John Singleton, Director Of "Boyz N The Hood," Has Died

John Singleton, the writer-director of the influential film Boyz n the Hood, was taken off life support on Monday after having a stroke. He was 51.

"We are sad to relay that John Singleton has died. John passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family and friends," his family said in a statement. "We want to thank the amazing doctors at Cedars-Sinai Hospital for their expert care and kindness and we again want thank all of John’s fans, friends and colleagues for all of the love and support they showed him during this difficult time."

Singleton's family had previously announced that he would be taken off of life support after making what they called an "agonizing decision" with the counsel of his doctors.

According to court papers filed by his mother Thursday, Singleton suffered a "major stroke" on April 17 and was in a coma, the news site the Blast reported.



Singleton wrote and directed his feature film debut Boyz n the Hood, released in July 1991 when he was only 23 years old. The film — starring Cuba Gooding Jr., Morris Chestnut, and Ice Cube — chronicled the lives of three teenage friends navigating gang-ridden South Central Los Angeles.

Boyz n the Hood was a box office hit, and praised by critics. In the New York Times, Janet Maslin called it a "terrifically confident first feature" that "places Mr. Singleton on a footing with Spike Lee as a chronicler of the frustration faced by young black men growing up in urban settings."

Singleton was nominated for an Oscar for Best Director for Boyz n the Hood, making him the first black person to be nominated in the category — and the youngest as well. He also received a Best Original Screenplay nomination.