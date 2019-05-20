The "Game Of Thrones" Series Finale Scored A Ratings Record For HBO

An audience of 19.3 million viewers watched Sunday's series finale of Game of Thrones across HBO's various platforms (on TV and its two streaming services).

The new record broke the show's previous series high for viewership — which it achieved last week with "The Bells" — of 18.4 million viewers.

Amid a seismic shift in the way audiences watch television, HBO's most impressive statistic is that the 9 p.m. airing of Game of Thrones broke the network's ratings record for a single telecast with 13.6 million viewers. HBO's previous ratings record holder was The Sopranos' Season 4 premiere on Sept. 15, 2002, which drew 13.4 million viewers.

In 2002, there was only one way to watch a show during the season: on linear television.



Now there are many ways, which is why Season 8 of Game of Thrones is currently averaging 44.2 million viewers (and counting) for each episode in total audience.

Game of Thrones' ratings power has also helped Barry, the finale of which drew 2.2 million viewers in its 10:30 p.m. airing. (For comparison's sake, its first season finale drew 548,000 viewers.) Barry's total audience for its second season is currently averaging 4.8 million viewers, which is also an improvement over Season 1's 4.4 million.