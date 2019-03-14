The Hallmark Channel Has Dropped Mainstay Actor Lori Loughlin After She Was Charged In The College Admissions Scandal

The Hallmark Channel on Thursday said it will no longer work with Lori Loughlin, the Full House actor who has become a staple on the channel over the years, after she was charged in connection with the massive college admissions fraud case.

Loughlin is a series regular on Hallmark's drama When Calls the Heart, which is currently in its sixth season and is one of the most-watched shows on cable TV.

The actor was arrested Wednesday and released after posting $1 million bond. She and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, face charges of felony conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

In a statement to BuzzFeed News, the parent company of the Hallmark Channel said it was "saddened" by the allegations, and that it will no longer work with Loughlin. The firing was first reported by the Associated Press.

Loughlin has been a recurring star on the Hallmark Channel's Christmas movies and Garage Sale Mysteries movies, as well as being on When Calls the Heart.

Loughlin and Giannulli, along with 48 others, including Felicity Huffman of Desperate Housewives, are accused of being involved in a scheme in which wealthy and powerful parents paid bribes to get their students into elite universities by fraudulently boosting their SAT and ACT exams and bribing college administrators and coaches to recruit students as athletes, according to a criminal complaint from the FBI.

Loughlin and Giannulli allegedly paid $500,000 in bribes to get their two daughters into USC as recruits for the crew team, even though they weren't playing the sport.

To convince admissions officers, Giannulli allegedly sent photos of both daughters on an indoor rowing machine, the criminal complaint states.

The announcement came on the same day the couple's 19-year-old daughter and popular YouTuber, Olivia Jade Giannulli, was dropped by Sephora, which had collaborated with her on a makeup line.