons) Canceled Love Connection Hasn't Premiered Yet

Cosmos (no premiere date yet, because of this), Paradise Hotel (May 9), Spin the Wheel (June 20) Renewed off-cycle Beat Shazam (May 20), MasterChef (May 29), So You Think You Can Dance (June 10) Ending

Gotham New shows for 2019–2020 90210

Awaiting News

48 Hours, 60 Minutes, The Amazing Race, Celebrity Big Brother, Blue Bloods, Bull, Fam, Happy Together, Hawaii Five-0, MacGyver, Madam Secretary, Man With a Plan, Million Dollar Mile, Murphy Brown, NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, Ransom, SEAL Team, Survivor, S.W.A.T., TKO: Total Knock Out, Undercover Boss, World’s Best Renewed Criminal Minds (for a final season), FBI, God Friended Me, Mom (renewed for two more seasons), Magnum P.I., The Neighborhood, Young Sheldon (renewed for two more seasons) Canceled Salvation Hasn't Premiered or Returned Yet

Blood & Treasure (May 21), The Code (April 9), Instinct (June 16), Life in Pieces (April 18), The Red Line (April 28) Renewed off-cycle Big Brother (returns summer 2019) Ending The Big Bang Theory, Elementary (starts its final season May 23)