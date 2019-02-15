Fox Is Standing By Jussie Smollett Amid Reports That He Staged Chicago Attack

After two local Chicago news stations cited sources alleging that Jussie Smollett had staged an attack on him, 20th Century Fox and Fox — the studio and network behind Empire — issued a statement supporting him.

Chicago's ABC affiliate reported that Smollett, along with two men, might have staged the attack on Jan. 29 out of fear that he was being written off of Empire. The story gained national attention immediately because Smollet told police his attackers had thrown bleach on him, called him anti-gay slurs, and put a noose around his neck.

But on Thursday, Fox and 20th Century Fox refuted that report.

"The idea that Jussie Smollett has been, or would be, written off of Empire is patently ridiculous. He remains a core player on this very successful series and we continue to stand behind him," the statement read.

A source close to Fox also confirmed to BuzzFeed News that the network believes the attack on Smollett "really happened," and he remains a "key player" on Empire.

Chicago police spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi also tweeted Thursday night that media reports about the incident being a hoax "are unconfirmed by case detectives," and that police Supt. Eddie Johnson himself had called ABC Chicago to state on the record that "we have no evidence to support their reporting and their supposed CPD sources are uninformed and inaccurate."

The actor, who plays one of the most prominent black gay men on television, told officers in January that two men brutally beat him. According to police, Smollett said they tied a rope around his neck, poured an unknown chemical on him, and shouted racist and anti-gay slurs at him.

The attackers also yelled, "This is MAGA country," police said Smollett reported.

Shortly after the attack, police reviewed surveillance images in hopes of identifying the suspects. Two persons of interest have since been identified and were questioned by investigators, Guglielmi said Thursday.

The individuals are not suspects, but "were in area of concern and are being questioned," he said on Twitter.

Days after the attack, Smollett performed at a nightclub in West Hollywood and addressed what had happened, telling the crowd "I fought the fuck back."

In an interview on Good Morning America Thursday, Smollett said the attack has left him "forever changed."